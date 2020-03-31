 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   New Jersey will allow gun stores to reopen during the quarantine because you never know when you might need to shoot a virus   (politico.com) divider line
40
    More: Murica, United States Constitution, Firearm, Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Federal government of the United States, Gun politics in the United States, gun shops, United States  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 11:03 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ESSENTIAL BUSINESS
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna lie. During this mess, I went to my storage unit, and brought my guns home. I put them under a pile of boxes in my closet, and the ammunition is in a locked trunk now, and pretty much impossible for little kids to move the stuff piled on top of it, but I still lock my door now when I'm not in, because I don't want little hands to get their hands on them. My housemate is building a gun case so that he can bring his inside as well, because...well, just in case things get weird. I get the uncertainty, and yeah, people to weird stuff when things get squirrely. Do I think I'm going to need to fend off the property from Reavers? Not yet, but even still, I'd rather have them here and not need them, than need them and have them four miles down the road.

If anyone else is wondering about this country right now, well this is our reality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'm not gonna lie. During this mess, I went to my storage unit, and brought my guns home. I put them under a pile of boxes in my closet, and the ammunition is in a locked trunk now, and pretty much impossible for little kids to move the stuff piled on top of it, but I still lock my door now when I'm not in, because I don't want little hands to get their hands on them. My housemate is building a gun case so that he can bring his inside as well, because...well, just in case things get weird. I get the uncertainty, and yeah, people to weird stuff when things get squirrely. Do I think I'm going to need to fend off the property from Reavers? Not yet, but even still, I'd rather have them here and not need them, than need them and have them four miles down the road.

If anyone else is wondering about this country right now, well this is our reality.

[Fark user image image 600x417]


Shouldn't the ammunition be under the boxes and the guns locked in the trunk?  Or both locked in the trunk?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course they are. *sigh*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Of course they are. *sigh*


That crazy constitution
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?


And people who wait until a pandemic to buy their first gun probably shouldn't have one either.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?


Poor preparation? Failure to follow through?

My youngest brother is like that. He'll say that he wants something and then takes exactly zero of the steps that are required to get to that point.

It's not all laziness, either. He uses excuses like "I'm too busy" even though when I analyze his time commitments.... he's got massive gaps where he's got nothing to do.

/ My conclusion is he's lazy AND has poor time management skills.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LOOK OUT, NED, THAT VIRUS IS HEADIN' RIGHT FOR US!!!
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?


They have one. Maybe they have ten. That 11th gun is going to make all the difference when the home invasion hordes come for them!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?


There's plenty of right wingers calling for the death of Liberals on a daily basis, Trumps only made it worse with this pandemic. Yesterday I reported two people on TheHill.com for threatening to kill liberals because "Liberals started this virus and need to pay."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Home Schooling
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gotta protect themselves from fleeing NYers.
 
Runningwithscience
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, by the time the 30 day waiting period for buying a gun in Jersey is met it won't matter.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh, it is an essential business.

Police have a number of coronavirus cases, a big chunk of the force is at home self-quarantined, and the numbers are growing and as an obvious result response time is delayed....yeah, I'd say the local gun and ammo shop is "essential".
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Yesterday I reported two people on TheHill.com


Thank you for your service.
 
probesport
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?

There's plenty of right wingers calling for the death of Liberals on a daily basis, Trumps only made it worse with this pandemic. Yesterday I reported two people on TheHill.com for threatening to kill liberals because "Liberals started this virus and need to pay."


What if they meant through legally binding arbitration, huh?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.


Must be nice to live in a quiet low crime area.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?


I have several and stocked up on ammo and a few more several weeks ago. Not sure I'd want to buy anything right now with the recent runs on guns and ammo, but god bless those owners who do want to make a few more bucks this year.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The inside of a NJ gun store has to have a sadder inventory than the last day of a rent-to-own furniture store's going out of business sale.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.

Must be nice to live in a quiet low crime area.


I do.

Chicago.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SirEattonHogg: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.

Must be nice to live in a quiet low crime area.

I do.

Chicago.


Andersonville?
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?

