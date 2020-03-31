 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AutoBlog)   Pit bull stropped for driving a 1996 Buick at more than 100 MPH. Yeah right like any Buick can hit 100 MPH   (autoblog.com) divider line
49
    More: Dumbass, Washington, Automobile, Interstate Highway System, Washington state man riding shotgun, English-language films, Snohomish County, Washington, American films, Everett, Washington  
•       •       •

997 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 9:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.dealeraccelerate.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a 2000 Regal GS that came stock with a surcharged V6. Not only would it do over a hundred, it was a comfortable 100+. No one expected that from a four door sedan :)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a 1969 Buick LeSabre that was loaded and would do 100 easily.  It got about 11 MPG.  Great car.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]


Done in one.

/Almost bought one
//In the early 1990's
///Insurance would have been 3 times more than the loan payment
 
Calypsocookie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I had a 1969 Buick LeSabre that was loaded and would do 100 easily.  It got about 11 MPG.  Great car.


My grandma had a '66 where if you stomped on the gas you could watch the fuel gauge move down, so yeah.

/I can neither confirm nor deny that that particular car could hit 100+...
//dad would occasionally borrow it from her, take it out on the interstate & 'blow the gunk out of the engine'
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn cops stropping dogs for no good reason.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the driver counting loudly in Spanish out the window as he drove by?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby , that Buick supercharged 3800 Series II engine has been used as a transplant engine in tons of different cars for extra getup. Plus it was practically bullet proof.  It was a favorite to swap into Fieros since it was almost a direct bolt in.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]


If that top Grand National is the '87 version, I will leave satisfied when I come here. My dad has one. It rarely sees the light of day anymore but it is an awesome vehicle.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs can't drive!  Only penguins and people can drive.

Stupid fark strips the query string.  t=60.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using a pit bull as a strop is just as weird as having it drive.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop should be stropping anybody stropping a dog.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736:

If that top Grand National is the '87 version, I will leave satisfied when I come here. My dad has one. It rarely sees the light of day anymore but it is an awesome vehicle.

Ever Ferris Buehler that thing?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day my best friends 68 Skylark would average that when escaping Pennsylvania back to Jersey after a good weekend.
Sadly another time we had to abandon another good friends battletank when her engine finally caught fire after we kept her at crusing speed 10 minutes after losing the tire. The police and firemen just looked at us and told to get the F*Ck back to Jersey after dumping us in Port Jarvis.
/Good times
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]


I see your GN and raise you

americanmusclecarmuseum.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]


I remember that Gran National well.   It had, for the time, an amazing amount of HP and torque.  Today mom's minivan has more.   I also remember that the owners of those cars were, um...a special class of douche.   Imagine all the worst traits of modern day Mustang, Camaro and BMW owners all rolled into one.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1972 Buick Skylark with a 350 cu.in 200hp V8.  I was ....   ummmm... told, yeah, told..  that you could top the speedometer out at 120 even with 5 people in the car.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not ours
///ours was silver and black
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headlined triggered a Public Enemy "You're Gonna Get Yours" earworm.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because the speedometer on my '87 Le Sabre only went to 85 doesn't mean it couldn't go faster.

/ or so I've heard
// stupid thing was a 2-door battleship
/// I still miss it
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A buddy of mine had a '65 Buick Wildcat that screamed like the proverbial raped ape. Squealed like mad though because one of the main bearings had spun. He claimed to have gotten it to 120, but I cannot confirm this.

/Knowing Red, it wouldn't have surprised me.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Washington Man,

Congratulations!  We are happy to inform you that your application for position of Florida Man has been accepted.

We look forward to your future antics with great anticipation!

Sincerely

Florida Man Review Board
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]

Done in one.

/Almost bought one
//In the early 1990's
///Insurance would have been 3 times more than the loan payment


In the 90's i bought my first car from grandma for $300. It had 47k miles on it. And yes, 19 or 20 year old me definitely got it past 100 mph. Speedometer only went up to 80mph at 4 o'clock. I buried it bit past 6 o'clock.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I miss that boat. It was huge inside.
That Girl didn't come with it. but others?(cough, cough)
 
archeochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my grandfather died, he left me his Roadmaster. It took a little bit, but that bastard would get all 4500 pounds up to 120...

consumerguide.comView Full Size
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]

I remember that Gran National well.   It had, for the time, an amazing amount of HP and torque.  Today mom's minivan has more.   I also remember that the owners of those cars were, um...a special class of douche.   Imagine all the worst traits of modern day Mustang, Camaro and BMW owners all rolled into one.


