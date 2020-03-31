 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 KC)   This IS serious: Missouri trying to force stubborn Bass Pro Shops to close   (fox4kc.com) divider line
32
    More: Murica, Public relations, Spokesman, Bass Pro Shops, closure of Bass Pro, goods stores, Health officials, Jackson County Health Department, Team members  
•       •       •

874 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 2:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Law enforcement?  Just threaten (not emptily) to suspend their business license for 1-2 years.  I have a feeling that would work.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*chuckles in GameStop*
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit reminds me I need to get my tent back from my friend in lockdown so I can hide in the woods from the hordes of the infected.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Jackson County, Missouri (of which Kansas City is a county seat) is trying to force BPS to close. That's a completely different Missouri than, say, Greene County down in Springfield.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Never forget who the plague rats were.
 
pecosdave
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
One could argue Bass Pro was essential.

If the supply chain breaks down Bass Pro merchandise can keep your family fed for a while.

All you gotta do is wait for your neighbor to starve to death to raid their toilet paper and GameStop stash.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It just occurred to me... we haven't had a school shooting in almost 2 full months.
 
flondrix
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

downstairs: Law enforcement?  Just threaten (not emptily) to suspend their business license for 1-2 years.  I have a feeling that would work.


Forget threats.  Cops show up at Bass Pro shop, ask to see the manager, cuff him and take him to the station.  On the way out, tell the assistant manager that if the place is still open when they come back, he's next.

But I thought Missouri was resisting the whole social distancing thing?  Which state was it where the governor was overriding cities and counties that were shutting down public places?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!
fwweekly.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I can't imagine a situation where I would buy anything from Bass Pro Shops.
Maybe if I wanted some fishing line in a hurry?
 
kabloink
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

groppet: Damnit reminds me I need to get my tent back from my friend in lockdown so I can hide in the woods from the hordes of the infected.


There have been rumors that the woods are full of the infected wearing camouflage and para military vests.  They will be upon your camp before you even spot them.
 
Marine1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

flondrix: downstairs: Law enforcement?  Just threaten (not emptily) to suspend their business license for 1-2 years.  I have a feeling that would work.

Forget threats.  Cops show up at Bass Pro shop, ask to see the manager, cuff him and take him to the station.  On the way out, tell the assistant manager that if the place is still open when they come back, he's next.

But I thought Missouri was resisting the whole social distancing thing?  Which state was it where the governor was overriding cities and counties that were shutting down public places?


You're thinking of Mississippi.

Missouri doesn't have a stay-at-home order yet statewide but both the KC and St. Louis metros have ordered their counties to stay home. The state government has made no effort to override those.
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Might as well close.No Fish . Schools Closed...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BassPro sells guns, hence it is the most essential business on Earth.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: It just occurred to me... we haven't had a school shooting in almost 2 full months.


Heh... 

One could say all those folks getting guns would imply guns arent the problem

;)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marine1: flondrix: downstairs: Law enforcement?  Just threaten (not emptily) to suspend their business license for 1-2 years.  I have a feeling that would work.

Forget threats.  Cops show up at Bass Pro shop, ask to see the manager, cuff him and take him to the station.  On the way out, tell the assistant manager that if the place is still open when they come back, he's next.

But I thought Missouri was resisting the whole social distancing thing?  Which state was it where the governor was overriding cities and counties that were shutting down public places?

You're thinking of Mississippi.

Missouri doesn't have a stay-at-home order yet statewide but both the KC and St. Louis metros have ordered their counties to stay home. The state government has made no effort to override those.


Blue counties closed, red counties open.
Seems to be the case in a lot of states.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

geggam: Cthulhu Theory: It just occurred to me... we haven't had a school shooting in almost 2 full months.

Heh... 

One could say all those folks getting guns would imply guns arent the problem

;)


Schools are the problem, they need to stay closed.
 
madgonad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Essential means different things to different people.

Walmart is still open because of the grocery stores. Which means if my router fails that will be the ONLY place I can go. Best Buy / Officemax are closed. Amazon will get one to me in mid-May. Right now I am operating on my phones hotspot. This morning was not good for my mental health.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Marine1: flondrix: downstairs: Law enforcement?  Just threaten (not emptily) to suspend their business license for 1-2 years.  I have a feeling that would work.

