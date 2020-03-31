 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Spiffy: Prince William wants to return to piloting an air ambulance to "do his bit" in the fight against coronavirus. Fark: With Charles in recovery, Andrew a pariah, and Harry and Meghan off to Hollywood, he has to stay a "Senior Working Royal" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Ambulance, Air ambulance, PRINCE William, Sun's Coronavirus newsletter, London, NHS call centre, South London, air ambulance pilot  
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His mum would have approved.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he uses the largest helicopter he can and picks up as many members his family as he can and Kobe Bryants it into a mountain.

Royalty shouldn't exist.  Purge them with the 1% after this corona thing settles a bit.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did an earthquake cause a landmass shift sending Hollywood all the way North to Canada?
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: I hope he uses the largest helicopter he can and picks up as many members his family as he can and Kobe Bryants it into a mountain.

Royalty shouldn't exist.  Purge them with the 1% after this corona thing settles a bit.


You seem like a nice person.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billions of people couldn't give the tiniest shiat.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Senior working royal" sounds like what the rest of us would call unemployed, but with a £5 million a year basic income.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Prince Albert is still in a can.
 
orbister
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He wasn't just an air ambulance pilot - he was a SAR pilot for years, and that's about the hardest helicopter flying there is, often going out in atrocious conditions. I am no fan of the monarchy, but I admire William for having done a particularly tough and socially useful job.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God if i was in that family i would burn the house down. All these stupid worthless rules they have that serve no point for anything anymore (not that they ever did), and only end up being a colossal waste of money and other peoples time
 
uttertosh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: AquaTatanka: I hope he uses the largest helicopter he can and picks up as many members his family as he can and Kobe Bryants it into a mountain.

Royalty shouldn't exist.  Purge them with the 1% after this corona thing settles a bit.

You seem like a nice person.


Perfectly balanced, too!
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: Did an earthquake cause a landmass shift sending Hollywood all the way North to Canada?


They do call Vancouver "Hollywood North," but no.

https://people.com/royals/meghan-mark​l​e-and-prince-harry-have-left-canada-an​d-are-now-settled-in-the-l-a-area/
 
uttertosh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

orbister: He wasn't just an air ambulance pilot - he was a SAR pilot for years, and that's about the hardest helicopter flying there is, often going out in atrocious conditions. I am no fan of the monarchy, but I admire William for having done a particularly tough and socially useful job.


He is actually living up to being worthy of the title 'Future King', and very much following Diana's lead. He may very well save the royalty in the UK.

I have no dog in the 'Royals Bad' debate, BTW.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

uttertosh: orbister: He wasn't just an air ambulance pilot - he was a SAR pilot for years, and that's about the hardest helicopter flying there is, often going out in atrocious conditions. I am no fan of the monarchy, but I admire William for having done a particularly tough and socially useful job.

He is actually living up to being worthy of the title 'Future King', and very much following Diana's lead. He may very well save the royalty in the UK.

I have no dog in the 'Royals Bad' debate, BTW.


William does seem like he embraces the monarchy thing and is also probably the best fit for the job.

Harry also has a valid point - basically, not wanting anything more to do with it, although I'm not clear on whether he's still getting the money or not.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good for him volunteering and using a talent he's got for the greatest good.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

uttertosh: His mum would have approved.


His mum didn't was a kind but manipulative woman who attempted suicide and didn't have the common sense to wear seat belts and died because of it.  Seems a bit ironic William saving lives when his mum threw hers away.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: uttertosh: His mum would have approved.

His mum didn't was a kind but manipulative woman who attempted suicide and didn't have the common sense to wear seat belts and died because of it.  Seems a bit ironic William saving lives when his mum threw hers away.


Well now, we found the person who deserves a solid beating today. Grats on being a worse human being than Trump
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Well now, we found the person who deserves a solid beating today. Grats on being a worse human being than Trump


Welcome to Fark.  You'll get over it.
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: uttertosh: His mum would have approved.

His mum didn't was a kind but manipulative woman who attempted suicide and didn't have the common sense to wear seat belts and died because of it.  Seems a bit ironic William saving lives when his mum threw hers away.


His mother had her flaws, as we all do, but with this one handshake she made more difference to the world than any of us is ever likely to do.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Young people: this is her shaking hands with an AIDS patient at a time when they were treated with fear and suspicion throughout society. It is almost impossible to say just how much of a deal that handshake was.
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I hope he uses the largest helicopter he can and picks up as many members his family as he can and Kobe Bryants it into a mountain.

Royalty shouldn't exist.  Purge them with the 1% after this corona thing settles a bit.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In all honesty, does anyone really give a shiat about the Royalty in the U.K?
If so, what the hell is wrong with you?
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

camarugala: In all honesty, does anyone really give a shiat about the Royalty in the U.K?
If so, what the hell is wrong with you?


Why do Americans care about the Kennedys?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

orbister: camarugala: In all honesty, does anyone really give a shiat about the Royalty in the U.K?
If so, what the hell is wrong with you?

Why do Americans care about the Kennedys?


I don't.

And I'm sure no one cares about that.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

uttertosh: His mum would have approved.


Eh, she probably would have approved primarily for the added publicity.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Good for him volunteering and using a talent he's got for the greatest good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Princess Diana
Youtube qkrPwPOTQ0w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KKU_​T​Vf-xc
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why the Strange tag?  The man has a skill he can put to use during a time of need rather than sitting on his 'arse' and giving speeches.  Or would you lot rather he spent his time on Twitter, Instagram, or other social media outlets, being an attention whore?

That's more than any politician in the US has done, so far.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: camarugala: In all honesty, does anyone really give a shiat about the Royalty in the U.K?
If so, what the hell is wrong with you?

Why do Americans care about the Kennedys?


Since when does anyone give a shiat about them?
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
uttertosh: It's what His mum would have approved wanted.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Being an American, I don't usually say much about the British royal family, since I 'don't have a dog in that fight,' as they say.

But if Mr Balding Prince wants to do something productive with his time, rather than sit around existing off his family's fortune, good for him.

He really needs to do something about that hair, though.  Just shave the head, and grow a beard.
 