The other things about grand nationals were that they could be modified easily for very little money.  It was a 12 second car on true street tires.  Very fast for the time.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the matter Officer? Was I speeding?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]

If that top Grand National is the '87 version, I will leave satisfied when I come here. My dad has one. It rarely sees the light of day anymore but it is an awesome vehicle.


It is
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Never heard of RCR? You're welcome.
Regular Car Reviews: 1995 Buick Roadmaster Sedan
Youtube ooFWD5w6pXA
 
Bslim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
1996 Buick Regal my FIL had one dark blue. Could do a 100 all day, comfortably.  Great Delco radio/sound system. (That was before all the satellite bullshiat). Excellent highway cruisers.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]


Came for the Grand National. Wasn't disappointed. That was one of my wishmobiles back in the day.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: spongeboob: [cdn.dealeraccelerate.com image 850x566]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]

I see your GN and raise you

[americanmusclecarmuseum.com image 850x478]


The GNX is an awesome stock car, but about 15 minutes and some hand tools will make a regular GN quicker.  And then the sky is the limit.

I had a brain reboot moment when I was riding in a lightly modified GN (3200lb, 265ci engine with good heads, 23psi from a 77mm turbo, and C16 fuel) and the car spun the tires while accelerating from 100.

Uh, on a closed course and not a public road.  Easily a high 8 second at 160 car with traction.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had a Chevy 30 series van, total beater, but the V8 in it could go into the 120 mph mark easily, especially when it only had me and a coupe other people in it. Mostly those times were on the AC expressway and garden state pkwy headed to Wildwood, NJ trying to get there before sunrise...
that decision was usually made around 3 am, the people making that decision should have just gone to bed...
it happened, so there it is.

First experience getting a car to the century mark though was in my Maverick Grabber, That car was almost indestructible, first car I worked on (customizing it from 3 on the tree to floor shifter)...   loved that thing.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

dogs dont drive as good as cats
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If a dog was driving that car it must have legs like a giraffe.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had a '64 Buick Riviera with a 401 motor. That sucker could hum...right to the gas station for more gas. Seriously got like 6 mpg with that pig.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just because Grandma doesn't take them over 30 doesn't mean they can't do 130.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What an idiot, my dog always obeys the speed limit
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ahem....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buick_V​6​_engine

I had a 1977 Pontiac Sunbird with one of these engines... I could bury the speedometer on it (over 140mph).

I miss that car and it's terrible, horrible, stock car orange, Earl Schieb $89 diamond coat pant job, racing slick rear tires, CB with a 150W linear amp, and my Pioneer SuperTuner III auto-reverse cassette deck radio amplified and running 12" subwoofers in the trunk.

I also miss being young and car cruising.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Buick's can't hit 100mph?

Stupid kids, why back in my day we had something called Big Block V8s, and they were awesome.
1970 Buick GS 455 for the win.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: I had a Chevy 30 series van, total beater, but the V8 in it could go into the 120 mph mark easily, especially when it only had me and a coupe other people in it. Mostly those times were on the AC expressway and garden state pkwy headed to Wildwood, NJ trying to get there before sunrise...
that decision was usually made around 3 am, the people making that decision should have just gone to bed...
it happened, so there it is.

First experience getting a car to the century mark though was in my Maverick Grabber, That car was almost indestructible, first car I worked on (customizing it from 3 on the tree to floor shifter)...   loved that thing.


My friend had a Maverick with holes in the floor board
Came in handy when sitting at a stop light with a cop next to us and my friend handed me his beer because he was in the front seat. After I poured the beer out and the cop pulled away he was all why did you do that? I don't know Steve maybe I didn't want matching  underage drinking and open container of alcohol citations on a Friday night, could have held on to your own damn beer badass.
 
probesport
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a Buick that would not do 100, also had a one speed (plus low) automatic.

oarenj.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do some people have a special form that when they submit a link on it it just goes green and no human eyes ever see it?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brap: Headlined triggered a Public Enemy "You're Gonna Get Yours" earworm.


But...  that was an Oldsmobile...
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Came here to point out that most cars manufactured could hit 100 if you really wanted to floor it, but I see I was beaten by more specific examples.

... I'd still like to add that 100mph isn't out of the question for anything with an automatic transmission in that era, though.  My family's farking '90s-era minivan had a dial that went up to 120 and my mother was a bad enough driver to hit 90 to 95 of that on a fairly regular basis without the engine block exploding or whatever.

// Manual is a bit more dependent on the specific car, obviously, my 2010 model would probably catch on fire if I tried to run it over 100 in fifth gear because it's a truck and obviously designed on a "you can technically go on the highway without breaking the law if you want" basis.
 
LewDux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.