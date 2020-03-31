 Skip to content
(Boston Herald)   When this is all over America will have split into 5000 tiny kingdoms surrounded by armed guards and improvised barriers   (bostonherald.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Massachusetts, Cape Cod, Berkshire County, Massachusetts, Cape Cod's year-round residents, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, state license plates, Baker administration, BerkShares  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that how we got to this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Is that how we got to this?
[Fark user image 172x293]


I was gonna go with this, but your choice has merits
apocalypsebooks.comView Full Size
 
GoldenMetalRaven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is how "Escape from New York" and "Escape From L.A." started?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

VOTE FOR OMAR
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like gated communities?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Rollin' Empire.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Like gated communities?


More like the settlements in Fallout 4.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 75 Private Idahoes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.
 
2of12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't have my glasses on yet, read that as "improvised banners", was hoping my town would use anything other than the high school mascot, but knew better.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty much my house right now.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't petition, you goobers!  Build a goddamn barricade.  What sort of wimps have we become?

Here's how you do it: grab some shiatty cars.  Park them along the bridge in a herringbone pattern, then deflate the tires and snip off the valve tubes.  Post a couple folks with rifles on it behind the first row on the far side of the bridge.  Check IDs of those entering.  For bonus points, go to your local repo yard, beat the crap out of the repo men because they're scum, and take their truck and their tire carts so you can move your barricade when a food truck shows up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite possible, Subby. That was what Justian and Theodora did by looting the Roman Empire and giving the loot to their favourites and to invading foe-derati (aka the Barbarian, although they came in dribs and drabs of 5,000 to 15,000 armed men and their camp followers), scarcely more than the occasional rag tag private army.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.


Your property rights end at my and my neighbors health.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My reading list for the Apocalypse:

Are we Rome? (short answer no, long answer yes)
The Secret HIstory of Procopius (or the ByzantineTrump and his Circus Whore Queen)
The Decline and the Fall of the Roman Empire (prejudiced but brilliant and insightful in places)
Karl Marx's works on the failture of the French Revolutions to the Rise of Napoleon the Turd

La Peste by Albert Camus (alternative for English readers: Journal of the Plague Years by Defoe)

correction:  Justinian, not Justian or Justin
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Your property rights end at my and my neighbors health.


The peasants are revoltin'. But they always were kind of yellow-green with envy and anger.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.


Vacation homes are usually sitting on a nice parcel location, and paying a higher tax then the normal residential homes.
If they own a home in that area, they have every right to be there.

Small town locals are a strange bunch.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The War of the Summer People versus the Peasantry goes on and on and on, as in the days of Rome and Greece.
 
bthom37
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Vacation homes are usually sitting on a nice parcel location, and paying a higher tax then the normal residential homes.
If they own a home in that area, they have every right to be there.

Small town locals are a strange bunch.


How dare those rubes not want to get 'Masque of the Red Death'ed by their betters!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The most provincial and parochial people live in Great Cities like Washington, New York or London. Their little patries or homes or neighbourhoods are resticted to a block or perhaps a large building.

In the country, people have to drive 150 miles to do the shopping, see a doctor, visit their dentist and so forth, all in different "towns" or "counties" or "villages." These are the true cosmopolitans, for they know instinctively that we are all in this together.

When they close their tiny worlds an tiny minds, they are narrow indeed, even compared to 666 Fifth Avenue or Trump Towers, Pandemonium.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bthom37: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Vacation homes are usually sitting on a nice parcel location, and paying a higher tax then the normal residential homes.
If they own a home in that area, they have every right to be there.

Small town locals are a strange bunch.

How dare those rubes not want to get 'Masque of the Red Death'ed by their betters!


Every thing has at least two sides, but balls have infinity sides. It is a round world, not a flat one.
 
Gooch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How much food do the Codders have at this point? I guess they can fish when their stocks run low?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Without strong national guidance about how to restrict travel and shelter in place it seems a patchwork of rules are appearing. People who aren't sick are afraid of people bringing the disease into their community and are trying all kinds of strategies based on their power to change things or lack thereof. It's going to get worse without leadership.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Cape gig is off. I wouldn't worry about it though, it's not much of a tourist-dependent economy anyways...
 
tommyl66
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gooch: How much food do the Codders have at this point? I guess they can fish when their stocks run low?


They've got all the potato chips they'd ever want. So they've got that going for them, which is nice.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bthom37: Don't petition, you goobers!  Build a goddamn barricade.  What sort of wimps have we become?

Here's how you do it: grab some shiatty cars.  Park them along the bridge in a herringbone pattern, then deflate the tires and snip off the valve tubes.  Post a couple folks with rifles on it behind the first row on the far side of the bridge.  Check IDs of those entering.  For bonus points, go to your local repo yard, beat the crap out of the repo men because they're scum, and take their truck and their tire carts so you can move your barricade when a food truck shows up.


Of course, barriers can go both ways.
Such as, people on the other side of the bridge put up their own barrier, and reroute incoming supplies to locations with a higher population. Also keep those 'Cape Cod people' in their little own area, and let them fend for themselves.
Here's how you do it: grab some shiatty cars.  Park them along the bridge in a herringbone pattern, then deflate the tires and snip off the valve tubes.  Post a couple folks with rifles on it behind the first row on the far side of the bridge.  Check IDs of those trying to leave.
 
