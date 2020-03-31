 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New Civil Rights Movement)   New Jersey couple charged with child endangerment after hosting a Coronavirus Party where over forty morons showed up   (thenewcivilrightsmovement.com) divider line
16
    More: Murica, New Jersey, Mass media, Media bias, Social movement, COINTELPRO, Minority rights, New Jersey couple, Daily Beast  
•       •       •

810 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 10:34 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, throw the book at them.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: "Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,"


I guess we can assume it's not a Lemon Party.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,"

Doesn't really matter what sort of party it was, no parties should be happening right now.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just want to let you all know people are still sending kids to school.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.app.​c​om/amp/5092632002
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Mugato: "Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,"

I guess we can assume it's not a Lemon Party.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lakewood - it's the orthodox Jews.  40 is one family.  in a Chevy station wagon with plastic wood like paneling.

freaking Lakewood.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Diogenes: Mugato: "Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,"

I guess we can assume it's not a Lemon Party.

[Fark user image 299x168]


lol
 
talkertopc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: "Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,"

Doesn't really matter what sort of party it was, no parties should be happening right now.


I'm holding a self isolation party,
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Just want to let you all know people are still sending kids to school.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.app.c​om/amp/5092632002


my buddy in Brooklyn lives across from a building with a number of hasidic jews.  he watches them get on a school bus in the morning.  he is losing his mind on FB about it.

what the hell are they doing?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Lakewood - it's the orthodox Jews.  40 is one family.  in a Chevy station wagon with plastic wood like paneling.

freaking Lakewood.


I work in the "industrial park" there, which is more private schools than businesses.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Lakewood - it's the orthodox Jews.  40 is one family.  in a Chevy station wagon with plastic wood like paneling.

freaking Lakewood.


It was a Bat Mitzvah I believe. Read about it with more detail somewhere
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah Lakewood. Such lovely place.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Just want to let you all know people are still sending kids to school.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.app.c​om/amp/5092632002

The Toms River officer responded to assist with the investigation into this report and worked with a Lakewood police officer to "follow up with a suspected school still open in their town."


Thanks to the pandemic, real life has become an episode of Lazy Town.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Diogenes: Mugato: "Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,"

I guess we can assume it's not a Lemon Party.

[Fark user image image 299x168]


No, its a DJ Roy kinda party

al.comView Full Size
.

LEMME HEAR YOU SAY UNDERAAAAAAGE!!!

UNTZ UNTZ UNTZ UNTZ
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was just a little get together.
cdn.patch.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If it was up to me, I would charge them with a taser. Multiple times.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.