 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   I love lamp (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Asinine, Hypermarket, Point of sale, Coronavirus, Contactless smart card, Sainsbury's, SARS coronavirus, NCR Corporation, store pickers  
•       •       •

1659 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 5:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it would on the store to only sell essentials
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you feel sorry for this lamp?
d3bzyjrsc4233l.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Hiymenator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photographers heading into public to take photos of people doing unnecessary things because that itself is necessary
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the farking store is open, do not tell me what I can't buy there.

Jeebus H. Chipmunk.

The last thing we need now is shopping list nazis.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pail of paint, a redbull and a lava lamp.
I think this is a husband shopping of his wife's list.
I wonder what she actually wanted?
 
Trayal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be he wants my shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But he can't have it.

/Courtesy Mr. Alex Lifeson.
 
Trayal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit. I'll bet
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is this prick that owns the paper that printed this lame ass attempt at Shame Journalism?

Go shake his hand, after you have sneezed in it.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British tabloid trying to raise outrage among hoi polloi because it sells newspapers. Nothing to see here.

Hardware stores are used by building contractors, who are considered to be essential workers in some areas.
People buying potting compost are probably starting vegetable gardens, to provide fresh healthy food for their families.
As for the chap with the lava lamp, his father, a child of the Sixties, is dying of Covid, and misses his old pad in Kensington. In an act of courage, the son has bought a lava lamp to place outside the window of his father's hospital room, to brighten his last hours, as he dies alone.
 
FriarED1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: British tabloid trying to raise outrage among hoi polloi because it sells newspapers. Nothing to see here.

Hardware stores are used by building contractors, who are considered to be essential workers in some areas.
People buying potting compost are probably starting vegetable gardens, to provide fresh healthy food for their families.
As for the chap with the lava lamp, his father, a child of the Sixties, is dying of Covid, and misses his old pad in Kensington. In an act of courage, the son has bought a lava lamp to place outside the window of his father's hospital room, to brighten his last hours, as he dies alone.


I agree with the compost. Gardening not only gets you outside away from others, it can put food on your plate without a trip to the grocery store.

As for the lava lamp, it may not be the best lamp for lighting your home but it's better than nothing. Would the author rather this guy wander his home in the dark? He might trip and fall requiring medical treatment. We already have a shortage of medical facilities, so the fewer accidents the better.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he should look happier with 4 gallons of hand lotion...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
An early episode of Doctor Who used lava lamps to power a starship. He just wants to get the fark off this planet.

/ a VERY early episode
 
jekfark
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No gifts of any kind. That lava lamp will infect us all.
 
redonkulon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you have nothing better to do than smoke weed and stare at the wall a lava lamp is a good investment. Maybe he is making some mood lighting for some immune boosting quarantine action.

But seriously, you should probably go to the store only to buy necessities, but if you are there and want something they are selling dont shame me for buying the gallon of hand lube.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Home Despot here has a max 50 person in the store limit. Other stores have in-store physical distance stickers on the floor. If I'm following that, don't shame me for what I decide to spend my money on.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FFS, I guarantee any store that sells lava lamps also sells essential goods (unless it's Spencer's Gifts) and as long as you're there, why not pick up lava lamp if you want one?
 
dready zim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: I think it would on the store to only sell essentials


And I say again as I have done in many threads.

Shoppers will buy whatever is on sale.

If, either for reasons of the environment, hoarding, or any other antisocial reason, it is deemed that people should in any way limit their purchases of particular items then the only way to do that is to stop the shops making them available to buy.

The only way shops will do that is through legislation.

SUVs, toilet paper, oil, anything.

Legislation. It's the only way.
 
Bungles
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If a supermarket sells a lava lamp... you can buy it.

If a lava lamp store sells a lava lamp... you can't because the store is closed.
 
upndn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damnit... now I want one!

/Corona cure
//lava therapy
///damnit
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: If the farking store is open, do not tell me what I can't buy there.

Jeebus H. Chipmunk.

The last thing we need now is shopping list nazis.


Wrong.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health for Toronto has spent the last 2 days freaking out because over the weekend, people took the police tape and chain locks off the public parks and trails. They began to crowd stores. They ruined our isolation and now, all signs point to our curve no longer being flattened. We get to look forward to a nice big spike in 2 weeks. This despite the police closing down over 280 bars and restaurants last week, that tried to stay open.

The mayor, the MOoH, and our Chief of Police, are talking to province and the feds about limiting our civil liberties and which ones would allow which authorities to keep us indoors. The MOoH keeps telling us that more of us will be dying each day, and that we have failed to flatten the curve.

Only 21% of small businesses in Canada are open, but that seems to be enough for our stupid people to bork our response.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health in Newfoundland had to go on tv and literally beg parents to stop letting their kids lick the handles of shopping carts. We need Shopping List Nazis to prevent people from bringing their kids shopping. And we need to use police to say, "But I don't have a babysitter" is not good enough. Get a neighbour teenager to do it. No exceptions. No more licking the carts, you failed as a parent, nobody is listening to "but but but whatabout" anymore.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I dont want to live in a world where a lava lamp isn't considered a basic necessity.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: British tabloid trying to raise outrage among hoi polloi because it sells newspapers. Nothing to see here.

Hardware stores are used by building contractors, who are considered to be essential workers in some areas.
People buying potting compost are probably starting vegetable gardens, to provide fresh healthy food for their families.
As for the chap with the lava lamp, his father, a child of the Sixties, is dying of Covid, and misses his old pad in Kensington. In an act of courage, the son has bought a lava lamp to place outside the window of his father's hospital room, to brighten his last hours, as he dies alone.


Yup.  With a lot of people suddenly de-jobbed and more to come, the tabloids can't rely on benefit-shaming.  ("FATHER OF THREE BUYS NEW SHOES - FOR HIMSELF!") and it's too early to know if they can get away with shaming corporations ("DIY GIANT FORCES LAVA LAMP ON SINGLE MUM")  Looks like they're just testing the waters to see which way to go.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: If the farking store is open, do not tell me what I can't buy there.

Jeebus H. Chipmunk.

The last thing we need now is shopping list nazis.


Just needed repeating.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sitting at home twiddling your thumbs is not exactly helpful to many people. So, as you're out shopping for supplies, stop in at the hardware store and get things you need to fix up your house. You'll have less morons defying the cops to stay off the beaches and more investing mind occupying time fixing up their homes, giving them better mental health.

That's what I do. I go shopping for groceries and swing by the hardware store, run in, grab and few things and run out, then go home and fix things for a few days. Great for keeping the mind occupied and off the doom and gloom filling the airways. We already know what to do, but the media insists on filling the channels with death counts and groups of dumb f**ks defying restrictions and that gets on normal peoples nerves.

Work is good.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better LAMP than WIMP, amirite open sourcers?
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The really scary part of that picture is how it looks like he's wearing his jeans pulled up to his navel.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Phil Collins is bored.
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guy is carrying paint and screws etc which he clearly went for, and also bought his kid a lava lamp while walking past them to cheer them up while stuck at home.

What a beast

NOT
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anything's a butt plug if you're brave enough.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.