Forget threats.  Cops show up at Bass Pro shop, ask to see the manager, cuff him and take him to the station.  On the way out, tell the assistant manager that if the place is still open when they come back, he's next.

But I thought Missouri was resisting the whole social distancing thing?  Which state was it where the governor was overriding cities and counties that were shutting down public places?

You're thinking of Mississippi.

Missouri doesn't have a stay-at-home order yet statewide but both the KC and St. Louis metros have ordered their counties to stay home. The state government has made no effort to override those.

Blue counties closed, red counties open.
Seems to be the case in a lot of states.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thoughts and Prayers.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Begoggle: Marine1: flondrix: downstairs: Law enforcement?  Just threaten (not emptily) to suspend their business license for 1-2 years.  I have a feeling that would work.

Forget threats.  Cops show up at Bass Pro shop, ask to see the manager, cuff him and take him to the station.  On the way out, tell the assistant manager that if the place is still open when they come back, he's next.

But I thought Missouri was resisting the whole social distancing thing?  Which state was it where the governor was overriding cities and counties that were shutting down public places?

You're thinking of Mississippi.

Missouri doesn't have a stay-at-home order yet statewide but both the KC and St. Louis metros have ordered their counties to stay home. The state government has made no effort to override those.

Blue counties closed, red counties open.
Seems to be the case in a lot of states.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Thoughts and Prayers.


rural areas are much different than cities... to think one approach works for all of them is silly

I sit here 1 mile away from anyone on a daily basis... my normal lifestyle is more isolated than is possible in a city

Not to mention if you stop the farms from working good luck on that grocery store staying full in a city
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't LA shutting off
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
water and power of businesses that don't comply?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

geggam: Ow! That was my feelings!: Begoggle: Marine1: flondrix: downstairs: Law enforcement?  Just threaten (not emptily) to suspend their business license for 1-2 years.  I have a feeling that would work.

Forget threats.  Cops show up at Bass Pro shop, ask to see the manager, cuff him and take him to the station.  On the way out, tell the assistant manager that if the place is still open when they come back, he's next.

But I thought Missouri was resisting the whole social distancing thing?  Which state was it where the governor was overriding cities and counties that were shutting down public places?

You're thinking of Mississippi.

Missouri doesn't have a stay-at-home order yet statewide but both the KC and St. Louis metros have ordered their counties to stay home. The state government has made no effort to override those.

Blue counties closed, red counties open.
Seems to be the case in a lot of states.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Thoughts and Prayers.

rural areas are much different than cities... to think one approach works for all of them is silly

I sit here 1 mile away from anyone on a daily basis... my normal lifestyle is more isolated than is possible in a city

Not to mention if you stop the farms from working good luck on that grocery store staying full in a city


That's why "farmers" need to collect welfare.
Our high taxes support them.
Good point.
 
flondrix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

geggam: Not to mention if you stop the farms from working good luck on that grocery store staying full in a city


This.  And are the factories like Hormel and Campbells still operating?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Bass Pro Pyramid in Memphis is quite a thing
Fark user imageView Full Size


There are live alligators!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure they are accepting the sales tax payments.

Fishing is a good way to social isolate and get food.  A lot of camping supplies are useful, particularly if you have to isolate yourself from someone you live with and have no other choices.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but people GOT TO have the Bass
images.genius.comView Full Size
 
pedrop357
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: water and power of businesses that don't comply?


Not a good road to go down.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, they do have survival gear so you could have the argument that they are essential, but on a whole I would say no.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Experts: "Social distancing is the best way to fight the spread of the disease."
My boss (also in Missouri): "We're a team, we need to stick together."

And he didn't mean that metaphorically, that's his justification for not letting the people who can work from home do so.
 
Marine1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Experts: "Social distancing is the best way to fight the spread of the disease."
My boss (also in Missouri): "We're a team, we need to stick together."

And he didn't mean that metaphorically, that's his justification for not letting the people who can work from home do so.


I see from your profile you're in St. Louis. Might not be a bad idea to drop a dime on 'im.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pecosdave: If the supply chain breaks down Bass Pro merchandise can keep your family fed for a while.


That carp dough is miiiighty tasty on night crawlers, mmmm mmmm.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.