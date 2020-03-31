 Skip to content
(Vice)   Hey, I've got an idea. Let's drive thousands of miles away to escape this virus we could be carrying, possibly infecting everyone along the way. Then, let's fly to a remote island and maybe infect everyone there. Yeah, let's do that, said these two   (vice.com) divider line
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

T Baggins: Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.


...
 
goodncold
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Generally Canadians are not this dumb.
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To flee from fear you must first lose your mind
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Quebec: Canada's Florida.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Living on the land here is dangerous. It's not like you wake up in the morning and birds dress you.

Right. If you want birds to dress you, you gotta be a big timer in Vegas, baby.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ashamed that they are from here
 
DerAppie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.


Yes, the community should be silent about the fact that they will send you back. That will prevent the next batch from coming over.

/It isn't as if people were named
//On the public mocking scale this barely ranks
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

goodncold: Generally Canadians are not this dumb.


Usually they're dumber.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits


The article clearly states this: "...two Quebeckers..."

Tabarnak!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.


More idiots need to be mocked publicly.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
/ Quebecers
// The Treason Frogs should be sent back to Quebec
/// Quebec is Canada's Florida
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When i saw this was involving Canadians i knew it had to be Quebecers.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.


He's not a dick.  The dicks were the couple.   Mock away...they are incredibly stupid and endangered a small isolated community.

Hopefully they weren't infected...and as they sold everything to get to Old Crow, now they are destitute.   Because they are farking idiots.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

goodncold: Generally Canadians are not this dumb.


Really?

Then why did the pilot "drive thousands of miles" instead of "fly thousands of miles"?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Were they wearing blue flannel?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they were let off the plane.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.


I LIKE this guy. "It's not like you wake up in the morning and birds dress you."

I want to "escape," too. If there were any chance of hiding out from this nightmare in my own private Xanadu with a few close friends, all Corona-negative, I'd be on the plane. (I watch a lot of Murder, She Wrote.)

Which is, of course, exactly the thinking that has made a lot of small towns with snowbird populations into hot spots. Common sense says "stay here, eat Cheetos, and wash your hands a lot," but fear doesn't exactly walk hand-in-hand with common sense.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know of a quiet little spot where they can spend the rest of their days away from society.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

goodncold: Generally Canadians are not this dumb.


I bet there's plenty of dumb canadians in the cities, where it's safe. But outside the urban areas, you can't afford to be stupid.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just drop them off on the nearest iceberg for quarantining.  Pick them up in 14 days, problem resolved one way or another.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Once the weather's nice I'm going camping. Won't contact anyone along the way, so I figure no harm no foul - right?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm sounds like a dick. Traveling there while non-essential travel is banned was stupid, but the couple's plan is so over the top that it indicates they have serious mental deficits, and are in a fairly desperate situation. Fine, quarantine and send them away, make the decision known publicly, but there's no reason to publicly mock them in the press.


Really? Because I pictured two Instagram Influencer types. The types you see in articles about Van Life.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: goodncold: Generally Canadians are not this dumb.

Really?

Then why did the pilot "drive thousands of miles" instead of "fly thousands of miles"?


It was a no-fly zone.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love fishin in Quebec?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fizpez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The idiotic couple is lucky - a place to stay and a quick trip back is probably about the nicest thing that could have happened to them.


Faced with the importation of an epidemic to a place that probably has little more than the most basic of health services I could see about a dozen less pleasant alternatives and at least one of them ends a couple of frozen bodies in a hole somewhere well outside of the community.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Chief Tizya-Tramm said the couple "couldn't be older than 35."

marijuanastox.comView Full Size
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is how the rural areas of the country will be infected.

Truckers, in their thousands, driving the precious TP from coast to coast, stopping every 350 miles, sleep deprived, smoking, and contaminating everything in the process. 

And the zero-hospital-bed counties are laughing that the liberal cities are panicking over nothing.

Just wait, Cletus. The whirlwind is coming.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Living on the land here is dangerous. It's not like you wake up in the morning and birds dress you.

Right. If you want birds to dress you, you gotta be a big timer in Vegas, baby.


...or a Disney princess.
 
oldfool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: This is how the rural areas of the country will be infected.

Truckers, in their thousands, driving the precious TP from coast to coast, stopping every 350 miles, sleep deprived, smoking, and contaminating everything in the process. 

And the zero-hospital-bed counties are laughing that the liberal cities are panicking over nothing.

Just wait, Cletus. The whirlwind is coming.


Where do you think OTR truckers sleep?

If you don't know what OTR stands for, it's the first sign that you maybe should withhold your opinions regarding truckers.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can see them landing wherever they sent them looking at each other. But we sold everything we had...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: This is how the rural areas of the country will be infected.

