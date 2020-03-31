 Skip to content
(NPR)   What it is like to be a startup company that makes Toilet Paper during this pandemic   (npr.org) divider line
    Interesting, Paper, Toilet paper, toilet paper, sudden demand, owner Marc Cooper, Toilet, Feces, paper industry  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Congratulations on moving lots of rolls, but did you really have to unleash a plague on the world just to boost demand for your product?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read recently about some engineers that came up with a much needed product:  reuseable toilet paper.

In Russia, reuseable toilet paper is handy for sanding and polishing.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pandemic® Brand Toilet Paper: when shiat happens, we're there for you!
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's simple. Use one side, hang it on the shower rail to dry, then use the other side later.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's still illegal to print money, but this has got to be the next best thing.
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I do this every time I buy one of those QI Fact books, but unfortunately, I just bought the last two published, so I may have to content myself to going to their website and checking out the sources and detailed explanations of each factoid (probably enough material for the next few years).

You can watch a lot of fact-based game shows with Stephen Frye and friends online. Should keep you binge-watching for a week or two.
 
covfefe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
investorshub.advfn.comView Full Size
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Prolly like winning a 10k lottery...

Immediately you think "I'm rich biatch"

Yadda yadda...hookers and blow

Six months later you're standin on a corner in San Diego jacking it
 
gregario
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When the uh.....shiat hit the fan the gregario household had plenty of TP. We buy it when it's on sale or if we have a coupon (yes, my parents grew up in the Depression and I'm 58). We have dozens of rolls. It's not going to spoil.

/Don't shiat on my lawn!
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wishing you started it a year ago?

My local Walmart had paper this morning...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Went to his website. Uhhhhhh pass?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.  I'm still liquidating my inventory from my boom and bust startup in October 2001.  Anyone interested in a pallet of Osama Bin Laden urinal cakes?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lam Pure's value (cost/quality) is prevalent, excpet for preferred, selectively distributed temple-related brand(s)
img.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Congratulations on moving lots of rolls, but did you really have to unleash a plague on the world just to boost demand for your product?


I guess you could say [puts on sunglasses] they went viral.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
