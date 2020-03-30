 Skip to content
(9 News) Employees of the most ridiculous Mexican restaurant that South Park made famous are seeing their paychecks bounce and management is saying nothing
    Colorado, Colfax Avenue, Restaurant, Bankruptcy, iconic West Colfax restaurant  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Holy shiat, that place is real?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
fark John Elway.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cretinbob: Holy shiat, that place is real?


I have been there once, it is something to see once if alcohol is included in the visit the food not so much.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
They're done inless someone is willing to pump money into it just for the name recognition. And they can buy that in the bankruptcy auction.

You're going to be reading a lot of stories like this for restaurants all over.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
People aren't really eating out at 'family' places as much as they used to. Families will do doordash, grubhub, etc.. And plug the DVD in and call it a night.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
When your paycheck bounces, go demand cash and whether or not that works, quit immediately.  Bouncing paychecks mean the business is going under.  I learned that from a whatever-is-selling salesman; he had learned it from hard experience.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: Holy shiat, that place is real?



no shiat, they interview one of the divers?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cretinbob: Holy shiat, that place is real?


It was a great place to go if your a small kid and was even a small chain.   It has been around a very long time.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not my business, but it would seem the place must have been mismanaged.  Constant customers, el cheapo food, how could Casa Bonita already be broke?

/management took the money and squirreled it away?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sgygus: Not my business, but it would seem the place must have been mismanaged.  Constant customers, el cheapo food, how could Casa Bonita already be broke?

/management took the money and squirreled it away?


Raiding the emergency reserves = Releasing (and dispersing) dormant shareholder value

Ain't capitalism grand?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Holy shiat, that place is real?


It is.

Casa Bonita Tour & Review (Wacky Destination Mexican Restaurant In Denver)
Youtube 0p1ks9uWs7s
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
City Wok? I figured it was only a matter of time after they tried diversifying with City Airlines. Also, the whole City Wall project could've been a great investment for them but I just don't see that many towns needing to be protected from Mongolians these days.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Sgygus: Not my business, but it would seem the place must have been mismanaged.  Constant customers, el cheapo food, how could Casa Bonita already be broke?

/management took the money and squirreled it away?

Raiding the emergency reserves = Releasing (and dispersing) dormant shareholder value

Ain't capitalism grand?


Most restaurants don't have emergency cash.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God am I glad I sold my restaurant last summer.  Our margins were so thin that a two week slowdown would have been trouble, a shutdown would have been fatal.

I can assure you that small restaurants are going to be folding by the thousands.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was it worth it??   Totally

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I can assure you that small restaurants are going to be folding by the thousands.


Soon all restaurants will be Taco Bell, as it was predicted.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Not my business, but it would seem the place must have been mismanaged.  Constant customers, el cheapo food, how could Casa Bonita already be broke?

/management took the money and squirreled it away?


Places like restaurants and other food service industry places like supermarkets survive on razor thin margins.  If you don't have the cash coming in the door, there is very little capacity to keep them open.  There are exceptions like huge chains and the very expensive restaurants, but for the most part, there just isn't all that much excess cash they can dip into.

Expect to see more of this kind of thing in the coming weeks.
 
tuxq
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

optikeye: And plug the DVD in and call it a night.


It's all about streaming services these days, my dude. Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, webOS (ftw) and Plex/DLNA, Youtube, Amazon, Netflix and the boomer-friendly 'cable streaming' services.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The economy is collapsing. This is going to be happening everywhere. We can't all just sit home and not work without it happening. We need to, but the price is large and long-lasting.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is infuriating. The worst POS boss I ever had bounced payroll checks once in a while. His excuse? "Oh, we changed accountants."

Fark him. Like anyone needs to change accountants ever, and especially not twice a year. I would have respected him more if he would have been honest and just said the company was going through tough times.
 
hej
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Holy shiat, that place is real?


Well, it was.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: When your paycheck bounces, go demand cash and whether or not that works, quit immediately.  Bouncing paychecks mean the business is going under.  I learned that from a whatever-is-selling salesman; he had learned it from hard experience.


While not incorrect, (there are actually a lot of fascinating red flags depending on the size of the company), when most restaurants close down they just lock the doors, put up a general "We're closed" sign, most of the employees usually only find out when they get to the door for their shift and see the sign. The bounced paycheck is usually the last fark you of the deal.

There's this garbage all-you-can-eat under the Ryan's brand in my home town, and they keep doing it, and the same people keep going back there after the new person buys it and tries to run it. But they're always run by people who couldn't steer piss into the bowl, let alone run a restaurant.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Holy shiat, that place is real?


It's real been there a couple of times when living in Denver.
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I can assure you that small restaurants are going to be folding by the thousands.


As opposed to the normal hundreds I guess.

They will be replaced by new restaurants on the other side of this.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a kid it was fun.
Was never dumb or stoned enough to go as an adult.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wxboy: AngryDragon: I can assure you that small restaurants are going to be folding by the thousands.

As opposed to the normal hundreds I guess.

