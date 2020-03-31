 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Doctor at Rikers Island says the facility is a "public health disaster unfolding before our eyes," a number one disaster, if you will   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A shiat storm is a number 2 disaster though.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Picard has a new Number One.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/whose a good executive officer?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should be expected in every prison, and it won't be just the prisoners.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it so it doesn't get out, please.
 
DancinMoogle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish WaPo would make it so we can read paywalled articles and engage with important breaking news like this.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Picard has a new Number One.

[Fark user image 850x566]
/whose a good executive officer?


I'm watching this at my desk right now.

It's not as good as I had hoped.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: damageddude: Picard has a new Number One.

[Fark user image 850x566]
/whose a good executive officer?

I'm watching this at my desk right now.

It's not as good as I had hoped.


They turned it into a "Shut Up Picard" similar to how we did "Shut Up Wesley" in TNG.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vengeful criminal hating part of me wants to be Kirk and 'Let them die'.  The slightly less evil part of me says don't let them die until Trump and the rest of the GOP is locked in there with them.

The trying to not be evil part of me says we need to get them tested, and the infected isolated in a secured ward in the prison yard and to hire a full replacement shift of guards that has been tested or has recovered to prevent further spread.

The realist in me says that nothing is going to be done, the Gov. ill prioritize non criminals over them, and Trump will just shrug his shoulders because the more poor people die the happier he is.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DancinMoogle: I wish WaPo would make it so we can read paywalled articles and engage with important breaking news like this.


Somehow my phone gets by it. It's the cookie warnings that pi$$ me off.
Any tech savvy Farkers have solutions?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Welcome to the party, pal.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Run, fight to breathe, it's gonna be tough
Now you see me, now you don't
Break the walls, I'm comin' out
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Without Lenny Briscoe weighing in with sardonic one liner, I don't know how to feel about this.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I don't mean to sound callous, but figure it the fark out yourself. Stop all outside visitations. Isolate sick people, maybe even together in cells. Put the prisoners on a short, timed outdoor schedule so that all can get some time for exercise. Cycle the prisoners through the cafeteria or set up direct to cell delivery of meals.

Yes, it'll be tough, but this is what we are facing now. Given that they can control the movements of the inmates to a much greater degree than the governors and mayors can of their states and cities, this should not be a major disaster for prisons. It's only your lackadaisical application of rules that makes it so.

I'm usually all about prisoner's rights, but in this case we're all losing some of our rights to fight this disease. They can stand to give up some of their rights for a few more weeks so that they don't die.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

damageddude: Picard has a new Number One.

[Fark user image 850x566]
/whose a good executive officer?


His number one went number two on the on the grapevines.  Just saying "Don't drink Picard Reserve 2489".
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everyone cough on Harvey.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Cdr.Murdock: damageddude: Picard has a new Number One.

[Fark user image 850x566]
/whose a good executive officer?

I'm watching this at my desk right now.

It's not as good as I had hoped.

They turned it into a "Shut Up Picard" similar to how we did "Shut Up Wesley" in TNG.


I just find Dr. Jurati  so damn cute/hot at the same time. So I'm watching it until my CBS All Access free trail expires...
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x478]


Who the hell mounts a rifle scope to a fully automatic Uzi 9mm?  The sighting will have to be readjusted after every burst, and you will get what, one bullet on point?  And every burst he fires is going to go low from the extra weight of the scope on that suppressor.

King of New York my ass.  King of Stormtrooper style marksmanship is more likely.
 
treesloth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Picard:  "Fire at will!"
Number One:  "Aggh!  What did I do?"  <dies>
Picard:  "Hmm... I should clarify that..."
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Everyone cough on Harvey.


Harvey was diagnosed last week with it. Try and keep up.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The death to recovery ration for the US so far  is not encouraging.

Fark user image

Meanwhile in Germany:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x478]

Who the hell mounts a rifle scope to a fully automatic Uzi 9mm?  The sighting will have to be readjusted after every burst, and you will get what, one bullet on point?  And every burst he fires is going to go low from the extra weight of the scope on that suppressor.

King of New York my ass.  King of Stormtrooper style marksmanship is more likely.


You can't make comments like that about his AR-14!
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Noctusxx: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x478]

Who the hell mounts a rifle scope to a fully automatic Uzi 9mm?  The sighting will have to be readjusted after every burst, and you will get what, one bullet on point?  And every burst he fires is going to go low from the extra weight of the scope on that suppressor.

