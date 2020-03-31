 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Submariners, bless their hearts while on their top-secret missions of nuclear deterrence, do not yet know about the global coronavirus pandemic   (9news.com.au) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the whole social media thing is non-existent for them.

It's make an interesting sci-fi premise: submarine sailing for 6-9 months losses contact with the world, eventually returning to port to find world mostly dead.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a Michael Bay movie plot? Submarine surfaces to a world engulfed in disease, hero shots, quick one liners, explosions, monsters, weird villain guy threatens everyone, heroes blow shiat up to loud music....

Wait, no, that's just what happens when a submarine docks in Thailand for 72 hours.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not exactly a fan of humans in the first place.  So it works for him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Isn't this a Michael Bay movie plot? Submarine surfaces to a world engulfed in disease, hero shots, quick one liners, explosions, monsters, weird villain guy threatens everyone, heroes blow shiat up to loud music....

Wait, no, that's just what happens when a submarine docks in Thailand for 72 hours.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cuz all they eat on submarines is greasy grit gravy and gizzard greens.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suppose they don't know, if we're not telling them. But there are ways to send them messages below - how do you think they get launch orders?

You're going to have a lot of pissed off sailors if it turns out their families died while they were submerged.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know we have a couple ex-boomer bubbleheads on here.  Would be interesting to get their experience.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How surreal would that be?

Captain: "Guys, there's a world wide pandemic going on, hundreds of thousands of people across the globe are infected with a deadly virus, thousands have died and we expect a couple hundred thousand more to die."

Everyone: "LOL WUT?"
 
indy_kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: You're going to have a lot of pissed off sailors if it turns out their families died while they were submerged.


Submariners know that's part of the deal when they sign up.  The possible scale is death is the unusual part today.

Having a loved one die while someone has been at sea is nothing new.  Been part of maritime culture from the beginning.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess the whole social media thing is non-existent for them.

It's make an interesting sci-fi premise: submarine sailing for 6-9 months losses contact with the world, eventually returning to port to find world mostly dead.


I remember a movie kind of like that. People on a diving trip come back and find that the world has disappeared. Saw it on TV when I was a kid, so it had to be 1950s or 1960s .
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: edmo: I guess the whole social media thing is non-existent for them.

It's make an interesting sci-fi premise: submarine sailing for 6-9 months losses contact with the world, eventually returning to port to find world mostly dead.

I remember a movie kind of like that. People on a diving trip come back and find that the world has disappeared. Saw it on TV when I was a kid, so it had to be 1950s or 1960s .


probably "on the beach"
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

p4p3rm4t3: Unobtanium: edmo: I guess the whole social media thing is non-existent for them.

It's make an interesting sci-fi premise: submarine sailing for 6-9 months losses contact with the world, eventually returning to port to find world mostly dead.

I remember a movie kind of like that. People on a diving trip come back and find that the world has disappeared. Saw it on TV when I was a kid, so it had to be 1950s or 1960s .

probably "on the beach"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awm50​k​JQeeI
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I suppose they don't know, if we're not telling them. But there are ways to send them messages below - how do you think they get launch orders?

You're going to have a lot of pissed off sailors if it turns out their families died while they were submerged.


I can understand not telling them now. There is nothing they can do about anything, and it would only distract them. I would hope that they would tell them before they get to part, though.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An SF novel of the 1990s started with a crew of a submarine hearing a loud "bang!" which was the sound of aliens exterminating all life on the surface.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NYT article about some rafters who went off-grid and came back to see what the virus has done.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.


It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sailor "Well that was a long 4 months. I sure am looking foward to getting back to port where I can hit a nice restaurant, go clubbing, and meet some girls!"
Captain "Um....about that..."
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: How surreal would that be?

Captain: "Guys, there's a world wide pandemic going on, hundreds of thousands of people across the globe are infected with a deadly virus, thousands have died and we expect a couple hundred thousand more to die."

Everyone: "LOL WUT?"


Dive!
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's always a way, but it's usually used instead of writing a memo
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What happens if they find out.
cdnph.upi.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?


In the US Navy subs are referred to as "boats".

The company that makes them is General Dynamics Electric Boat.

http://www.gdeb.com/

But thanks for your attempt to contribute.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I know we have a couple ex-boomer bubbleheads on here.  Would be interesting to get their experience.


Radioactive Ass needs to chime in
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?

In the US Navy subs are referred to as "boats".

The company that makes them is General Dynamics Electric Boat.

http://www.gdeb.com/

But thanks for your attempt to contribute.


Eeh I don't think that's the issue.
 
NEDM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.


...on the nuclear missile submarines?  Who's whole purpose is to stay hidden?
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: dothemath: nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?

In the US Navy subs are referred to as "boats".

The company that makes them is General Dynamics Electric Boat.

http://www.gdeb.com/

But thanks for your attempt to contribute.

Eeh I don't think that's the issue.


Ok, well I am generally curious whether or not our boats have internet access for the crew but don't try to school me on something unless you know what youre talking about.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Captain, why are we getting orders to fire on Seattle?"
 
TheLastFrontiersman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?


Submarine veteran here.  Yes, submarines are referred to as "boats."

