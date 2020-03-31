 Skip to content
(Harry Larvae)   Burning man was better next year   (journal.burningman.org) divider line
10
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
can't wait to get some sweet hippie/hipster lung! i've heard it's just the best.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2020 rainbow family gathering will be in Siberia this year.

Not even joking.
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aw dang I was going to set up a steampunk ventilator theme camp where we 3D-print medical devices.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Since I've already been, I'm probably immune to all diseases.

One year there was a giant salt lick inside a tent. They gave you a tequila shot then told you to lick it. I must of watch fifty people do it in a row. Not particularly smart
 
skinink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Coughing Man.
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So Burning Man finally met a disease it wasn't cool with spreading?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: Since I've already been, I'm probably immune to all diseases.

One year there was a giant salt lick inside a tent. They gave you a tequila shot then told you to lick it. I must of watch fifty people do it in a row. Not particularly smart


Liquor ice luges were a wildly popular thing my last year of college - at bars. Watched a lot but have no memories of partaking (which does not rule it out) or cold sores.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...and to think I was just out there yesterday to reserve my spot.
 
Millennium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many people do you suppose would show up even if it were cancelled?
 
