(Birmingham Mail)   When you discover your two-year-old is a property mogul   (birminghammail.co.uk) divider line
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: [upload.wikimedia.org image 320x240]


Getting the lights on my out....
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't click, did Trump get a porn star pregnant and he's funneling accounts to the kid to avoid taxes?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My two year old daughter would be a hard core real estate mogul. She knows exactly what she wants, you can't negotiate with her, and she can turn from sweet as can be to ice cold in an instant.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Didn't click, did Trump get a porn star pregnant and he's funneling accounts to the kid to avoid taxes?


Drink!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Scrooged (6/10) Movie CLIP - Five Pounds of Veal (1988) HD
Youtube 5FgtVXFRyTQ
 
houstondragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Didn't click, did Trump get a porn star pregnant and he's funneling accounts to the kid to avoid taxes?


Actually, my first thought was some AirBnB scumbag landlords using their kid's identity for credit fraud.
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's not two, but he owned a factory
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
