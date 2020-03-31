 Skip to content
Paris sans human
Dr.Fey
4 hours ago  
mrparks
36 minutes ago  
Still smells like humans though.
 
Arkanaut
33 minutes ago  
I see what you did there, subby.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
30 minutes ago  
Paris au fintemps
 
Lillya
28 minutes ago  
Mon Dieu!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
27 minutes ago  
je ne c'est aqui
 
Shazam999
26 minutes ago  
Ay Carumba!
 
Wendigogo
25 minutes ago  
So many forbidden opportunities to film sans tourists and traffic in all these big cities must have filmmakers crying.
 
shiny dagmar
21 minutes ago  
Didn't get past the sign up screen, but what's going on here?

Dumb-Ass-Monkey
21 minutes ago  
Via French Facebook:

" it seems that the pollution veil is dropping on Lyon. We can see Mount Fuji now! "

oldfool
15 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Didn't get past the sign up screen, but what's going on here?

The bird shiat bikini is the height of fashion
 
brantgoose
15 minutes ago  
Distancez-vous, Mssrs., Mmes.
 
brantgoose
13 minutes ago  

oldfool: shiny dagmar: Didn't get past the sign up screen, but what's going on here?

The bird shiat bikini is the height of fashion


That's not bird guano. Looks to me like the public has rubbed the gold paint off select localities. I read yesterday of a famous statue of Hercules in France who has had its penis snapped off so often they replaced it with a detachable penis for "special occassions". Presumably, you get Hercules' might club with the Keys to the City.

Very French.

Could the French be more farking French?
 
rudemix
11 minutes ago  
Le Jetée!!!!!

Everyone involved in film or television should be loading up on stock end of the world footage if they can.
 
OldJames
9 minutes ago  
Do the French count as human?
 
dittybopper
less than a minute ago  

mrparks: Still smells like humans though.


No, that was BO and Galoises.
 
