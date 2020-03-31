 Skip to content
A history of beards and pandemics, which makes us wonder if we really should fear the beard during this pandemic (vox.com)
    Interesting, Beard, Shaving, Influenza pandemic, Facial hair, rise of germ theory, William H. Park, health department, New York City  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Park's central idea - that whiskers entrap germs, funneling disease toward anything they touch - has no factual basis. In terms of bacterial shedding, "there is no difference in bearded and non-bearded men," said Carrie Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology and medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. In her study of the phenomenon, Dr. Kovarik found that bearded people might actually carry fewer germs than their clean-shaven counterparts - perhaps because the "micro-trauma" that shaving inflicts on the skin opens up space for bacteria to congregate. But while Park's lactic fear mongering might seem like the bygone panic of another era, the associations of beards with disease have proven strangely resilient.

To be fair, I work in an industry where you have to be careful about a beard. Too long, and you're going to need a net to avoid shedding into food. The same reason that we wear hats--even if my shaved pate doesn't exactly shed easily. Because of working with food, I keep my beard trimmed and neat, and I avoid the more 'robust' styles that the kids are cultivating these days. Well, that and my Dad who has been hanging out with a lot of motorcycle clubs down in Texas has a long ass beard, and it's just not a look that I really want. Long beards are a pain to take care of, and I can trim my beard with a few swipes from the clippers that I use on my head.

I'm not sure that folks are going to demonize beards though, save perhaps in response to all the guys who come out of self isolation with what amount to playoff beards. Less of a demonizing than a "Jesus...can you at least tame that f*cker?"
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a struggle, I finally have the free time to be a hair farmer and grow a beard but when I HAVE a beard I can't stop stroking it like the luscious chin puppy that it is, which apparently is a no-no in this diseased era in which we live.

Why must my facial hair be so supple and tactilely irresistible?  Why must I be so strokable?

*shakes fists at the sky*

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY?!?!?!?
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brap: It's a struggle, I finally have the free time to be a hair farmer and grow a beard but when I HAVE a beard I can't stop stroking it like the luscious chin puppy that it is, which apparently is a no-no in this diseased era in which we live.

Why must my facial hair be so supple and tactilely irresistible?  Why must I be so strokable?

*shakes fists at the sky*

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY?!?!?!?


Also growing a beard for the first time during this to add to my Vandyke (it's not a Goatee!) so getting a kick.

/wife also wants to give me a mohawk for SAG.
//will certainly be called back to work for some important meeting after I get the Mohawk
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've always been clean shaven, and now doesn't seem like a good time to change.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brap: It's a struggle, I finally have the free time to be a hair farmer and grow a beard but when I HAVE a beard I can't stop stroking it like the luscious chin puppy that it is, which apparently is a no-no in this diseased era in which we live.

Why must my facial hair be so supple and tactilely irresistible?  Why must I be so strokable?

*shakes fists at the sky*

WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY?!?!?!?


Maybe in calmer times, you can grace us with the Beard of Brap.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look, if I have to live like a hermit, I'm going to damn well look like a hermit. When this is finally over, should I be one of the unlucky survivors, I want to climb blinking into the sudden sunlight with hair streaming down my back and a beard down to my navel.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm going full "castaway" through the pandemic. No haircuts, no shaving. I'll be damned if the one time in my life I don't have to be in front of clients or onstage goes to waste.

I'm not believing the hype about beards spreading disease. "If I get corona, I get corona."
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I shaved off my winter beard, just like I do every spring.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is just God thinning out the hipsters herd.
 
Fellini8.5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brap: but when I HAVE a beard I can't stop stroking it like the luscious chin puppy that it is, which apparently is a no-no in this diseased era in which we live.


I still have my "winter beard" - a tangled mess that I grow longer on the chin in order to pretend I have one.  And stroke and scritch it unconsciously all. the. time, especially when I'm ruminating or otherwise stuck in my head.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
tvynr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark headline: "which makes us wonder if we really should fear the beard during this pandemic"

TFA (capitalization in the original via styling): "THE IDEA THAT WHISKERS ENTRAP GERMS, FUNNELING DISEASE TOWARD ANYTHING THEY TOUCH, HAS NO FACTUAL BASIS."

I'm trying to figure out if this is (a) a meme reference I missed, (b) a subtle commentary on articles' headlines not matching their contents, (c) simply misleading, or (d) an alternative I haven't thought of yet.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jokes on you.  I grow penicillin in my beard.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the bearded clam still OK?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Is the bearded clam still OK?


Not for, like, a Brazilian years now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Is the bearded clam still OK?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
