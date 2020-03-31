 Skip to content
(Time)   Is the U.S. flattening the curve? Ummm, no   (time.com)
31
•       •       •

PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought "flattening the curve" was what Trump calls sex with Melania?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true


So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.


If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.


Remember, this is the sh*t timeline. There's a non-zero chance enough people will nod and agree to shutting down all future immigration entirely because "it came from China" and "Trump was right all along".
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

themindiswatching: Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.

Remember, this is the sh*t timeline. There's a non-zero chance enough people will nod and agree to shutting down all future immigration entirely because "it came from China" and "Trump was right all along".


No, no, we all need to INSIST that he be ripped to shreds.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had such a delay in isolating ourselves and it's being done so haphazardly that it'll take a long time nationally.  But places like NYC are starting to flatten in terms of new cases.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The vertical scales of those charts are nearly all different, Germany and *Italy*(!) both are just a tick over the first bar on the US graph. SK is just over half way to the first bar on Germany's and Japan and Singapore at or below SK's first bar...

Congratulations America, you are exceptional! Off. The. Chart! (everyone else uses)

/ Now stay home, stay apart, and wash your hands.
// Ignore the Orange Menace and live..
/// Let's all hope he doesn't unzip his spray-tanned human suit at one of these pressers in the next few days to reveal he's the first horseman. (That timeline does not go well from there.)
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.

Remember, this is the sh*t timeline. There's a non-zero chance enough people will nod and agree to shutting down all future immigration entirely because "it came from China" and "Trump was right all along".


South Korea and the US each had their Patient Zero on the same day.

South Korea responded effectively, has flattened their curve, and has had 162 deaths.

The US is still in exponential growth, and the President is saying that if only 200,000 Americans die he did a good job, with the right falling in line as always.

There's roughly a zero chance that people *won't* just nod along and agree to everything the President says.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.


No he won't.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember when the WHO said there's no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission?
Fark user image


/won't get fooled again
 
Mouren
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No, because Americans are selfish, stupid and arrogant.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
you need 100% of the population to be onboard for quarantine to work.

Now lets not kid ourselves "social distancing" is a re-branding of "quarantine" because it's a term people fear.

now you need to smash some skulls in until everybody complies or we are still going to be at the same place in july.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mouren: No, because Americans are selfish, stupid and arrogant.


Fark user image
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pkjun: themindiswatching: Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.

Remember, this is the sh*t timeline. There's a non-zero chance enough people will nod and agree to shutting down all future immigration entirely because "it came from China" and "Trump was right all along".

South Korea and the US each had their Patient Zero on the same day.

South Korea responded effectively, has flattened their curve, and has had 162 deaths.

The US is still in exponential growth, and the President is saying that if only 200,000 Americans die he did a good job, with the right falling in line as always.

There's roughly a zero chance that people *won't* just nod along and agree to everything the President says.


Additionally its easy for his primary base of support to nod along and agree when its, "those blue states/cities!" with the problem.  Corona is literally everywhere. Probability alone indicates everyone will directly know someone who falls ill, (if not dies).  The rest of the  country is lagging in where they are with the outbreak, but considering the levels of stigginit that are STILL happening.... yeah.  Its going to be hard to deny this.  Many will try though, unfortunately...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We could flatten the curve.  But too many people are too stupid and can't stay home or out of crowds.  Hell, in the epicenter of the corona in the US, stupids in NYC flocked to see the Comfort.  And they have Speakeasy's now.  They just HAVE to have oodles of human contact.  Or they don't FEEL  alive.

If a chud like me can stay inside and literally have no contact with people for days at a time, you would think good people, people who are better than me at everything, and have larger penises than me, even the women, would be able to stay inside and not be walking bio terror virus factories.  But they can't stay inside.  They are bested by a small penised chud.  Pathetic.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alphax: themindiswatching: Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.

Remember, this is the sh*t timeline. There's a non-zero chance enough people will nod and agree to shutting down all future immigration entirely because "it came from China" and "Trump was right all along".

No, no, we all need to INSIST that he be ripped to shreds.


I don't support crime.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bluewave69: you need 100% of the population to be onboard for quarantine to work.

Now lets not kid ourselves "social distancing" is a re-branding of "quarantine" because it's a term people fear.

now you need to smash some skulls in until everybody complies or we are still going to be at the same place in july.


Depends on how you define "work." Is it to eradicate the virus, or make the number of patients manageable?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I thought "flattening the curve" was what Trump calls sex with Melania?


Silly rabbit, that's what they call her abortion
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Remember when the WHO said there's no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission?
Fark user image

/won't get fooled again


Welcome to mid-January.  And everyone in the field viewed that with large skepticism considering the case counts.  There was plenty of time after that to get a better response started (or at LEAST contingency planning).
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pkjun: South Korea and the US each had their Patient Zero on the same day.

South Korea responded effectively, has flattened their curve, and has had 162 deaths.


South Korea: Test and test, separate the infected, social distance everyone, remove opportunities for the virus to spread.,

Conservatives in America: It's the flu! Not our fault! China did this to us! New York is spreading it!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Remember when the WHO said there's no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission?
Fark user image

/won't get fooled again


You didn't read the text, did you? So, yes, you will get fooled again because you're a right wing homer that still probably believes it's a liberal hoax.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Alphax: themindiswatching: Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.

Remember, this is the sh*t timeline. There's a non-zero chance enough people will nod and agree to shutting down all future immigration entirely because "it came from China" and "Trump was right all along".

No, no, we all need to INSIST that he be ripped to shreds.

I don't support crime.


How about justice?
 
wax_on
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the SF bay area we are flattening the curve. We locked down early and we're seeing many fewer cases. Our hospitals are doing fine.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Frank N Stein: Remember when the WHO said there's no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission?
Fark user image

/won't get fooled again

You didn't read the text, did you? So, yes, you will get fooled again because you're a right wing homer that still probably believes it's a liberal hoax.


Your social credit has improved by 1 point.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Remember when the WHO said there's no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission?
Fark user image

/won't get fooled again


Yup, we definitely didn't get any new information on that in the 10 weeks that followed. Totally justifies all the government inaction and earns your man a re-election.
 
Bowen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.


The survivors who cheered locking kids in cages will cheer whatever he does or says.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: themindiswatching: Alphax: PaulRB: themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

So, Trump will surely be bragging about being number one.

If he does that, he'll be torn to shreds by the grieving survivors.

Remember, this is the sh*t timeline. There's a non-zero chance enough people will nod and agree to shutting down all future immigration entirely because "it came from China" and "Trump was right all along".

No, no, we all need to INSIST that he be ripped to shreds.


i.redd.it
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mouren: No, because Americans are selfish, stupid and arrogant.


That really is just true of pretty much all humans. It's up to the leadership to take charge of a bad situation, and make people change their normal behavior patterns.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: Frank N Stein: Remember when the WHO said there's no clear evidence of person-to-person transmission?
Fark user image

/won't get fooled again

Welcome to mid-January.  And everyone in the field viewed that with large skepticism considering the case counts.  There was plenty of time after that to get a better response started (or at LEAST contingency planning).


And that's the day the WHO lost credibility.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ less than a minute ago  

themindiswatching: I'm telling you guys. World's highest death rate when it's all said and done, on top of the world's highest case count.

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true

/really wishes that wasn't going to be true


It's not, especially when ground zero China has decided to not report additional COVID cases and has clamped down on information regarding current status.

Russia simply doesn't define actual cases as COVID, so their numbers are off too. India and Iran as well.

We may never know the actual global count
 
