(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Criminals taking a hit because of pandemic. Fewer stores to rob or shoplift from, fewer pedestrians to mug, too many people at home to burglarize   (fox29.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Crime, police departments, Police officers, Philadelphia police, violent crimes, Empty shops, less crime, Less people  
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're obviously not counting online hand sanitizer and face mask arbitragers.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They are already wearing masks, why not home invasion.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
break ins are up 4x in vancouver. more and more businesses are boarded up.
 
EvilToni [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: They are already wearing masks, why not home invasion.


In Texas, I'd venture to guess the high level of gun ownership
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: break ins are up 4x in vancouver. more and more businesses are boarded up.


Because you Canadian people don't have guns...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least there are no riots.

Yet.
 
webct_god
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: They are already wearing masks, why not home invasion.


That will not end well for them at my house...
 
dragonchild
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't realize robbers were struggling.  They were just talking about the stock market posting record gains.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's see the domestic violence numbers.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilToni: Random Anonymous Blackmail: They are already wearing masks, why not home invasion.

In Texas, I'd venture to guess the high level of gun ownership


In WV we have it a little easier.  If you can find your way past all the heroin addicts and into the proper holler you can rob whatever occupied houses you find.  Catch is even the occupied ones don't have much of value.
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, it's like the Anarchists have in fact been correct all along.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are they subjects to fines for being outside or is their job considered essential?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: They are already wearing masks, why not home invasion.


Unless you're a sociopath/psychopath and hurting people is your kick, I'd think criminals like the easiest way possible to earn a buck with the least amount of jail time if caught.  Home invasion you face additional charges if caught (kidnapping, assault/battery are the extra charges you face on a home invasion).   And police make extra effort for home invasion cases as opposed to simple burglary.

Also... in my town?  Good chance you're running into homeowners who are armed.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilToni: Random Anonymous Blackmail: They are already wearing masks, why not home invasion.

In Texas, I'd venture to guess the high level of gun ownership


Pretty much everywhere now.

Even the gun stores in California are sold out and you can't find ammunition in any caliber anywhere.  We may not have TP but we are definitely armed to the teeth.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: some_beer_drinker: break ins are up 4x in vancouver. more and more businesses are boarded up.

Because you Canadian people don't have guns...

[Fark user image 425x425]


Sure we don't.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And...

They asked me why I needed 3,000 rounds of. 45 ACP...
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Esroc: At least there are no riots.

Yet.


americaswhiteboy.comView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: They are already wearing masks, why not home invasion.


They typically only do that when you're not at home.
 
hej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: And...

They asked me why I needed 3,000 rounds of. 45 ACP...


You fending off some B&E's or the Mongolian Empire?
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: And...

They asked me why I needed 3,000 rounds of. 45 ACP...


Gun ownership really teaches you how laughable the articles about how 'so and so was arrested with 1000 rounds of ammo' are.  Ammo is cheap and comes in bigass boxes, especially common pistol rounds.  There's 900 rounds of 9 & .45 sitting in my basement.  Plus another 200 in mags.  That's not that much, and cost about $200.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm no expert, but I would think that a closed business would be a fine target.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
stealing from large corporations is fine and good and should continue during the pandemic. stealing from the grocery store has never been easier than it is now. find yourself a self-checkout with a beleaguered area attendant, and you can just pretend scan everything and walk out the door. same goes for wal-mart. steal these subhuman profiteering motherfarkers blind. they stole your income and well-being to continue living on vast estates tax-free, so least you can do is return the favor.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: EvilToni: Random Anonymous Blackmail: They are already wearing masks, why not home invasion.

In Texas, I'd venture to guess the high level of gun ownership

Pretty much everywhere now.

Even the gun stores in California are sold out and you can't find ammunition in any caliber anywhere.  We may not have TP but we are definitely armed to the teeth.


Couple of days ago I strolled through the sporting goods department of the local Walmart, because I was curious about that kind of thing.   Plenty of guns, even shotguns, and plenty of ammo.

And that's in a state that doesn't have a 10 day waiting period like California does for guns.
 
mjbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hej: They typically only do that when you're not at home.


No.  Home Invasion, by definition, means someone is home.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bthom37: Gun ownership really teaches you how laughable the articles about how 'so and so was arrested with 1000 rounds of ammo' are. Ammo is cheap and comes in bigass boxes, especially common pistol rounds.

If we're going by that, so is TP, but we all still maintain anyone who filled a closet was a panicky idiot.

The media likes to terrify its audience with "thousands of rounds", but really, it's not so much the cost as practice.  First time I went to a range, my then-youthful expectations having been skewed by campy action movies where everyone's using the unlimited ammo cheat code, I was shocked at how quickly a ten-round magazine went dry.  "Several thousand rounds" probably wouldn't be enough to last a single practice session for a competitive shooter.
 
Free Radical
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crime is lower.

Less pollution due to fewer vehicles on the road.

Old folks will be wiped out if they don't follow social distancing rules and that should lower the Social Security burden for the rest of us.

Conservatives are willfully endangering themselves.

I gotta say, this Coronovirus thing may not be all that bad after all.

/s
 
