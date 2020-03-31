 Skip to content
(Boston.com) People are starting to hope their heart attack or burst appendix resolves on its own rather than risk going to the ER full of plague carriers
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha, subby, you don't need your appendix!

Mine hurt like hell a couple if days ago and now I just have full body pains and a 106° fever. I'm fine...if this dark, shadowy figure would stop hovering over me, I could sleep--oh, there he go
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry. Go in. Your surgery will be in the large tent in the parking lot.  Hospitals are for covid patients.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ha, subby, you don't need your appendix!

Mine hurt like hell a couple if days ago and now I just have full body pains and a 106° fever. I'm fine...if this dark, shadowy figure would stop hovering over me, I could sleep--oh, there he go


Try a heating pad, or maybe laying out in the sun.  That's supposed to be good for a ruptured appendix, at least until the ambulance arrives.

/do not do this
//ambulances are expensive
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ha, subby, you don't need your appendix!

Mine hurt like hell a couple if days ago and now I just have full body pains and a 106° fever. I'm fine...if this dark, shadowy figure would stop hovering over me, I could sleep--oh, there he go


Get on the internet and find a DIY surgery tutorial. I've removed my own appendix 3 times. It's not that hard.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ha, subby, you don't need your appendix!

Mine hurt like hell a couple if days ago and now I just have full body pains and a 106° fever. I'm fine...if this dark, shadowy figure would stop hovering over me, I could sleep--oh, there he go


Just start sleeping in your bathtub otherwise you'll torpedo any resale value your house has.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: beezeltown: Ha, subby, you don't need your appendix!

Mine hurt like hell a couple if days ago and now I just have full body pains and a 106° fever. I'm fine...if this dark, shadowy figure would stop hovering over me, I could sleep--oh, there he go

Get on the internet and find a DIY surgery tutorial. I've removed my own appendix 3 times. It's not that hard.


Hey, it's been done!
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ha, subby, you don't need your appendix!

Mine hurt like hell a couple if days ago and now I just have full body pains and a 106° fever. I'm fine...if this dark, shadowy figure would stop hovering over me, I could sleep--oh, there he go


DON'T THINK OF IT AS DYING, JUST THINK OF IT AS LEAVING EARLY TO AVOID THE RUSH
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: Ha, subby, you don't need your appendix!

Mine hurt like hell a couple if days ago and now I just have full body pains and a 106° fever. I'm fine...if this dark, shadowy figure would stop hovering over me, I could sleep--oh, there he go

Try a heating pad, or maybe laying out in the sun.  That's supposed to be good for a ruptured appendix, at least until the ambulance arrives.

/do not do this
//ambulances are expensive


Just keep it cool for 8 to 12 weeks until this all blows over and it's safe to go the doctor again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should still go to the hospital for that serious stuff (call ahead if you can for any special instructions).

But I saw the stories of Lowe's and Home Depot being packed this weekend.  You amateurs better avoid silly accidents with things like tall ladders and chain saws.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told my kids that if they break something they'll have to live with it.

Sure odds are they'd survive Covid-19 with nothing more then fever for a few days, but their mother is quite asthmatic and don't need them bringing that shait home.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be an issue. As things get worse and critical care is saturated, anybody needing critical care is going to be in trouble.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our call volume has been drastically down for about a month now. I've talked to friends who work EMS in other towns, including Bridgeport, and it's the same story. On the one hand, it's been nice to have the bullshiat calls disappear. On the other hand, I am expecting a wave of exactly this: people with serious, non-covid issues who waited too long to seek treatment because they didn't want to get sick.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prominent Alt-Right Trump boosters are actively spreading Covid-19.  As they're Trump Supporters, the Department Of Justice is liable to continue to allow them to do so without consequence.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: I told my kids that if they break something they'll have to live with it.

Sure odds are they'd survive Covid-19 with nothing more then fever for a few days, but their mother is quite asthmatic and don't need them bringing that shait home.


Ehh, just build the kid a recovery shed in the back yard. A tent or suitably large cardboard box might also suffice.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The heart only knows violence"
- Norm Macdonald
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, this is a discussion we've had around the house. What used to be semi-urgent is now elective.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is going to be an issue. As things get worse and critical care is saturated, anybody needing critical care is going to be in trouble.


This was always going to be the issue.  There isn't a single ER nurse in the entire country that wasn't already overworked 6 months ago.  We run with extremely slim overhead margins on personnel and facilities in good times.  When even a major localized event happens, people have to be transported to multiple different hospitals to handle it.

Flattening the curve was never about just handling COVID-19 cases.  It was about reducing the strain on an already taxed healthcare system.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Ha, subby, you don't need your appendix!

Mine hurt like hell a couple if days ago and now I just have full body pains and a 106° fever. I'm fine...if this dark, shadowy figure would stop hovering over me, I could sleep--oh, there he go


I met this really cute girl on Tinder while was going to medical school to be a surgeon. We met at the hotel and had a few drinks up in her room. Next thing I know I wake up in a bathtub full of ice and saw "Call 911" written on the mirror in lipstick. Then I noticed the bandage on my side. I shortly found out she stole my appendix to sell on the black market. Turns out she was a D+ student.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wish my family luck.  My Dad's going in for a pacemaker implant today at 11.  It's got to be done ASAP but the idea of sending a 91-year old with COPD into a hospital right now just isn't good.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You just need some of Uncle Flucto's essential oils. The medical establishment doesn't want you to know this but so called "heart attacks" are really just lubrication problems. Our 100% organic Heart Oil will have your ticker running at peak efficiency in no time. Satisfaction guaranteed or we'll send you a free bottle of Brain Grease.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh please, this is hysterical nonsense.

Healthcare is so farked up and expensive people were already avoiding hospitalization for life-threatening issues long before Covid came on the scene.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


                                   I'​m fine, just give me a few minutes.
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something that has already been happening over the years due to crazy medical charges and now we're worried about it? Got it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Because before it was the safest place.
 