IAtetheChupacabra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: jasonvatch: Is that how we got to this?
[Fark user image 172x293]

I was gonna go with this, but your choice has merits
[apocalypsebooks.com image 684x514]


Good book.  Shiatty movie
 
orbister
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the bridges are closed, what do they expect to do when their small hospitals run out of beds and/or supplies?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bthom37: Don't petition, you goobers!  Build a goddamn barricade.  What sort of wimps have we become?

Here's how you do it: grab some shiatty cars.  Park them along the bridge in a herringbone pattern, then deflate the tires and snip off the valve tubes.  Post a couple folks with rifles on it behind the first row on the far side of the bridge.  Check IDs of those entering.  For bonus points, go to your local repo yard, beat the crap out of the repo men because they're scum, and take their truck and their tire carts so you can move your barricade when a food truck shows up.


"Hey, did anybody bother to barricade the other two bridges? Son of a..."
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It saddens me to read about all of the people trying to travel away from the virus.  Reminds me when I was young I read a book about the Bubonic Plague and how people trying to flee the plague merely wound up spreading it. This is not the Bubonic Plague of Medieval Europe but just stay put.
 
LewDux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tommyl66: The Cape gig is off. I wouldn't worry about it though, it's not much of a tourist-dependent economy anyways...


So you're saying Cape should not feel Fear?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IAtetheChupacabra: FrancoFile: jasonvatch: Is that how we got to this?
[Fark user image 172x293]

I was gonna go with this, but your choice has merits
[apocalypsebooks.com image 684x514]

Good book.  Shiatty movie


Ayep
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bthom37: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Your property rights end at my and my neighbors health.


What are you going to do, forcefully remove them from their own property? Good luck with that.
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pheelix: bthom37: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Your property rights end at my and my neighbors health.

What are you going to do, forcefully remove them from their own property? Good luck with that.


Quarantine them in their homes.  Like they should have done themselves.  Sometimes you have to help people do the right thing.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bthom37: pheelix: bthom37: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Your property rights end at my and my neighbors health.

What are you going to do, forcefully remove them from their own property? Good luck with that.

Quarantine them in their homes.  Like they should have done themselves.  Sometimes you have to help people do the right thing.


...and if they own two homes, they're going to shelter in the one with the highest likelihood of a successful outcome. You'd do the same if you had the means to do so.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Today: "Bet idea ever. Keep those people out of here."

Next week: "Damndest thing. We still haven't had a food supply truck come into town this week."
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bthom37: pheelix: bthom37: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Your property rights end at my and my neighbors health.

What are you going to do, forcefully remove them from their own property? Good luck with that.

Quarantine them in their homes.  Like they should have done themselves.  Sometimes you have to help people do the right thing.


As a Cape Cod resident, I like to drive thru some of the local vacation home areas to see the houses I cannot afford. I have been out one day each the last 2 weekends for quick trips to get some take out and give my wife a break from cooking. I have to pass through one of these areas. There are more people than you would expect this time of year, but most seem to be taking is seriously and sticking around home, and only going out for walks/runs with people they are close to.

Of course, there is always an asshole or two. That said, my neighbors on either side of me are going about their day like nothing has changed. It's nuts. The problem IMHO is more the locals than the rich folks just looking to hunker down.
 
bthom37
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pheelix: bthom37: pheelix: bthom37: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Your property rights end at my and my neighbors health.

What are you going to do, forcefully remove them from their own property? Good luck with that.

Quarantine them in their homes.  Like they should have done themselves.  Sometimes you have to help people do the right thing.

...and if they own two homes, they're going to shelter in the one with the highest likelihood of a successful outcome. You'd do the same if you had the means to do so.


I wouldn't, in fact.  Because I'm not a selfish idiot, and recognize that having a community around me is far more crucial to everyone's outcomes than me going to the second house.  I am liquid enough right now that if I wanted I could move anywhere in the world and live there for 6 months if I wanted to.  But instead I'm staying in my 1700 square foot house, going out today to buy fertilizer and seed, and staying in contact with my neighbors to coordinate what we're planting.  Neighbor two houses down already keeps chickens, so we're covered there.  We do, in fact, live in what some would call a society.
 
bthom37
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gravitationally Challenged: bthom37: pheelix: bthom37: MythDragon: "to keep out vacation homeowners"

Sure you own property here and pay taxes....but go fark yourself.

Your property rights end at my and my neighbors health.

What are you going to do, forcefully remove them from their own property? Good luck with that.

Quarantine them in their homes.  Like they should have done themselves.  Sometimes you have to help people do the right thing.

As a Cape Cod resident, I like to drive thru some of the local vacation home areas to see the houses I cannot afford. I have been out one day each the last 2 weekends for quick trips to get some take out and give my wife a break from cooking. I have to pass through one of these areas. There are more people than you would expect this time of year, but most seem to be taking is seriously and sticking around home, and only going out for walks/runs with people they are close to.

Of course, there is always an asshole or two. That said, my neighbors on either side of me are going about their day like nothing has changed. It's nuts. The problem IMHO is more the locals than the rich folks just looking to hunker down.


Massholes gonna masshole.  Meanwhile, my neighbors and I get together every evening to talk, coordinate plantings and gardens, etc., while staying far apart.
 
