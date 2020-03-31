 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   More Americans have been killed by Coronavirus than were killed on 9/11   (motherjones.com) divider line
60
    More: Scary, World Trade Center, September 11 attacks, virus's death toll, number of people, economic impact, Attack, New York City, terror attacks  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 9:07 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
9/11 was a localized event.  The coronavirus is a wide geographical event, aka the world.  So yes, it would seem to reason that a virus would kill more people.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Covid-19 isn't finished, it's going to kill an entire 9/11 attack worth of Americans, every day, very soon.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Covid-19 isn't finished, it's going to kill an entire 9/11 attack worth of Americans, every day, very soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size


But Trumpy says if we get out of this with less than 200,000 dead, he's done a great job!
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And more Americans were killed last year by overdose than were killed in the Vietnam War.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have we hit the Benghazi death toll yet? Because that's when the investigations really begin.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: And more Americans were killed last year by overdose than were killed in the Vietnam War.


When this is over, there's a very good chance we may be on par with the Civil War death count
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, but Coronavirus hasn't killed more civilians than America's combined military efforts since Vietnam.

So you have that going for you.
 
hestheone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How many killed by the regular flu?   Seems like zero.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So who y'all gonna invade this time?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So I guess 9/11 wasn't that bad after all!  Thanks for the perspective.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: So who y'all gonna invade this time?


There's no point in invading a radioactive wasteland.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Purple_Urkle: Covid-19 isn't finished, it's going to kill an entire 9/11 attack worth of Americans, every day, very soon.

[Fark user image 215x168]

But Trumpy says if we get out of this with less than 200,000 dead, he's done a great job!


10 out of 10!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Merltech: 9/11 was a localized event.  The coronavirus is a wide geographical event, aka the world.  So yes, it would seem to reason that a virus would kill more people.


Except that the largest number of people who have died from it in the US, more than a third of the total, were in NYC.
 
Romans 7 19
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does this mean we have to go to war against some unsuspecting country?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
John Ashcroft Let The Eagle Soar backwards (Oh Sweet Evil)
Youtube 5sMDG_bpBAk
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: And more Americans were killed last year by overdose than were killed in the Vietnam War.


Yeah but that was profitable
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
Youtube w3fRBzRngdc
 
tirob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank goodness it's "all under control."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Purple_Urkle: Covid-19 isn't finished, it's going to kill an entire 9/11 attack worth of Americans, every day, very soon.

[Fark user image 215x168]

But Trumpy says if we get out of this with less than 200,000 dead, he's done a great job!


DRINK!
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On the bright side I have not heard anything about going to war in Iran in a while. So we've got that going for us which is nice.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: And more Americans were killed last year by overdose than were killed in the Vietnam War.

Yeah but that was profitable


And a meaningless comparison.  The population of the US back in 1970 was 205.1 million people.   Today it's 331 million people.   This is why you use rates instead of raw numbers.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now do AIDS or traffic deaths.


/ meaningless stat is meaningless
 
camarugala
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
and that means nothing .
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
9/11 happened and we lost our goddamn minds.  After this, I'm pretty certain we'll learn nothing and not change anything that's being exposed as a big problem.  Sick leave, part-time and gig-workers getting the shaft in all this, Medicare for All, income inequality, food security, abusive landlords, child care, public transportation- both as a vector of disease transmission and as essential infrastructure, and that doesn't even get into the health care system issues.  No pandemic plan, no pandemic response, lack of transparency and/or outright lies by officials about what's going on, lack of domestic production capacity for critical pandemic response goods (medicines, PPE... and even though we make vents, the ramp-up response was bungled), red tape in the face of a war effort, what the hell happened with the testing, helicopters of cash going to the wrong things (where's the $100B to develop a vaccine??????)  and on and on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have pretty much near zero tolerance for some kinds of deaths, maximum don't care for others. Film at 11.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Romans 7 19: Does this mean we have to go to war against some unsuspecting country?


Well, we've got to blame it on somebody else.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great, now I'll have to be at the airport 2 weeks early to catch my flight.

And I'm sure the scanners will now test my temperature in addition to giving me cancer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Quickly. Which unaffiliated country should be invaded in retaliation.

You've lost the last few. I think you need somewhere small and defenseless. Is Grenada still available?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and now for a meaningful stat:   so far this year, 20 million more people were born than have died.

Death ray?   Fiddlesticks!   It doesn't even slow them down.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tirob: Thank goodness it's "all under control."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Quickly. Which unaffiliated country should be invaded in retaliation.

You've lost the last few. I think you need somewhere small and defenseless. Is Grenada still available?


Duchy of Grand Fenwick.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maintaining all those military bases, too. Keeping the world safe from itself and racheting escalation where need be. Good Housekeeping, not meddling, or lying. FaceBook and Google extracting the statistics of populations across developed and developing economies-- how much they spend a month, how much they save. The seasonal cycles of gift-giving, little things like that, to make all the difference on commodity exchanges.

It's a favor, really. Zuckerberg and those guys, whoever they are. It is a LOT of information and, frankly, not cheap to store, and has VALUE, dammit!