They do get news, the radio shack monitors broadcasts and prints and posts it in the corridor so the crew can read it as they are waiting in line for chow.  I read the flash the day John Lennon got shot that way.

That said, I have no idea what the Navy is censoring or not, but I will guarantee that the the Captain and Senior officers know about the situation, which means the rumor mill is operating at full bore, and the Captains have had to inform the crews.  They are not completely in the dark.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Bslim: dothemath: nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?

In the US Navy subs are referred to as "boats".

The company that makes them is General Dynamics Electric Boat.

http://www.gdeb.com/

But thanks for your attempt to contribute.

Eeh I don't think that's the issue.

Ok, well I am generally curious whether or not our boats have internet access for the crew but don't try to school me on something unless you know what youre talking about.


They have great data transfer capabilities, yes, but the main mission objective is to remain undetected which mean no nonessential transmissions.  Internet is a two way street, (think: sending a website address), so they aren't about to use it.   One of the metrics COs are "graded" on is how well they maintained radio silence on their patrol.

The CO might be receiving info, but to keep the crew focused on the mission at hand, he probably isn't sharing it.  The family messages sailors can receive are all screened and no bad/concerning news is allowed to go through.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess the whole social media thing is non-existent for them.

It's make an interesting sci-fi premise: submarine sailing for 6-9 months losses contact with the world, eventually returning to port to find world mostly dead.


Think I've seen that movie. Only it was 50s aliens.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NEDM: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

...on the nuclear missile submarines?  Who's whole purpose is to stay hidden?


You know we are not at war, right?
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheLastFrontiersman: nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?

Submarine veteran here.  Yes, submarines are referred to as "boats."

They do get news, the radio shack monitors broadcasts and prints and posts it in the corridor so the crew can read it as they are waiting in line for chow.  I read the flash the day John Lennon got shot that way.

That said, I have no idea what the Navy is censoring or not, but I will guarantee that the the Captain and Senior officers know about the situation, which means the rumor mill is operating at full bore, and the Captains have had to inform the crews.  They are not completely in the dark.


Cool, thanks for the info.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheLastFrontiersman: nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?

Submarine veteran here.  Yes, submarines are referred to as "boats."

They do get news, the radio shack monitors broadcasts and prints and posts it in the corridor so the crew can read it as they are waiting in line for chow.  I read the flash the day John Lennon got shot that way.

That said, I have no idea what the Navy is censoring or not, but I will guarantee that the the Captain and Senior officers know about the situation, which means the rumor mill is operating at full bore, and the Captains have had to inform the crews.  They are not completely in the dark.


This.
Former nuke bubble head
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nuclear Monk The family messages sailors can receive are all screened and no bad/concerning news is allowed to go through.


Seems kind of odd that the crews are trained to deal with the stress of engaging in what Major Kong referred to as "toe to toe nuclear combat" while knowing their family may be dead and country destroyed but the Navy doesn't think they can handle this.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why don't they just float the buoy?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

p4p3rm4t3: Unobtanium: edmo: I guess the whole social media thing is non-existent for them.

It's make an interesting sci-fi premise: submarine sailing for 6-9 months losses contact with the world, eventually returning to port to find world mostly dead.

I remember a movie kind of like that. People on a diving trip come back and find that the world has disappeared. Saw it on TV when I was a kid, so it had to be 1950s or 1960s .

probably "on the beach"


Nope. I'm familiar with both the book and the movie. This was a different one, with recreational divers. I think it was set in the Caribbean.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?

In the US Navy subs are referred to as "boats".

The company that makes them is General Dynamics Electric Boat.

http://www.gdeb.com/

But thanks for your attempt to contribute.


Shut up.
 
lamric
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At sea the Radiomen would regularly copy the AFRT's news off the message broadcast, it would usually be a 2-3 page synopsis of current events including headline articles and sports scores.

If a family member dies while we were deployed the Red Cross would be informed and they'd contact the command via Submarine Squadron.  Mission security took precedence over humanitarian evacuation, sometimes guys weren't allowed to leave and in some cases they weren't informed until the mission was completed and we were off station.

The crew always referred to the sub as a boat, senior officers would try to correct us and state it's a ship but that never changed the lingo.

/Submarine Sonar Technician Chief, STSC(SS)-Retired 1998
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unobtanium: p4p3rm4t3: Unobtanium: edmo: I guess the whole social media thing is non-existent for them.

It's make an interesting sci-fi premise: submarine sailing for 6-9 months losses contact with the world, eventually returning to port to find world mostly dead.

I remember a movie kind of like that. People on a diving trip come back and find that the world has disappeared. Saw it on TV when I was a kid, so it had to be 1950s or 1960s .

probably "on the beach"

Nope. I'm familiar with both the book and the movie. This was a different one, with recreational divers. I think it was set in the Caribbean.


This one?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Last_Wo​m​an_on_Earth
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: dothemath: nyseattitude: dothemath: Im pretty sure they have internet access on American boats.

It's a submarine not a boat. I'm sure they have connectivity too, but there's no way the crew is permitted to use it.

Do you understand the purpose of a Submarine?

In the US Navy subs are referred to as "boats".

The company that makes them is General Dynamics Electric Boat.

http://www.gdeb.com/

But thanks for your attempt to contribute.

Shut up.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
