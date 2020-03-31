 Skip to content
(NYPost)   10 States have no Covid-19 lockdown orders. Because they are special, and immune, apparently   (nypost.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona needs to drop a Ducey.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Arizona needs to drop a Ducey.


Cold Stone Creamery has the cure!!!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were to compare red/blue states, is it a mixture?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If you were to compare red/blue states, is it a mixture?


My bet is 8-10 out of 10 are red states.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just checked. Apparently Ducey has issued the order, effective today. As of today, the map looks like this. And, yes, all remaining holdouts are red states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whoops. I take that back; Nevada is a blue state. But it's Nevada, so... gambling?
 
LoneIguana
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Missouri's governor is refusing, more worried about business than the people.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"10 States have no Covid-19 lockdown orders. Because they are special, and immune, apparently"

Yes, "special" as in "The Special Olympics" and "immune" to rational thought.

/ and I live in one
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Just checked. Apparently Ducey has issued the order, effective today. As of today, the map looks like this. And, yes, all remaining holdouts are red states.

[Fark user image image 850x494]


Lordy there's gonna be a lot of right-wing deaths.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ten states West Virginia can make fun of?  I believe that's a new record!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Ten states West Virginia can make fun of?  I believe that's a new record!


Make the most of it.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SD here - other than schools, it's pretty much open. Restaurants and other nonessentials are putting their own guidelines in place.

I work for a construction company (office work), and we're still going in to work. My wife is a nurse and they're making plans to utilize a nursing home as an overflow facility, anticipating the local hospital gets overrun.

I'm trying to figure out how to bring this to HR's attention cause if the overflow situation happens, then i'm sleeping with someone who's smack in the middle of hot zone every night. Add to that, the guy literally across the hall from me welcomed a new baby to the family just a month ago.

I personally would like to stay home during that period to keep everyone safe, but at the same time i can't exactly just not have money.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image image 560x315]

[Fark user image image 560x315]


Well I'm convinced. This is clearly a lib flu sent to punish us for gays and abortions.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LoneIguana: Missouri's governor is refusing, more worried about business than the people.


Of course, most of the state's economic activity is in St. Louis County and the KC areas.. who gave the orders locally.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In Iowa, no order here, people keep asking but our Governor could fark up a county fair, let alone handle running anything important, so here we are.

Anecdotally, most of the people I know are staying in, maybe a trip for groceries if they absolutely run out of something essential. (On a related note, TP is getting low, glad I have 3 cats. /s)

But there are plenty of people out and about with their crotchfruit like it's Tuesday.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 560x315]

[Fark user image 560x315]


That's because Trump counties are blessed by God. Or because Trump counties are in the sticks. Depends on who you ask.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Neither is Sweden, so what's subby's talking point again?

In the emptiest rural areas it's a moot point anyway. A rancher in Montana could drive 150 miles on a run for supplies and never contact anybody except maybe one guy at the loading dock where he's doing his pickup.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Montana technically has something in place, but people are still going to parks, trails, etc. Restaurants are doing curbside pick up and delivery. Craft stores consider themselves essential.
 
hestheone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Orange Man Bad.  I hear they are going to drag folks out of their houses to mingle in those states.

Yup.  This is all Trumps fault.  Shouldn't they be impeaching him already?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Just checked. Apparently Ducey has issued the order, effective today. As of today, the map looks like this. And, yes, all remaining holdouts are red states.

[Fark user image image 850x494]


I think PA is statewide
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: In Iowa, no order here, people keep asking but our Governor could fark up a county fair, let alone handle running anything important, so here we are.

Anecdotally, most of the people I know are staying in, maybe a trip for groceries if they absolutely run out of something essential. (On a related note, TP is getting low, glad I have 3 cats. /s)

But there are plenty of people out and about with their crotchfruit like it's Tuesday.


Our next neighbour gave us 3 rolls of tp and we were so thrilled!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
State employees in MD are getting double overtime to work from home.

DE?  Show up, aresholes.  Regular rate.  Go get Coronavirus.

It's more important we keep the DMV open so we don't have to pay the "essential" people more so close to the end of the fiscal year....
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 560x315]

[Fark user image 560x315]


Misleading since NYC accounts for most of the known cases as it is, but broadly speaking, cities tend to vote Dem.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image image 560x315]

[Fark user image image 560x315]


Fewer cases per acre. Wooopie.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CT's governor issued a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order. This morning I was reading an article about parks and golf courses having to be closed because people are still crowding into them. They're taking down basketball hoops because people are still going out and playing pickup games.

/far too weary of this shiat to even facepalm
//not supposed to touch my face anyway
///and the number of the slashies shall be three
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 560x315]

[Fark user image 560x315]


So a virus that spreads at exponential speed with close human contact is taking a longer time to work it's way through Trump supporters.  Never would have guessed that one.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image image 560x315]

[Fark user image image 560x315]


Haha counties.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 560x315]

[Fark user image 560x315]

Misleading since NYC accounts for most of the known cases as it is, but broadly speaking, cities tend to vote Dem.