King of New York my ass.  King of Stormtrooper style marksmanship is more likely.

You can't make comments like that about his AR-14!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: The vengeful criminal hating part of me wants to be Kirk and 'Let them die'.  The slightly less evil part of me says don't let them die until Trump and the rest of the GOP is locked in there with them.

The trying to not be evil part of me says we need to get them tested, and the infected isolated in a secured ward in the prison yard and to hire a full replacement shift of guards that has been tested or has recovered to prevent further spread.

The realist in me says that nothing is going to be done, the Gov. ill prioritize non criminals over them, and Trump will just shrug his shoulders because the more poor people die the happier he is.


Ah yes, Trump. The root of evil for NY coronavirus and STATE prison systems.

JFC, are you even self-aware?
 
Tomoko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So you mean the country with the worst health care system in the entire developed world and one of the worst prison systems is having a health crisis in its prisons during this pandemic? That's sadly not very surprising. I hope something good comes out of this disaster, we are so long overdue for healthcare reform. Unfortunately nothing is going to change as long as the orange turd and yertle the turtle are in charge.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x478]


How'd you find a screen shot of Adrienne Barbeau sitting by herself?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: That should be expected in every prison, and it won't be just the prisoners.


FTA: At least 167 inmates and 137 corrections staff and health workers have tested positive for the virus, according to the New York Times.

And the staff is going home after their shift...
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: damageddude: Picard has a new Number One.

[Fark user image 850x566]
/whose a good executive officer?

His number one went number two on the on the grapevines.  Just saying "Don't drink Picard Reserve 2489".


Having just recently read an article on the fact that workers on tea plantations literally crap right there on shift due to such poor labor practices, and that there is a large % chance your herbal tea contains foreign poo, I'm getting a kick out of this reply.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Without Lenny Briscoe weighing in with sardonic one liner, I don't know how to feel about this.


too soon, man.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: RyansPrivates: damageddude: Picard has a new Number One.

[Fark user image 850x566]
/whose a good executive officer?

His number one went number two on the on the grapevines.  Just saying "Don't drink Picard Reserve 2489".

Having just recently read an article on the fact that workers on tea plantations literally crap right there on shift due to such poor labor practices, and that there is a large % chance your herbal tea contains foreign poo, I'm getting a kick out of this reply.


Yeah, don't drink the Earl Grey.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: The vengeful criminal hating part of me wants to be Kirk and 'Let them die'.  The slightly less evil part of me says don't let them die until Trump and the rest of the GOP is locked in there with them.


Thank you for your honesty, but it's important to note that Rikers Island isn't a prison for punishing convicted criminals, it's a detention for people who have been arrested for a variety of crimes - violent and otherwise.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: The realist in me says that nothing is going to be done, the Gov. ill prioritize non criminals over them, and Trump will just shrug his shoulders because the more poor people die the happier he is.


You think Trump has some control over how the government of New York and New York City handle the jails?
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: RyansPrivates: damageddude: Picard has a new Number One.

[Fark user image 850x566]
/whose a good executive officer?

His number one went number two on the on the grapevines.  Just saying "Don't drink Picard Reserve 2489".

Having just recently read an article on the fact that workers on tea plantations literally crap right there on shift due to such poor labor practices, and that there is a large % chance your herbal tea contains foreign poo, I'm getting a kick out of this reply.


While not appealing, I do dunk my leaves in boiling water for several minutes. I think that would render the drink safe.

\ eternal optimist-hoping this virus will force some progress on rights for manual workers.
\\ not sure what the answer for prison is other than maybe this is one of 10,000 reasons why we should have fewer of them.
\\\ isn't drug resistant tb supposed to be a common thing in Russian prisons?
 
madgonad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe they could volunteer for an immediate trial of some of the vaccines still in testing?

If it works and doesn't have severe side effects we can knock a little time off their sentence and they can go to sleep knowing that they actually did something to repay their debt to society.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Who the hell mounts a rifle scope to a fully automatic Uzi 9mm?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why you scrub down the holodeck after Riker has been in there
 
treesloth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Yeah, don't drink the Earl Grey.


More like Earl Brown, amirite?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Noctusxx: Who the hell mounts a rifle scope to a fully automatic Uzi 9mm?

[Fark user image 668x374]


Hmmm, your right.  Though in some ways that's worse as it kicks harder then a 9mm.  Either way I still say its a waste of a scope.
 
