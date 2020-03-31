 Skip to content
(Sun Sentinel)   Florida man sprays bottle of "COVID-19" on businesses, because it's the natural Floridian reaction to the end of the world   (sun-sentinel.com)
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's possible you're not hearing the whole story," an acquaintance of the man says. Is it possible the whole story is tattooed on his face and neck?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The mugshot speaks for itself.

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The real concern here would be that someone comes along right afterward with a bottle of GMOs and dumps it on the COVID19. Can you imagine what might happen if we genetically modified the coronavirus? I mean, talk about Pandora's box.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because of proximity, Florida is the state I've spent the most time in.

Tampa doesn't seem all this crazy when I visit?

/no that's not the reason for Tampa
//just a fringe benefit
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Because of proximity, Florida is the state I've spent the most time in.

Tampa doesn't seem all this crazy when I visit?

/no that's not the reason for Tampa
//just a fringe benefit


Jacksonville is not really Florida.
It should be handed back to Georgia
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It's possible you're not hearing the whole story," an acquaintance of the man says.


It's also possible your friend is methed up.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can't judge a book by its cover. But you can judge a person by whether or not they thought face tattoos were a good idea.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The mugshot speaks for itself.

[sun-sentinel.com image 233x357]


What are you talking about, his "art" just screams "I make rational life decisions"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thank dog we know what kind of vehicle he drives. Ban Nissans!
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude was escorted out of the local wallymart yesterday because he was walking around spitting on the floor.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
face tattoos. of course
 
SBinRR
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Is it possible you aren't hearing the whole story," Julie Morris wrote.

You're probably right Julie,There probably is more to the story.  However, I've spent a couple minutes here trying my best to come up with a scenario where spraying fake virus solution IS the right response.  So far,I got nothin.  Help us out with this, Julie.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Unobtanium: The mugshot speaks for itself.

[sun-sentinel.com image 233x357]

What are you talking about, his "art" just screams "I make rational life decisions"


Maybe it's part of his Maori heritage?
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The mugshot speaks for itself.

[sun-sentinel.com image 233x357]


Almost literally...can't quite make out the writing.
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

August11: You can't judge a book by its cover. But you can judge a person by whether or not they thought face tattoos were a good idea.


Those books bound in human skin you can.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Is it possible you aren't hearing the whole story," Julie Morris wrote.

You're probably right Julie,There probably is more to the story.  However, I've spent a couple minutes here trying my best to come up with a scenario where spraying fake virus solution IS the right response.  So far,I got nothin.  Help us out with this, Julie.


Hay, at least he didn't shot up the place
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PunGent: August11: You can't judge a book by its cover. But you can judge a person by whether or not they thought face tattoos were a good idea.

Those books bound in human skin you can.


What ever.
People assume the worst of me.
And I'm not that bad
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He seems like such a stable individual. Very uncharacteristic of someone of his social stature.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Florida Man
Florida Man
Florida Man has a spray can
He's got no eyebrows but he has face tattoos
Florida Man

/it shouldn't be this easy but there we go
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.