Truckers, in their thousands, driving the precious TP from coast to coast, stopping every 350 miles, sleep deprived, smoking, and contaminating everything in the process. 

And the zero-hospital-bed counties are laughing that the liberal cities are panicking over nothing.

Just wait, Cletus. The whirlwind is coming.


No snark but wasn't that how AIDS was spread around India.  I recall forever ago a map showing the concentrations and it was basically a highlighter over the main roads.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's kilometers, subby ;)
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I make it to the day when international travel is restored, I would seriously consider selling everything I own and moving to a health-friendly country.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I can see them landing wherever they sent them looking at each other. But we sold everything we had...


I guess they shouldn't take life-planning advice from a dream then.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: the_innkeeper: This is how the rural areas of the country will be infected.

Truckers, in their thousands, driving the precious TP from coast to coast, stopping every 350 miles, sleep deprived, smoking, and contaminating everything in the process. 

And the zero-hospital-bed counties are laughing that the liberal cities are panicking over nothing.

Just wait, Cletus. The whirlwind is coming.

No snark but wasn't that how AIDS was spread around India.  I recall forever ago a map showing the concentrations and it was basically a highlighter over the main roads.


Living in India is like:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: the_innkeeper: This is how the rural areas of the country will be infected.

Truckers, in their thousands, driving the precious TP from coast to coast, stopping every 350 miles, sleep deprived, smoking, and contaminating everything in the process. 

And the zero-hospital-bed counties are laughing that the liberal cities are panicking over nothing.

Just wait, Cletus. The whirlwind is coming.

Where do you think OTR truckers sleep?

If you don't know what OTR stands for, it's the first sign that you maybe should withhold your opinions regarding truckers.


Where they sleep is irrelevant. Did I place an opinion on truckers? Nope. 

But, you have this innate dislike of the cities that it won't stop you from finding any disparagement in any slightly negative outcome that can be tangentially connected to a favorite people of yours.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: the_innkeeper: This is how the rural areas of the country will be infected.

Truckers, in their thousands, driving the precious TP from coast to coast, stopping every 350 miles, sleep deprived, smoking, and contaminating everything in the process. 

And the zero-hospital-bed counties are laughing that the liberal cities are panicking over nothing.

Just wait, Cletus. The whirlwind is coming.

No snark but wasn't that how AIDS was spread around India.  I recall forever ago a map showing the concentrations and it was basically a highlighter over the main roads.


You're responding to someone who thinks truckers are spitting out giant saliva balls at every mile marker. I doubt they have any realistic sense of even putting on underwear.
 
i^2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Remote island", subby? Old Crow isn't an island.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kinda like the GTFO attitude.  Wish it were everywhere.

Am I the only one around here who gives a shiat about the rules?
Your stupidity should not kill me.
If you want to lie, you will be called a liar and the truth should be told.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

goodncold: Generally Canadians are not this dumb.


they were from quebec so it would fit the M.O. I believe the montreal mayor was proud to block an oil pipeline but has no problem dumping human waste straight into the river systems*.

*citation needed
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

i^2: "Remote island", subby? Old Crow isn't an island.


They also didn't drive there.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: the_innkeeper: This is how the rural areas of the country will be infected.

Truckers, in their thousands, driving the precious TP from coast to coast, stopping every 350 miles, sleep deprived, smoking, and contaminating everything in the process. 

And the zero-hospital-bed counties are laughing that the liberal cities are panicking over nothing.

Just wait, Cletus. The whirlwind is coming.

No snark but wasn't that how AIDS was spread around India.  I recall forever ago a map showing the concentrations and it was basically a highlighter over the main roads.


I have no info on India, but there was definitely commercial transport spread in Africa.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: the_innkeeper: This is how the rural areas of the country will be infected.

Truckers, in their thousands, driving the precious TP from coast to coast, stopping every 350 miles, sleep deprived, smoking, and contaminating everything in the process. 

And the zero-hospital-bed counties are laughing that the liberal cities are panicking over nothing.

Just wait, Cletus. The whirlwind is coming.

No snark but wasn't that how AIDS was spread around India.  I recall forever ago a map showing the concentrations and it was basically a highlighter over the main roads.

You're responding to someone who thinks truckers are spitting out giant saliva balls at every mile marker. I doubt they have any realistic sense of even putting on underwear.


My underwear status is irrelevant.

As to the giant saliva balls, keep up with the argument to absurdity, never mind the piss bottles littered along the highways.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
am I the only one, after reading the article, left wondering if those people even existed in the first place?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfool: [i.redd.it image 850x510]


Apparently that guy is actually a germaphobe in real life, he has been for quite a while.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

i^2: "Remote island", subby? Old Crow isn't an island.


This is true.  Technically correct.  However, Old Crow can not be reached except by plane, no roads.  So, in a way, it is an island, to humans anyway.   Especially to people from not there.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.