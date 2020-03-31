 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Plague ship begging to dock in Miami, but officials are denying them. Miami apparently has had enough of Cruise Ship pestilence   (news4jax.com) divider line
7
    More: Sick, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, South America, Ship, Buenos Aires, Broward County, Florida, Florida, Panama Canal, South Florida metropolitan area  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 12:45 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea: let the ship dock, let everyone off and straight into quarantine, then commandeer the ship and turn it into a hospital until the crisis is over.  Then tow the ship out to sea and sink it. Give our submariners a little target practice. Rinse and repeat until we run out of cruise ships.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuel them up, give them supplies, they can head to Holland where they are flagged - registered. They wanted the tax advantage Holland gave them over the US? Holland owns this...The cruise ship's flag state controls the vessel and its crew - an absolute authority.

"Flag of Convenience" is called the flag state of a merchant ship when registered in a state different from that of its owners. More than half of all merchant ships in the world are registered under flags of convenience, and according to the latest statistics - around 90% of all commercial marine vessels calling on US ports are under foreign flags. There's only one big sea cruise ship registered in the USA - ms Pride of America, and the sole reason for that is she sails in Hawaii exclusively, the whole year-round.

As the market always determines the prices, often choosing a flag state means minimizing costs to maximize the revenue. And for a cruise ship owner, making a choice between using the fiscal advantages of registering ships in the open registry (under "Flag of Convenience") and registration in a national/close registry means making a choice between good business and not so good business.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
they should just dock in  Clearwater and the Scientologists can cure them with e-meters and vitamins...

kidding , it would be a disaster, but at least we'd shed a few RonBot$ in the process
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These people got on the cruise well into this already being a public health crisis. Keep them on the ship with whatever they have. Dont waste more resources on morons who are trying to kill us all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know, I don't "get" cruises and never have - but I felt bad for the people who got stuck on corona cruises a month ago.

Today? What the flying fark are you smoking to get on a cruise at this point? It's like deciding to go backpacking around Europe in 1941.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ now  
How long was that cruise? I only ask because if it was a 7 day one....what the hell were they thinking getting on that ship?!

It might have been longer, which...still... But at least that would be slightly more understandable
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.