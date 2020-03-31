 Skip to content
(Time)   US Open site in Queens now open as a medical facility. Hopefully staff remembers not to bounce the ventilators ten times before serving them to patients   (time.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
better than doing it next door at citi field, they'd be whacking patients with baseball bats
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It will be acceptable if they grunt with each pump of the ventilator.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The line judge is both grim and brutal.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: better than doing it next door at citi field, they'd be whacking patients with baseball bats


The only person who's ever recovered from anything at Citi Field has been Bobby Bonilla's accountant, and that's only once a year.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
VIP patients are kept at Arthur Ashe Stadium.  The rest of us are relegated to the side courts.
 
probesport
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am looking for the Brooklyn Queens.
 
kp1230
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The line judge is both grim and brutal.


Nicely done.
 
