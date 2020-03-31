 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "Immunity passports" for key workers could be a way of getting people who have recovered from coronavirus back into the workforce more quickly, though if you look like the photo they'll probably force you back into quarantine   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Interesting, Immune system, Vaccination, Antibody, Immunity passports, Dr Philippa Whitford, mass study, government's public health body, Immunity  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aren't there supposed be about eight strains of it going around now? I thought we'd already established that having had it once doesn't guarantee you won't get it again.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's possible. And then if you get your antibody test to show that you've been through the gauntlet they might issue you a card, or give you a special tattoo, and you can go back to work at bars and restaurants that serve other people who have tested positive for the antibodies and negative for the virus. Or that's how it starts.

But then it turns out that there are some very important and wealthy people who have not yet gotten the virus, and then they will. And it will turn out that the most effective treatment is to harvest the sera of those who have tested positive and use that to help others fight the virus. So those happy people who thought they had survived the Great Plague will be rounded up and placed in some of those FEMA camps like the ones being built in Central Park. Rows upon rows of "volunteers" patriotically bleeding for the Job Creators. But hey, if you're polite about it, they might now charge you full price for the Hospital Bed. Or at least they'll give you a 20 year plan to pay it off.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, Germany, god knows they wouldn't do that here, we don't want the numbers to reflect reality.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We'll have to confirm that recovered people actually have immunity, first. There are some indications it can be caught again.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The important thing to remember is that once you have suffered, you will be allowed to navigate stringent governmental hurdles in order to be used.
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How's that pervasively available antibody test coming?  You know, the one that doesn't really exist yet.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Corona virus mutates....

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kind of incentivizing people to get sick if this has put them out of work.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wademh: It's possible. And then if you get your antibody test to show that you've been through the gauntlet they might issue you a card, or give you a special tattoo, and you can go back to work at bars and restaurants that serve other people who have tested positive for the antibodies and negative for the virus. Or that's how it starts


I'm thinking the idea of Germany using tattoos to identify a group of people is not going to go over well...
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now do this for Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Whooping Cough, Chicken Pox and Polio.

/etc
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah thats a neat concept but totally ignores the reality that viruses mutate
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Aren't there supposed be about eight strains of it going around now? I thought we'd already established that having had it once doesn't guarantee you won't get it again.


The accuracy of tests first created is in question. The theory is people who tested "positive" the first time was a false positive and them being "reïnfected" is simply them getting the virus for the first time.

And yes, there is more than one strain of COVID-19. The strains are stable and have minimal changes when the DNA is compared. The virus already has an easy method of spreading among humans so there is no evolutionary pressure for it to mutate a great amount. The question is whether being infected with one strain will give you immunity from others, or at least partial immunity (you get a less severe case if you are infected by a different strain).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah, the Mark of the Beast so that you can work, or buy, or sell.

The fundamentalists and Evangelicals are going to love that idea! They've been preaching about it for two thousand paranoid years now, and Lo! The Beast Cometh.

The Second Coming
Launch Audio in a New Window
BY WILLIAM BUTLER YEATS
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

(my bold)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: wademh: It's possible. And then if you get your antibody test to show that you've been through the gauntlet they might issue you a card, or give you a special tattoo, and you can go back to work at bars and restaurants that serve other people who have tested positive for the antibodies and negative for the virus. Or that's how it starts

I'm thinking the idea of Germany using tattoos to identify a group of people is not going to go over well...


People did Nazi it coming the first time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Aren't there supposed be about eight strains of it going around now? I thought we'd already established that having had it once doesn't guarantee you won't get it again.


We have in no way established that. Every single case that has been tracked down in the medical literature has proven to be a false positive "he's reinfected", a false negative "he's recovered" or a lab error.

There will be a clear test of this. Once we have antibody tests commonly in circulation, if you can show cases where they had the antibodies before their reinfection AND then unambiguously become ill again from C19, then  there's proof.

Everything else has been people passing off links and screaming DOOM.

Now, it may be like influenza, in that it can mutate enough that we'll need annual immunization.  All viruses mutate, it needs to change ENOUGH to avoid an antibody while still remaining viable for that to happen, and that hasn't been established, mainly because this has only existed in humans for four months, how could we know?

Studies already conducted in primates show that yes, you do become immune. How long that immunity lasts is a question. It might be like the flu, it might be like tetanus (where you need a booster every 5-10 years) or it might be like measles, where one shot and you're good for life. There are antibody tests moving into production so we clearly produce antibodies against C19. So, clearly, our immune system is activating against it.

So: When someone tells you "it will reinfect" say "Show me three refereed papers in reputable journals showing this." Odds are they'll yell that you're just part of the conspiracy.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess I should have known that in this timeline, a resume' and Match.com profile would have the same bold and highlighted item on top: COVID-19 antibody positive!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
