NYC is ready for its moment as the star of a dystopian sci-fi film
550 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 9:32 AM



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The @EmpireStateBldg reminding us that the city is in the middle of an emergency,"

Dear Empire State Building, thanks for the scoop.

Another story said it was a salute to our healthcare workers, which is it? In either case it'd be a great time to shoot a film there.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My body is ready.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Aren't all those movies set in New York?

And filmed in Vancouver.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
health.wyo.govView Full Size


This "Confused Older Man" image was actually provided but the Wyoming Department of Health but given that the confused man is a model with a theater background, I assume he is actually a New York resident so that he can be close to Broadway in the city that never sleeps.  My gut tells me that I saw this guy in The Fantasticks off-Broadway sometime in the early 1990s.

There is no question that this man has a SAG Card.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe tomorrow they can have idle passenger jets fly over the city and do some light skywriting.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who ya gonna call?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They turned our power down
And drove us underground
But we went right on with the show
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OH SHIET

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's the FAT Man Signal...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: OH SHIET

[Fark user image 375x534]

It's the FAT Man Signal...



The ladies be swooning....
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Orange might be more comforting:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Am I the only one baffled by the use of the word siren to describe that?
 
Lando Calrissian's Cape
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's why l give you. . . the ''Rockefeller Center Salute to Fireworks."

mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Aren't all those movies set in New York?

And filmed in Vancouver.


Toronto usually gets the NYC stuff.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On it.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good time to broadcast the drum track to Velcro Fly periodically throughout the night.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cdr.Murdock: OH SHIET

[Fark user image 375x534]

It's the FAT Man Signal...


And when the quarantine is over:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been to NYC a few times.  It's always been dystopian.
 
