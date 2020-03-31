 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Nearly 1/3 of 1% of Americans have been tested for COVID-19   (foxnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica, New York City, press conference, President Trump, new rapid test kit, United States, Abbott Laboratories, U.S. Food, White House's Rose Garden  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 11:14 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Society of American Extrapolators is unconcerned.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangely enough that 1% of Americans tested is also the 1%
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Strangely enough that 1% of Americans tested is also the 1%


And they're probably testing frequently,  so one million tests means one hundred thousand people.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump should have tested himself during the press conference.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Aar1012: Strangely enough that 1% of Americans tested is also the 1%

And they're probably testing frequently,  so one million tests means one hundred thousand people.


And most of those people are just storing the test for later, so it's probably just 10 people.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Aar1012: Strangely enough that 1% of Americans tested is also the 1%

And they're probably testing frequently,  so one million tests means one hundred thousand people.


I'm not clicking a Fox News link, but that was my question. Did the article present the number of people tested or the number of tests performed?

Because, last I knew, multiple tests were required per patient, so those are two different numbers, and I could certainly see the Trump-humpers of Fox News trying to imply the latter number is the former to make it seem like we're doing better than we really are.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes but how has that helped the economy? If it hasn't, then it is Fake News.

/s
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: The Society of American Extrapolators is unconcerned.


Sounds like you're just taking a few of their members' responses and applying them linearly to the rest of their membership.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.