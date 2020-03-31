 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   Virginia students may not be SOL thanks to the virus   (wric.com) divider line
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Article is useless without explaining what the acronym SOL means,

/ I would google it if I gave a shiat
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lotta states been SOL since the Reagan regime.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were useless regardless. My kids would spend the last month of every year studying for the SOL instead of learning anything.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought everyone was SOL currently
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I watched it for a little while.  I love to watch things on TV.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Permission to cancel the testing requires US Department of Education approval.

Oh sure, does anyone think Betsy DeVos won't approve that in under 1 second?  Your kids don't need no edumacation.  If you did, you'd be in private schools.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
sebacoyl chloride [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
South Carolina already canceled all remaining major testing except AP exams.
 
jumac
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maine just said if school are out pass end of April then all test like this are over.  and that is going happen.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Article is useless without explaining what the acronym SOL means,

/ I would google it if I gave a shiat


Standards of Learning.

/Virginia native (Yorktown)
//They rolled out this BS when I was in high school in the late 90's
 