There's plenty of right wingers calling for the death of Liberals on a daily basis, Trumps only made it worse with this pandemic. Yesterday I reported two people on TheHill.com for threatening to kill liberals because "Liberals started this virus and need to pay."


We need a new term for this, a type of Godwin, except relating to Trump instead of Hitler.
 
phenn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Shoot a virus" - haw haw haw. Hadn't heard that one before.

Actually, it's more like shoot a home invader when you toilet-paper hording fools fly into panic mode.

Subby is an idiot.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?


Same way it's possible for people to laugh at preppers one week and panic buy toilet paper the next.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now i would shut down all guns sales for the duration of the current crisis.    I would be sure to make it clear its not permanent  or a gun grab.    Guns to my mind are non essential  and  those who might use them to hunt for food likely already have sufficient arms and ammo to do so.

That said the GOP would never do it as it would piss off their base.  Better to let people die then lose votes.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.


I agree. And ammo.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Runningwithscience: Well, by the time the 30 day waiting period for buying a gun in Jersey is met it won't matter.


Seriously. The only people that are going to be buying more guns are the people that already own them (and possess the license/permit). I can't even imagine what would happen now if you tried to apply for a firearms ID card.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SirEattonHogg: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.

Must be nice to live in a quiet low crime area.

I do.

Chicago.

Andersonville?


No. Grandma lived there back in the day.

Avondale.
 
Esroc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: syrynxx: How is it possible that someone who wants to buy a gun during a pandemic doesn't already have one?

There's plenty of right wingers calling for the death of Liberals on a daily basis, Trumps only made it worse with this pandemic. Yesterday I reported two people on TheHill.com for threatening to kill liberals because "Liberals started this virus and need to pay."


I'm a liberal who has access to guns specifically because so many pro-gun conservatives would love an opportunity to murder me if they could get away with it. Sadly, also being armed is the only way to give them pause. If conservatives weren't so horny for firearms I would be anti-gun. It's terrible and stupid, but that's the state of things.
 
phenn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Now i would shut down all guns sales for the duration of the current crisis.    I would be sure to make it clear its not permanent  or a gun grab.    Guns to my mind are non essential  and  those who might use them to hunt for food likely already have sufficient arms and ammo to do so.

That said the GOP would never do it as it would piss off their base.  Better to let people die then lose votes.


Good thing you're not in a position of authority.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The inside of a NJ gun store has to have a sadder inventory than the last day of a rent-to-own furniture store's going out of business sale.


Makes me wonder, is the last handgun sold an expensive, quality piece, or something like a Taurus curve.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SirEattonHogg: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.

Must be nice to live in a quiet low crime area.

I do.

Chicago.


I liked Chicago. It was a lot of fun. I quite enjoy your museums.

As such, I will use this excuse to post a picture of my favorite exhibit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phenn: "Shoot a virus" - haw haw haw. Hadn't heard that one before.

Actually, it's more like shoot a home invader when you toilet-paper hording fools fly into panic mode.

Subby is an idiot.


This. Literally last week you all were fist-fighting each other for water bottles, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper. Two women brawled it out for that last bag of Costco rice. Don't act like we're the idiots when you all clearly can't be bothered to think rationally when those store aisles go bare. 

FOH with that nonsense.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SirEattonHogg: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because nothing makes a lockdown safer than more guns.

Must be nice to live in a quiet low crime area.

I do.

Chicago.



Whoopee dooo.  Murders and crime in Chicago tend to be concentrated in a few small area(s). Chicago is much bigger than some of its Midwest neighbors. Got family and friends in Chicago.  There all the time.  It's fine.

Contrary to President Dum Dum, it ain't Al Capone land unless you're in a specific couple of areas.  .
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

grimlock1972: Now i would shut down all guns sales for the duration of the current crisis.    I would be sure to make it clear its not permanent  or a gun grab.    Guns to my mind are non essential  and  those who might use them to hunt for food likely already have sufficient arms and ammo to do so.

That said the GOP would never do it as it would piss off their base.  Better to let people die then lose votes.


Than.
 
subsetzero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If Phil Murphy opens the gun stores, in NJ 'Tom Wolfe better do the same in PA.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.