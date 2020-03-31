 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Brace yourself: the order to wear masks in public is coming   (thehill.com) divider line
117
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While that is good, albeit a little late, where is the public supposed to get said masks?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: While that is good, albeit a little late, where is the public supposed to get said masks?


Trump already said that hospitals are selling them on the black market to make money, duh. You can probably pick up a ventilator or two while you're at it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: While that is good, albeit a little late, where is the public supposed to get said masks?


Blockbuster?
Probably better chance of finding an open Blockbuster store than a proper mask these days.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The N95 masks are in short supply, so what should we wear?


Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly worthless.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know where to buy a mask?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already have a pair of the ladyfriend's panties in mind. She just doesn't know it yet.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would a bandana help? I have tons of bandanas.
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought this for exercising in polluted Seoul. Glad to have it now.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: While that is good, albeit a little late, where is the public supposed to get said masks?


Took me all of twenty seconds on Home Depot's website to find them.

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Homemade masks theoretically could offer some protection if the materials and fit were optimized, but this is uncertain,"

Do I look like a f*cking seamstress to you? Do you see a f*cking sewing machine around here?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Frito Bandito didn't need to wear a mask.  Study it out.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the American public, which can't seem to figure out how to throw their cloth, reusable grocery bags in the wash every now and again, will totally do a great job with cotton masks and this won't at all backfire spectacularly.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But all the medical talking heads say that they're pretty much useless if you weren't sick, but should wear them if you *are* sick to avoid spreading germs.  So which is it?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ready

kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Anyone know where to buy a mask?


Not without a time machine.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Health theatre.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Would a bandana help? I have tons of bandanas.


Masks will not really keep you from catching anything, but from what I understand, they do decrease your ability to transmit.

They are .ost helpful for keeping people who have the virus, but do not know it, from infecting others.

In that situation, any barrier that catches the fluid particles that spray from our mouths as we talk helps.

So yes wear a scarf or a bandana if you have nothing else.  You may save someone elses life.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My state doesn't require helmets and won't close down beaches. The moment anyone requires masks a third of these dumbfarks are going to be running around rolling cold like their peckers will fall off if they don't.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: But all the medical talking heads say that they're pretty much useless if you weren't sick, but should wear them if you *are* sick to avoid spreading germs.  So which is it?


With the lacking of testing, everyone should wear one so unknown carriers aren't out there spreading it around.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: But all the medical talking heads say that they're pretty much useless if you weren't sick, but should wear them if you *are* sick to avoid spreading germs.  So which is it?


Are you talking about N95 masks or improvised masks like TFA discusses?

Because nobody is saying the N95 masks are useless. If there was a sufficient supply to distribute among the populace, wearing N95 masks in public would be an enormous boon to slowing this shiat down. But, since the U.S. doesn't take any farking thing seriously anymore and insists on constantly shooting off its own toes right before climbing up on the balance beam, there's such a critical shortage that even medical workers in extremely high risk settings can't get enough of them.

The guidance on N95 masks isn't that they're wasted if you're not sick, it is to not use them if you aren't sick because there aren't any.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: But all the medical talking heads say that they're pretty much useless if you weren't sick, but should wear them if you *are* sick to avoid spreading germs.  So which is it?


My guess is it would be to keep the asymptomatic but positive people from spreading it.

But yeah, I certainly don't know how to sew.
 
mungo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you guys ignoring what's happened everywhere else? You shouldn't be in public; there shouldn't be a public to be in. Essential journeys only. Food and drug store staff - yes, by all means; but if 'the public' is being asked to wear masks then the point has been criminally missed.

Also, masks may help reduce you spreading the virus by reducing the range of ejecta from a cough, but do little to protect you from infection because they are not airtight; if you wear one and walk through cigarette smoke or a vape cloud and can smell it, then you can also inhale the virus.

/ Take it seriously
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Would a bandana help? I have tons of bandanas.


supposedly if you double it over (at least), yes. Obviously you have to follow the usual hand hygiene/discipline, especially when taking it off.  And launder it after every use.