Because without Silcon valley, how is the world to know how repressed they are and what they're missing in terms of Freedom of Expression? Becoming an influencer is a new industry and denying it to people is another form of slavery. Disruption shouldn't just be for America. We're generous like that.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ditsy Babes gonna dits.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: 9/11 happened and we lost our goddamn minds.  After this, I'm pretty certain we'll learn nothing and not change anything that's being exposed as a big problem.  Sick leave, part-time and gig-workers getting the shaft in all this, Medicare for All, income inequality, food security, abusive landlords, child care, public transportation- both as a vector of disease transmission and as essential infrastructure, and that doesn't even get into the health care system issues.  No pandemic plan, no pandemic response, lack of transparency and/or outright lies by officials about what's going on, lack of domestic production capacity for critical pandemic response goods (medicines, PPE... and even though we make vents, the ramp-up response was bungled), red tape in the face of a war effort, what the hell happened with the testing, helicopters of cash going to the wrong things (where's the $100B to develop a vaccine??????)  and on and on.


Some countries will make changes after this.  In the US, given the paralyzed political system, odds are that the pandemic gets spunk off as a fluke event after the fact and much returns to pre-pandemic norms.  A few changes that proved cost effective, like working at home (instead of paying for office space) might gain traction.  Most "essential" workers will continue to barely earn a living wage (or less).
 
kukukupo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There have still been fewer deaths by Corona-virus total in the US than people who die in a car crash in the US - and it isn't even close yet.

I mean, yeah, Corona sucks.  But let's have some perspective.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: On the bright side I have not heard anything about going to war in Iran in a while. So we've got that going for us which is nice.


yeah and the anti vaxxers have sorta STFU too which is also a plus.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ParanoidRodent: AloysiusSnuffleupagus: 9/11 happened and we lost our goddamn minds.  After this, I'm pretty certain we'll learn nothing and not change anything that's being exposed as a big problem.  Sick leave, part-time and gig-workers getting the shaft in all this, Medicare for All, income inequality, food security, abusive landlords, child care, public transportation- both as a vector of disease transmission and as essential infrastructure, and that doesn't even get into the health care system issues.  No pandemic plan, no pandemic response, lack of transparency and/or outright lies by officials about what's going on, lack of domestic production capacity for critical pandemic response goods (medicines, PPE... and even though we make vents, the ramp-up response was bungled), red tape in the face of a war effort, what the hell happened with the testing, helicopters of cash going to the wrong things (where's the $100B to develop a vaccine??????)  and on and on.

Some countries will make changes after this.  In the US, given the paralyzed political system, odds are that the pandemic gets spunk off as a fluke event after the fact and much returns to pre-pandemic norms.  A few changes that proved cost effective, like working at home (instead of paying for office space) might gain traction.  Most "essential" workers will continue to barely earn a living wage (or less).


Spun off*

Bloody autocorrect
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OOOOOOO its a stupid comparison time; lets have fun shall we??

Heart disease knocks off 650k/year
Cancer knocks off 600k/year
"Unintentional injuries" toss 170k/year into the bin
Chronic lung malfunctions kick another 160k/year in the bin
Brain plumbing malfunctions pull another 150k/year into the abyss
Memory loss forgot about 121k a year
Diabeetus is 84k overly sugared bodies on the pile
Pisser plumbing failure claims 50k a year
and rounding it out we have biting the bullet at 47k a year

But no guys, we gotta compare everything to one single event, it was super duper bad
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is that the country is shut and the economy is toast when the monthly death toll is lower than that from road traffic collisions? Seems worthwhile.


Statistics in meaningless isolation are fun!
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Father_Jack:

yeah and the anti vaxxers have sorta STFU too which is also a plus.

They absolutely farking haven't. They're already warning people against taking any future COVID vaccine, and they keep tying it to 5G. If you feel the need to investigate this yourself, have some advil or your preferred headache relief on hand, and browse /r/shiatmomgroupssay
 
browntimmy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Farking Clown Shoes: Purple_Urkle: Covid-19 isn't finished, it's going to kill an entire 9/11 attack worth of Americans, every day, very soon.

[Fark user image 215x168]

But Trumpy says if we get out of this with less than 200,000 dead, he's done a great job!

DRINK!


Weird that people can't stop talking about a guy who is in the news every single day. And by weird, I mean not weird.
 
synithium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gonna take a long while to hit the body count of the aftermath of the 9/11 events.

Which is anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions depending on who you count as casualties.
 
jfclark27
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: waxbeans: dothemath: And more Americans were killed last year by overdose than were killed in the Vietnam War.

Yeah but that was profitable

And a meaningless comparison.  The population of the US back in 1970 was 205.1 million people.   Today it's 331 million people.   This is why you use rates instead of raw numbers.


This is why people with an IQ higher than a 3rd grader would not compare deaths due to a terrorist attack with a pandemic...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
....but her emails!!!!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If the bloated, impotent farkstick in the White House is "successful" it will be like a 9/11 in every single state.
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Covid-19 isn't finished, it's going to kill an entire 9/11 attack worth of Americans, every day, very soon.


Maybe worth remembering that roughly 11,500 Americans die every day anyway and that CV overwhelming takes those who are terminal ill or very old. The number dying from CV who would not have been expected to die soon anyway is very much lower.
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gubbo: Quickly. Which unaffiliated country should be invaded in retaliation.

You've lost the last few. I think you need somewhere small and defenseless. Is Grenada still available?

Duchy of Grand Fenwick.


They have the bomb.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: And a meaningless comparison. The population of the US back in 1970 was 205.1 million people. Today it's 331 million people. This is why you use rates instead of raw numbers.


shut up.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Asbestos kills as many Americans per year as the entire War of 1812 did.

(Not against the War of 1812.  If it wasn't for that, we may not have Plattsburg).
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jfclark27: This is why people with an IQ higher than a 3rd grader would not compare deaths due to a terrorist attack with a pandemic...


[ Family Guy ] ▶ Lois - 9 ... 11
Youtube Gi4Z06IbSek
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.