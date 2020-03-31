 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City) OOOOkalahoma Where nurses are not allowed to wear masks (kfor.com)
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

You're not the boss of me.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All caregivers have been provided appropriate PPE to take care of their patients safely based on their care setting. At this time, we have not supported utilization of PPE that is not medical grade unless it has been approved and deemed safe by the INTEGRIS System Incident Command. We understand there is concern and real fear surrounding COVID-19, therefore our clinical and infection prevention teams are actively discussing a solution to expand PPE usage for our caregivers.

...yeah. Nurses, stay home. They're going to kill you.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But 'thoughts and prayers' are definitely defense against viruses, right?
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Now see here!

If they wear masks, you can't see their pretty faces. If you can't see their pretty faces, what's the point of having nurses? It would be like making a stewardess wear pants!

/game
//set
///match
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [i.redd.it image 850x1276]
You're not the boss of me.


Definitely not.


ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The reason we're not allowed to wear any kind of PPE at this point, unless the patient is known to be positive, is because it would scare the patients and the family members," the nurse said.  "If they saw us with any kind of protection when we walk in the room."

It would scare me more if they didn't wear a mask.  It would send the message that the medical facility and staff is oblivious to how the virus is transmitted.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a massive feeling of distrust.
If they're not willing to protect our lives,
They will take me out to my coffin
With the fringe on top.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: "All caregivers have been provided appropriate PPE to take care of their patients safely based on their care setting. At this time, we have not supported utilization of PPE that is not medical grade unless it has been approved and deemed safe by the INTEGRIS System Incident Command. We understand there is concern and real fear surrounding COVID-19, therefore our clinical and infection prevention teams are actively discussing a solution to expand PPE usage for our caregivers.

...yeah. Nurses, stay home. They're going to kill you.


This. They are conserving PPE while using pre-outbreak guidelines to justify that nurses not bring their own. These aren't hospitals these are pretend hospitals.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is wrong with these people?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
of course not:
"Masks make men cruel,"

and you don't want a cruel nurse do you?
 
crazydave023
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well that seems counterintuitive. What happens when the nurses and doctors get sick? Then what?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Can they wear pants?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

pounddawg: WTF is wrong with these people?


Jesus
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Why do you hate these people for their freedom?
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

crazydave023: Well that seems counterintuitive. What happens when the nurses and doctors get sick? Then what?


Then they are allowed to wear masks.

The hospital where Mrs Army works is the same.  Not allowed to wear masks (unless it's a Covid 19 patient) because it scares the other patients.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Muta: "The reason we're not allowed to wear any kind of PPE at this point, unless the patient is known to be positive, is because it would scare the patients and the family members," the nurse said.  "If they saw us with any kind of protection when we walk in the room."

It would scare me more if they didn't wear a mask.  It would send the message that the medical facility and staff is oblivious to how the virus is transmitted.


This is the same excuse that was used in Michigan 2 weeks ago.  Then they started losing doctors left and right from COVID exposure, and mandated that nurses had to come in even if they were exposed, as long as they didn't have a fever over 100.5.

Some grade-A bullshiat, right there.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wearing masks might scare people?  Last week we did our one week baby checkup at the pediatrician.  No masks but social distancing.  Yesterday for the two week.  Masks, full on crackdown.  My reaction, well that escalated quickly, good on them.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Wearing masks might scare people?  Last week we did our one week baby checkup at the pediatrician.  No masks but social distancing.  Yesterday for the two week.  Masks, full on crackdown.  My reaction, well that escalated quickly, good on them.


Good.  Now we have nurses and doctors bringing in their own PPE and telling management to STFU and get out of the way.  Which is how it should be.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What about the police?  Can the police still wear masks?
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BJC is doing the same thing at all of their facilities in the St. Louis area.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Why do you hate these people for their freedom?


It's not their freedom.
It's those horrible little garden gnomes.
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aungen: Muta: "The reason we're not allowed to wear any kind of PPE at this point, unless the patient is known to be positive, is because it would scare the patients and the family members," the nurse said.  "If they saw us with any kind of protection when we walk in the room."

It would scare me more if they didn't wear a mask.  It would send the message that the medical facility and staff is oblivious to how the virus is transmitted.

This is the same excuse that was used in Michigan 2 weeks ago.  Then they started losing doctors left and right from COVID exposure, and mandated that nurses had to come in even if they were exposed, as long as they didn't have a fever over 100.5.

Some grade-A bullshiat, right there.


So they've had two additional weeks to see what is happening elsewhere and decide they'll just assume that its the rest of the country that's the exception to the rule.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is there aren't enough masks.

/ It wouldn't be a terrible idea if hospitals had the ability to manufacture their own masks at need.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Many years ago, many hospitals wouldn't allow nurses to wear gloves. They said it insulted the patient. That edict didn't last long. This one won't last long either.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FWIW this week the hospital I work at in NC started requiring all staff to wear droplet/ear loop type masks the whole time you're on shift. They hand the masks out at the doors when we get screened for Covid symptoms.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't understand why OK has any nurses or schoolteachers. Salaries in Texas are better.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Muta: aungen: Muta: "The reason we're not allowed to wear any kind of PPE at this point, unless the patient is known to be positive, is because it would scare the patients and the family members," the nurse said.  "If they saw us with any kind of protection when we walk in the room."

It would scare me more if they didn't wear a mask.  It would send the message that the medical facility and staff is oblivious to how the virus is transmitted.

This is the same excuse that was used in Michigan 2 weeks ago.  Then they started losing doctors left and right from COVID exposure, and mandated that nurses had to come in even if they were exposed, as long as they didn't have a fever over 100.5.