The biggest benefit of any simple cotton mask is that it would help inhibit spread from asymptomatic individuals. If everyone just worked under the assumption that they might be a carrier, it would definitely help slow transmission.  As to whether a cotton mask will protect you if you come in contact with an infected person...well, maybe a little.  But if you follow good hygiene and discipline with it, it probably won't hurt.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a mask, let alone multiple masks, I don't know where you could get one right now, and I'm not buying them.  I don't have a job right now, and any help from unemployment is a joke, since you can't even contact them.
So fark you.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "Homemade masks theoretically could offer some protection if the materials and fit were optimized, but this is uncertain,"

Do I look like a f*cking seamstress to you? Do you see a f*cking sewing machine around here?


"A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyse a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects."  - Robert Heinlein.

I've done at least 16 of those things.  I also know how to use a needle and thread.

Seventeen if a Sunfish, kayak, or canoe counts as a "ship".
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really is the best time to rob a bank.  No one is going to think twice about a guy walking in wearing a mask and gloves.  Not sure how much longer our money is going to be worth anything, but a lot of people are going to have nothing to lose, so why not give it a shot?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about one of these?

pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"may urge" /= "order coming"

But thanks for contributing to hysteria.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: But all the medical talking heads say that they're pretty much useless if you weren't sick, but should wear them if you *are* sick to avoid spreading germs.  So which is it?


The problem became that asymptomatic people are out there breathing and spreading it. They don't know they are infected and are following recommendations to not waste masks if you're healthy, but are emitting the virus every time they go out.

The initial recommendation made sense, but circumstance and knowledge lead to this new recommendation.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: This really is the best time to rob a bank.  No one is going to think twice about a guy walking in wearing a mask and gloves.  Not sure how much longer our money is going to be worth anything, but a lot of people are going to have nothing to lose, so why not give it a shot?


The smart people took their money out of banks and crammed it all into mayo jars which are buried in their backyard. You can still wear a mask to get this cash, you just need a shovel. You could probably steal that too, you know, because you're wearing a mask.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Anyone know where to buy a mask?


Why don't you make your own, on your small farm out of bootstraps?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: But all the medical talking heads say that they're pretty much useless if you weren't sick, but should wear them if you *are* sick to avoid spreading germs.  So which is it?


Both are correct.  Wearing a mask won't keep you from getting sick. Wearing a mask will reduce the chances you infect someone else if you are sick. If everyone wears a mask, those who are infected but don't know it won't infect anyone.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "Homemade masks theoretically could offer some protection if the materials and fit were optimized, but this is uncertain,"
Do I look like a f*cking seamstress to you? Do you see a f*cking sewing machine around here?


I see a lot of people wearing bandanas.  Snot rags, around their nose and mouth.
We'll hardly notice when they strap on the gun and holster to go with it.  Its like a movie.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recommended the change as the lead author of a pandemic response plan published Sunday by the American Enterprise Institute. The report says that "everyone, including people without symptoms, should be encouraged to wear nonmedical fabric face masks while in public."

Glad we replaced professionals with libertarians on this crucial issue.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Jeebus Saves: This really is the best time to rob a bank.  No one is going to think twice about a guy walking in wearing a mask and gloves.  Not sure how much longer our money is going to be worth anything, but a lot of people are going to have nothing to lose, so why not give it a shot?

The smart people took their money out of banks and crammed it all into mayo jars which are buried in their backyard. You can still wear a mask to get this cash, you just need a shovel. You could probably steal that too, you know, because you're wearing a mask.


You don't use a mask to steal a shovel.  You need a high vis vest and a hard hat and you just walk onto a job site and take one.  Christ, am I the only one that knows how to be a criminal around here?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Walker: "Homemade masks theoretically could offer some protection if the materials and fit were optimized, but this is uncertain,"

Do I look like a f*cking seamstress to you? Do you see a f*cking sewing machine around here?

"A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyse a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects."  - Robert Heinlein.

I've done at least 16 of those things.  I also know how to use a needle and thread.

Seventeen if a Sunfish, kayak, or canoe counts as a "ship".


"A human being should also have incest. A lot." - Robert Heinlein
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daves I Know: [Fark user image image 500x500]
Bought this for exercising in polluted Seoul. Glad to have it now.


I have the exact same one left from a dusty home project at home but I've been reluctant to wear it for the looks I would get. Once the mask order is in place I am golden.
N95? Try P100 biatches!
 
