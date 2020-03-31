 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Bowser promises to shoot fireballs and jail people who leave their homes   (nypost.com) divider line
    Washington, D.C., White House, United States Capitol, Crime, stay-home order, labor union, Police, President of the United States  
1199 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 1:35 PM



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Super Mario creature or the guy from Sha Na Na?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Super Mario creature or the guy from Sha Na Na?


media.agonybooth.comView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is all in the hopes that your covid-19 carrier is in another county...
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Super Mario creature or the guy from Sha Na Na?


Survey says:

thegoldencloset.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Super Mario creature or the guy from Sha Na Na?


Bill Brasky came up with the name for the band Sha Na Na!

/they did not want to be called that
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Stay home, or else we'll guarantee you catch the virus."
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that only applies to the Black Folk
 
jedzz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh please let this apply to Trump! Please please PLEASE!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Super Mario creature or the guy from Sha Na Na?


It still boggles my mind that Sha Na Na played Woodstock.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Super Mario creature or the guy from Sha Na Na?


Yes.
 
