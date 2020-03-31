 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You knew the robots were coming to take over the world, you just didn't know they'd be here so soon due to the Covid-19 crisis   (9now.nine.com.au) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same thing happened during the industrial revolution. Many industries where being automated including textile, furniture and metalworking.  Sure, a lot of jobs will be destroyed, but someone has to maintain the robots and design them.  Until the robots have enough AI to do that.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm honestly starting to think they'd do a better job running things.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These robots are going to be super hot, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected robots to be an excuse to reopen factories.
I was not expecting them to show up in hospitals.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: These robots are going to be super hot, right?

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Well... depends what you're into:

Lifelike Robot Sophia Chats With The TODAY Anchors | TODAY
Youtube omgJi5-YT6U
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I'm honestly starting to think they'd do a better job running things.


Considering that I just watched my roomba terrify the cats by trying to eat a carpet and drag it around the living room . . . you're still not wrong.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O H    fark !!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robocop ED 209
Resume breathing.... first request...
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm rather impressed that the filter was able to translate and censor my binary input.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

07X18: [Fark user image 300x168]


Robot - workhorse of the future
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans Need Not Apply
Youtube 7Pq-S557XQU
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heineken DraughtKeg
Youtube xENR-qXSm90

I just wasn't expecting it from Corona.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danger, Will Robinson!!!! You gotz the coronavirus!!!!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In China, Cruzr can track the temperature of 200 humans within in one minute ..."

lol, so can my shell script (or any other already-in-place system).  That thing isn't running around the hospital  like The Flash tagging 3 people per second.

Also, one big dumb infectious fomite wandering around the hospital.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I kept my Old Glory insurance policy up to date.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'm honestly starting to think they'd do a better job running things.


Fark user imageView Full Size

No?
Fark user imageView Full Size

maybe?
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Prince of Tennis - Failure Is Art If You're a Robot
Youtube 2VXIpgMFAfg
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
