It turned me green. Would not use again
34
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure if want
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James T. Kirk would do her.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green was an improvement.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the hulk reboot you didn't want
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh, Orion Slave Girl cosplay!
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tell me about it, sister.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems she blends in with so many ordinary things.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Wicked, but it looks better on Idina Menzel.

compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Buys 3 bottles get free flying monkey
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?


Chemtrails
Are Real
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It can't be that bad... (Clicks)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dayummm!!!!
 
SBinRR
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?


No Ragrets
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
HOT!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?


It's the Magna Carta
 
SBinRR
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Not sure if want
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size

He def does my friend
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly she looks better green... much better than the tanned beef jerkyskin look in her other pics. It's ok to be different people, it ain't easy being green.
 
huntercr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh man this thread is far more creative and funny than I thought you could get out of an article like this.
Bravo, farkers!
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?


"When words fail *someone can't read the name* speaks."
 
Millennium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She went on to make a killing writing "With This One Weird Trick" articles for clickbait sites.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

huntercr: Oh man this thread is far more creative and funny than I thought you could get out of an article like this.
Bravo, farkers!


It wasn't easy.
 
huntercr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?


"Where words fail, music speaks" ( followed by 2 eighth notes )

The googles tell me this is a quote from Hans Christian Andersen. This tattoo is surprisingly literate and interesting... but I have a thing for Aussie's so maybe I'm wearing green tinted lenses.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This fairly reeks of phony, attention-seeking behavior, from the "I'm not sure what happened, maybe expired fake tan stuff?" opening, all the way through what appears to be evenly-applied green make-up that only covers her face and one hand.

I mean come on, the other photos of her in TFA showed more skin BEFORE she turned green than the single photo of AFTER did.
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?


"Your company name here".
 
alaric3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?


Where words fail
music speaks
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?


"Daddy touched me." They all say that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mukster: Jelly Bean Raider: WTF does that tattoo say on her right collar bone?

"Your company name here".


"Drivers Wanted"
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: This fairly reeks of phony, attention-seeking behavior, from the "I'm not sure what happened, maybe expired fake tan stuff?" opening, all the way through what appears to be evenly-applied green make-up that only covers her face and one hand.

I mean come on, the other photos of her in TFA showed more skin BEFORE she turned green than the single photo of AFTER did.


I'm going with this.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

