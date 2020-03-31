 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   All I wanted was a peptide, just one peptide   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With mint frosting?
 
probesport
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Suicidal Tendencies - "Institutionalized" Frontier Records
Youtube LoF_a0-7xVQ
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

probesport: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LoF_a0-7​xVQ]


Massachussetts Institute of Technology.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: With mint frosting?


It is forbidden.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Democrat lies! We need to be injecting Drain-o and eating aquarium cleaner.
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice. Now with the FDA red tape ripped down our likelihood of an I Am Legend scenario has increased.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, technically, the MIT is institutionalized.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hammettman: probesport: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LoF_a0-7​xVQ]

Massachussetts InstituteInstitvte of Technology.


FTFY
 
neongoats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it have mint frosting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Destructor: Ivo Shandor: With mint frosting?

It is forbidden.

[Fark user image 500x417]


God damn you.
 
Explodo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just a protein fragment!  I see long-term clinical trials.  A misfolded protein can cause mad cow, chronic wasting, Creutzfeldt-Jakob, etc.

Now, they're experts and I'm not, so I'll leave that up to them.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
nuq 'oH Dochvam'e' jay'?

I came to make a peptide reference early in the thread and its been covered a dozen times already.

damnit
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump will announce this at his next Presser and Pepto-Bismol sales will skyrocket.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Difficulty: "We have a lead compound...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They held the bad news until the very end-peptides are a royal pain to administer.  Orally is out since your digestive system treats them like any other protein, and they're too big for patches and the like.  Injection is pretty much the only good option

See diabetics and how they need to deal with insulin.
 
FireSpy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One and done.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What are you trying to say, I'm infected?
When I avoided your schools, I avoided your churches
I avoided your institutional healing facilities
So how can you say I'm infected?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, I'll probably get hit by a car anyway.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Explodo: Just a protein fragment!  I see long-term clinical trials.  A misfolded protein can cause mad cow, chronic wasting, Creutzfeldt-Jakob, etc.

Now, they're experts and I'm not, so I'll leave that up to them.


My assumption is that, having identified what the peptide does to CV-19, now they have to figure out what else the peptide does.  The structure on the virus binds to a structure on the cell.  If that structure on the cell serves a real purpose, might the peptide also bind to whatever interfaces to the cell for that real purpose?  If that happens, what are the ramifications of that?

And then there's the folding issue and possibly a slew of other issues.

It may be that, depending on the mortality rate of CV-19, an imperfect treatment might still be better for some patients, those that have incredibly high chances of dying of the disease.  For a group like the elderly, if there's a (making up numbers here as example) a 50% mortality rate for CV-19, but a 5% mortality rate for the treatment, then the treatment may be the way to go if the disease cannot be stopped through other means or if the treatment can be administered to those already infected.

For person in a low-risk group, where there's a 5% chance of dying from CV-19, then the treatment may not be worthwhile unless it also serves to stop the patient from being virulent and able to infect others.  In that case it might still be worthwhile to administer if there's an extreme likelihood of the patient passing the disease on to others, either because of living arrangements or because the person works in an essential job and cannot self-isolate.

How the drug is administered could also be critical.  Right now they're talking about injection, but I have to wonder if it may be possible to create an inhaler version to reduce the infection in the lungs, which seems to be the main cause of death.  If an infected patient's lungs can be kept clear then perhaps the patient's immune system can defeat the virus on its own with enough time.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm hoping that using folding at home is helping with this sort of thing.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why can't I get just one peptide
Why can't I get just one peptide
Believe me, I've got coronavirus inside
So I look at your lab and I need a peptide

--Virus Femmes
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: Ivo Shandor: With mint frosting?

It is forbidden.

[Fark user image 500x417]


I would eat Marina Sirtis.

Just sayin'
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How long before some dumbass ODs on Pepto?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A friend of mine used to work at Genzyme as a researcher.  He was telling me that there are various things that will kill cancer cells in a petri dish.  The hard part is getting those things to the correct cell and having it work without killing a lot of other cells
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: How long before some dumbass ODs on Pepto?


Can you really OD on Pepto?

If I remember right, the last time I took a lot of Pepto it just made my poop blacker than coal.

/Which was freaky enough.
 
