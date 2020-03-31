 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Meet the people designing the temporary COVID hospitals where you'll spend your final hours   (whnt.com) divider line
12
    More: PSA, United States Army, Hospital, draft performance work statements, New York City, Lt. General Todd Semonite, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, hospital efforts, United States  
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you all seem like swell chaps... can't wait to visit... i'm looking forward to the sponge baths, makeshift masks, and eventual ICE raids
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wild guess. A 12-story block combining classical neo-Georgian features with the efficiency of modern techniques. The tenants arrive here and are carried along the corridor on a conveyor belt in extreme comfort, past murals depicting Mediterranean scenes, towards the rotating knives. The last twenty feet of the corridor are heavily soundproofed. The blood pours down these chutes and the mangled flesh slurps into these...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we at least get some comfort girls in there
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Did I miss the memo that said COVID-19 has a 100% mortality rate?
 
angryjd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OMG!!!! ITS"S FUNNY CAUSE WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!!!!!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who says Alabama is full of toothless, inbred rednecks? I do.

But we also have very smart technicians, engineers and professionals. Too bad they're all clustered here in north Alabama.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Koldbern: [Fark user image 800x320]
[Fark user image 800x320]


came here to ask for an orange wall. Leaves shaking tiny fist.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God damnit! My life ends in Alabama?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Wild guess. A 12-story block combining classical neo-Georgian features with the efficiency of modern techniques. The tenants arrive here and are carried along the corridor on a conveyor belt in extreme comfort, past murals depicting Mediterranean scenes, towards the rotating knives. The last twenty feet of the corridor are heavily soundproofed. The blood pours down these chutes and the mangled flesh slurps into these...


Enough about your sex life.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn Subby. That's some dark humour.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Wild guess. A 12-story block combining classical neo-Georgian features with the efficiency of modern techniques. The tenants arrive here and are carried along the corridor on a conveyor belt in extreme comfort, past murals depicting Mediterranean scenes, towards the rotating knives. The last twenty feet of the corridor are heavily soundproofed. The blood pours down these chutes and the mangled flesh slurps into these...


Damnit, came here to post this
Fark user imageView Full Size

Something something tiny fist
 