And let's remember. The trump boast was that he won like 80% of counties.

So when you scale it proportionally....and yes I know it's stupid to try and interpret a stupid stat.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Texas is leaving it up the individual counties, so I'd say 10.5.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 560x315]

[Fark user image 560x315]


Are you going to continue to post those numbers when they've flipped?
 
jake3988
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: FlashHarry: Just checked. Apparently Ducey has issued the order, effective today. As of today, the map looks like this. And, yes, all remaining holdouts are red states.

[Fark user image image 850x494]

I think PA is statewide


==================================

They shut everything down basically in lockstep with Ohio (maybe lagged a day or two).
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: State employees in MD are getting double overtime to work from home.


That can't be right.  If true, that is stupid as fark
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lady J:

Our next neighbour gave us 3 rolls of tp and we were so thrilled!

Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Youtube eielBuVpWSU
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see a sentiment in rural Indiana that we're buffered because we're sparsely populated and far from cities. Ignoring that we have truckers from the cities bringing in goods every day.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
North and South Dakota is already social distancing just by being there.

Nevada is 85% owned by the Federal government.  There's basically Reno, Las Vegas, and government land.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Better to catch it now than this fall as Fauci said when it will likely come back...

If you catch the normal flu in the fall AND you catch this at the same time... or you're in the hospital for COVID19 AND then you catch the flu by all the sick people at the hospital... well both diseases hitting your immune system at the same time might not be really good for your life expectancy at all.

/but we should kill the virus now before it comes back
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LoneIguana: Missouri's governor is refusing, more worried about business than the people.


Gonna be real interesting to see the outcome differences between Kansas and Missouri, as Kansas's Democratic governor was early on cancelling schools and other such measures, while Hawley has been much weaker, probably hoping for the best to preserve his chances at a national office down the road.
 
Gramma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thosw: Texas is leaving it up the individual counties, so I'd say 10.5.


Texas has some counties where social distancing happens automatically because of population density.
The 100 or so people in Loving County don't need a stay at home order. There is nowhere to go anyway.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hestheone: Orange Man Bad.


This guy gets it.

Trump should have acted early on with this pandemic, and urged governors of all states to impose shelter in place rules. He also should have made some efforts to get more medical supplies where they would be needed most.


Donald Trump accuses Democrats of 'politicising' coronavirus outbreak during rally in South Carolina
Youtube -YtV-dTSs7I


Instead, we got this.

Yes, the orange man is bad.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Just checked. Apparently Ducey has issued the order, effective today. As of today, the map looks like this. And, yes, all remaining holdouts are red states.

[Fark user image image 850x494]


Nevada is blue, no?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Neither is Sweden, so what's subby's talking point again?

In the emptiest rural areas it's a moot point anyway. A rancher in Montana could drive 150 miles on a run for supplies and never contact anybody except maybe one guy at the loading dock where he's doing his pickup.


Simpsons did it:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/one of my favorite episode
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We've got 12 people per square mile here in South Dakota. We're naturally self-distancing, especially with all that Nordic ancestry.  ;)

We have no stay at home order but many cities have closed the place people congregate. The governor claims she does not have the authority to order stay at home.

Otherwise, I'm seeing most eveybody doing distancing on their own. The one exception is neighborhood kids still flock together as usual.

Correcting myself, the other exception is lots of people still going to work.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: hestheone: Orange Man Bad.

This guy gets it.

Trump should have acted early on with this pandemic, and urged governors of all states to impose shelter in place rules. He also should have made some efforts to get more medical supplies where they would be needed most.


[YouTube video: Donald Trump accuses Democrats of 'politicising' coronavirus outbreak during rally in South Carolina]

Instead, we got this.

Yes, the orange man is bad.


He really looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jimjays: I see a sentiment in rural Indiana that we're buffered because we're sparsely populated and far from cities. Ignoring that we have truckers from the cities bringing in goods every day.


A stay at home order is not going to change that at all. Your point is irrelevant.
 
Obscure Login [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hestheone: Orange Man Bad.  I hear they are going to drag folks out of their houses to mingle in those states.

Yup.  This is all Trumps fault.  Shouldn't they be impeaching him already?


Do you think he's doing a good job?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: State employees in MD are getting double overtime to work from home.


So they are getting paid MD 20/20?
 
mahkno
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does North and South Dakota really need it?   There are so few people, they are already self isolated.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: In Iowa, no order here, people keep asking but our Governor could fark up a county fair, let alone handle running anything important, so here we are.

Anecdotally, most of the people I know are staying in, maybe a trip for groceries if they absolutely run out of something essential. (On a related note, TP is getting low, glad I have 3 cats. /s)

But there are plenty of people out and about with their crotchfruit like it's Tuesday.


What, you can wipe your ass with a cat?  Never knew.  Be right back.,.

(Thirteen ditches and a pint of blood later)

No.  No, you can't.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stitches, not ditches
 
