(WGNTV Chicago)   Importer gets contract to bring 10 million face masks to Illinois, but bank can't figure out what to do with the giant check and sits on it for days   (wgntv.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But if it was a scam check, it would be through the system in less than a day.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom owed the IRS this year so as I'm getting her check ready I notice that the IRS will not accept checks for more than $100 million dollars. You have to send it via separate payments.

My first thought was "Mom is going to be pissed I wasted two checks."

My next thought was "Who the hell actually has to pay that much tax?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You usually use a transferable letter of credit for large sums that banks are reluctant to front.  It makes things a lot faster.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 a giant Czech:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If I was a bank, I'd be a little hesitant to cash a check from the state of Illinois too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The local bank I used for years didn't survive the great recession and got bought out by Chase. I stuck with them for a minute until they tried to put a 10 day hold on a cashiers check. Homie don't play that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wire. Transfer.

Checks are inherently risky, thus rules that allow banks to sit on them for a short time. $12.9 million is worth sitting on for few days.

Bank of America, though, is far from unfamiliar with large transactions. I worked there as a business banker 20 years ago and conducted international transactions larger than that on a regular basis. There's more to this story than "local branch doesn't know what to do."
 
hej
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I would have thought transactions like this would normally be done electronically.  Not by walking into a bank with some giant Publishers Clearing House style check.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, big checks are a hassle.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"It doesn't fit through the teller window, I can't stuff it into the drive-thru pneumatic tubes, and it won't go in the ATM. How do I cash this damn thing?"
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You usually use a transferable letter of credit for large sums that banks are reluctant to front.  It makes things a lot faster.


Big checks are very awkward to handle.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We know lives are on the line but we have Procedures.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcos P: a giant Czech:
[Fark user image 414x600]


I miss him in New Jersey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wire transfer yo.
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Problems began when he asked for 250 big ones, or "dollar-eenees" as they say in St. Louis, while showing his astronaut application.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Wire. Transfer.

Checks are inherently risky, thus rules that allow banks to sit on them for a short time. $12.9 million is worth sitting on for few days.

Bank of America, though, is far from unfamiliar with large transactions. I worked there as a business banker 20 years ago and conducted international transactions larger than that on a regular basis. There's more to this story than "local branch doesn't know what to do."


Maybe it was actually a giant check.

goldenopenings.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can kinda understand depending on the bank that check might be more than they have on deposit and certainly more cash than they physically have on hand by several orders of magnitude.   That said this is a time to be decisive and get shiat done.

Odds are the decision to hold the check was done by some middle manager not wanting to risk losing his job so he kicked the decision  upstairs and waited.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The state cut him a check and

If the State isn't good for the money, you've got some real problems.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Importer gets contract to bring 10 million face masks to Illinois

He's just an importer?

Import Export
Youtube LnIKiNAupRs
 
