 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   Renowned neurosurgeon who separated conjoined twins dies from complications of COVID-19   (wgntv.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Surgery, Dr. James T. Goodrich, Medicine, Dr. Goodrich, Conjoined twins, Carl and Clarence Aguirre, Physician, twinsJadon  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 4:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just knew it wasn't Ben Carson, but I kind of hoped.

//Does that make me a bad person?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn this Chang-eng virus.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I just knew it wasn't Ben Carson, but I kind of hoped.

//Does that make me a bad person?


Nope.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he split, then?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I just knew it wasn't Ben Carson, but I kind of hoped.

//Does that make me a bad person?


I am not sure.

I do not know the extent to which Carson may or may not have attempted to warn anyone about the dangers of this pandemic, especially given his being part of the administration.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I just knew it wasn't Ben Carson, but I kind of hoped.

//Does that make me a bad person?


If it does then you have company.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: EvilEgg: I just knew it wasn't Ben Carson, but I kind of hoped.

//Does that make me a bad person?

If it does then you have company.


Bad Company? I can't deny.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So his soul parted from his mortal coil?
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I just knew it wasn't Ben Carson, but I kind of hoped.

//Does that make me a bad person?


I'm with you. I really, really hoped this was about Ben Carson.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Like Australians weren't already drinking at work
 
huntercr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Like Australians weren't already drinking at work


wow man, you drank yourself into a different thread ;)
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I just knew it wasn't Ben Carson, but I kind of hoped.

//Does that make me a bad person?


Same here buddy
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: EvilEgg: I just knew it wasn't Ben Carson, but I kind of hoped.

//Does that make me a bad person?

I am not sure.

I do not know the extent to which Carson may or may not have attempted to warn anyone about the dangers of this pandemic, especially given his being part of the administration.


Yeah... i mean, I know he was a neurosurgeon, but, I'm surprised he isn't somewhat part of the team on stage at these things... I mean, it would make more sense than, I don't know, making him head of HUD for example.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.