Some grade-A bullshiat, right there.

So they've had two additional weeks to see what is happening elsewhere and decide they'll just assume that its the rest of the country that's the exception to the rule.


Oklahoma? Yes.  Oakland county in MI is trying to catch up to NYC right now.  So they got reality-checked, hard.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not a nurse and I most likely won't ever be. That said if I was told I couldn't have a proper mask to protect myself I'd shelter in place at home and not go to work. What's the point really? If I don't have protection and am going around from patient to patient without protecting myself I'd be spreading the virus if I got one that slipped through and infected me.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: The hospital where Mrs Army works is the same. Not allowed to wear masks (unless it's a Covid 19 patient) because it scares the other patients.


This is insanity. It's also being done at a lot of other hospitals.
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: crazydave023: Well that seems counterintuitive. What happens when the nurses and doctors get sick? Then what?

Then they are allowed to wear masks.

The hospital where Mrs Army works is the same.  Not allowed to wear masks (unless it's a Covid 19 patient) because it scares the other patients.


The patients where I work (Oregon) *want* us to wear masks.  I walked into a room, patient immediately asks, "Where's your mask?"  (that was 2 weeks ago - seems like ages).
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The masks being provided to patients and their families are the hand-sewn masks donated from the community. These are not medical grade and therefore not approved for use by our caregivers.

When asked for further clarification, INTEGRIS says nurses are allowed to use their own masks if they are medical grade, approved, and used appropriately.
Funny how much things change when one actually bothers to read the entire article, eh?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: The masks being provided to patients and their families are the hand-sewn masks donated from the community. These are not medical grade and therefore not approved for use by our caregivers.

When asked for further clarification, INTEGRIS says nurses are allowed to use their own masks if they are medical grade, approved, and used appropriately.
Funny how much things change when one actually bothers to read the entire article, eh?


Except that if they don't have masks, the CDC etc has approved the use of community-sourced homemade masks as better than nothing.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
Yeeeesh!! Let them wear masks for god's sake
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I work at a psychiatric hospital. Because I'm a researcher, I'm currently at home, because you sent everybody non-essential home.

A psychiatric hospital is not expected to be a centre of covid 19 care. But, every staff who interfaces with patients at anyway it's expected to wear full PPE. Beyond the normal routines of hand-washing between any kind of patient contact, etc.

any hospital that's not providing maximum PPE to their healthcare providers at this time... Let's just say that's not awesome.n
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone want to tell me which hospital/city so I don't have to VPN over just for the website?
 
camarugala
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember when I was not allowed to wear PPE when I was transporting a VRE patient to the OR. They said it would make the patient nervous. Turns out that the patient had already lost 3 limbs and had necrotizing enterocolitis in his tailbone. He was a trooper though. He and his wife were the sweetest people considering what they were going through. Okay, that's all I've got.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: The masks being provided to patients and their families are the hand-sewn masks donated from the community. These are not medical grade and therefore not approved for use by our caregivers.

When asked for further clarification, INTEGRIS says nurses are allowed to use their own masks if they are medical grade, approved, and used appropriately.
Funny how much things change when one actually bothers to read the entire article, eh?


If they were using the home sewn masks instead of hospital issue PPE then you might have a point. But the hospital isn't giving them PPE. It's the home mask or nothing. In this case, something is better than nothing. Also, the nurses dispute the hospital's claim:

The nurse we spoke with says that's not what they are being told.
"The reason we're not allowed to wear any kind of PPE at this point, unless the patient is known to be positive, is because it would scare the patients and the family members," the nurse said.  "If they saw us with any kind of protection when we walk in the room."
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aungen: Muta: "The reason we're not allowed to wear any kind of PPE at this point, unless the patient is known to be positive, is because it would scare the patients and the family members," the nurse said.  "If they saw us with any kind of protection when we walk in the room."

It would scare me more if they didn't wear a mask.  It would send the message that the medical facility and staff is oblivious to how the virus is transmitted.

This is the same excuse that was used in Michigan 2 weeks ago.  Then they started losing doctors left and right from COVID exposure, and mandated that nurses had to come in even if they were exposed, as long as they didn't have a fever over 100.5.

Some grade-A bullshiat, right there.


Especially considering these rules are made by administrators who will never enter a patient's room. At this point, I say force all hospital management to take a tour of the ED and ICU without masks. See how they feel about it in 2 weeks.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My sister is a RN at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and she is telling me of the exact same things going on there, the nation's top hospital.  People are not put into isolation unless they get tested, and good luck getting a doctor to order a test for a patient.  Face mask?  FU nurse.  People showing symptoms are being wheeled throughout the hospital and not being isolated in any way until test results come in.

Oh I forgot the best part.  If you are a nurse and begin to show symptoms you are being ordered to remain at the hospital and continue working until you either get better or die, going home is not an option.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aungen: Saiga410: Wearing masks might scare people?  Last week we did our one week baby checkup at the pediatrician.  No masks but social distancing.  Yesterday for the two week.  Masks, full on crackdown.  My reaction, well that escalated quickly, good on them.

Good.  Now we have nurses and doctors bringing in their own PPE and telling management to STFU and get out of the way.  Which is how it should be.


At my SIL's hospital they've also prohibited homemade masks. The hospital hasn't had appropriate PPE in 3 weeks and no ETA. But this hospital also has stupidly strict "professional appearance" guidelines so I'm sure it has more to do with the homemade masks not portraying the image they want. I'm sure dead healthcare workers fits it, though.

/example, all women with shoulder-length or longer hair must have it in a bun. No ponytails, no braids, a bun, having your hair out of the way makes sense. Being that anal does not.
 