They will be replaced by new restaurants on the other side of this.


With what?  If we have extended shutdowns, as is likely, who is going to have the investment capital to start from scratch?  It costs anywhere from $100-$500k to open/build-out a restaurant.

It will be nothing but chains and megacorps after this for at least 5 years.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tuxq: optikeye: And plug the DVD in and call it a night.

It's all about streaming services these days, my dude. Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, webOS (ftw) and Plex/DLNA, Youtube, Amazon, Netflix and the boomer-friendly 'cable streaming' services.


No telling how long those services will be around if most people aren't making money to pay for them while staying home from COVID-19. If those services have to fold then the DVD is looking like a much nicer option. Never mind the fact that if the Internet/Cell service goes down you can't use em either.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: But they're always run by people who couldn't steer piss into the bowl, let alone run a restaurant.


So there is hope for my teenage son who wants to get into management.   Cool.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Sgygus: Not my business, but it would seem the place must have been mismanaged.  Constant customers, el cheapo food, how could Casa Bonita already be broke?

/management took the money and squirreled it away?

Places like restaurants and other food service industry places like supermarkets survive on razor thin margins.  If you don't have the cash coming in the door, there is very little capacity to keep them open.  There are exceptions like huge chains and the very expensive restaurants, but for the most part, there just isn't all that much excess cash they can dip into.

Expect to see more of this kind of thing in the coming weeks.


Seems like a bad business model, and the market corrected it. No?
 
jfclark27
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: AngryDragon: I can assure you that small restaurants are going to be folding by the thousands.

As opposed to the normal hundreds I guess.

They will be replaced by new restaurants on the other side of this.


The vast majority of restaurants suck anyway. If they can't cook from fresh, then they are nothing more than fast food served slow. If I want something better than what I can find in the freezer section of my grocery store I have to drive 40 miles.

There are many benefits to living where I do, so I try not to complain about it much. It's a trade of I can live with.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: wxboy: AngryDragon: I can assure you that small restaurants are going to be folding by the thousands.

As opposed to the normal hundreds I guess.

They will be replaced by new restaurants on the other side of this.

With what?  If we have extended shutdowns, as is likely, who is going to have the investment capital to start from scratch?  It costs anywhere from $100-$500k to open/build-out a restaurant.

It will be nothing but chains and megacorps after this for at least 5 years.


Actually, we already know who is going to come out on top.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: AngryDragon: wxboy: AngryDragon: I can assure you that small restaurants are going to be folding by the thousands.

As opposed to the normal hundreds I guess.

They will be replaced by new restaurants on the other side of this.

With what?  If we have extended shutdowns, as is likely, who is going to have the investment capital to start from scratch?  It costs anywhere from $100-$500k to open/build-out a restaurant.

It will be nothing but chains and megacorps after this for at least 5 years.

Actually, we already know who is going to come out on top.


[Fark user image 702x376]


No wonder they used three seashells. With that kind of a food selection you'd need three sea shells to scrape things clean regular TP could never handle.
 
Frederf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Sgygus: Not my business, but it would seem the place must have been mismanaged.  Constant customers, el cheapo food, how could Casa Bonita already be broke?

/management took the money and squirreled it away?

Places like restaurants and other food service industry places like supermarkets survive on razor thin margins.  If you don't have the cash coming in the door, there is very little capacity to keep them open.  There are exceptions like huge chains and the very expensive restaurants, but for the most part, there just isn't all that much excess cash they can dip into.

Expect to see more of this kind of thing in the coming weeks.


Thank you from taking a break from electioneering from a balcony or whatever to basically repeat the same thing said 5 times above in an ongoing to appear normal.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Holy shiat, that place is real?


I personally know someone who worked there. When I learned that a) it was real and b) he worked there I lost my shiat.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is a total POS of a restaurant with cheesy shows and way over done atmosphere.  That being said, it was great for kids and awesome for birthday parties.

Sorry to see it go, if it has to.  But, Totally cool memories of my daughter running through it like a drunken pirate!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dittybopper: Sgygus: Not my business, but it would seem the place must have been mismanaged.  Constant customers, el cheapo food, how could Casa Bonita already be broke?

/management took the money and squirreled it away?

Places like restaurants and other food service industry places like supermarkets survive on razor thin margins.  If you don't have the cash coming in the door, there is very little capacity to keep them open.  There are exceptions like huge chains and the very expensive restaurants, but for the most part, there just isn't all that much excess cash they can dip into.

Expect to see more of this kind of thing in the coming weeks.

Seems like a bad business model, and the market corrected it. No?


It's not a bad business model, it's the reality of providing food to masses of people for whom cost is a concern.

You can consciously avoid that by having a high-end restaurant or by running a supermarket business like Whole Foods where you reject that particular segment of the market, but there are only so many Chez Pierre's that a particular market will support.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: Raoul Eaton: When your paycheck bounces, go demand cash and whether or not that works, quit immediately.  Bouncing paychecks mean the business is going under.  I learned that from a whatever-is-selling salesman; he had learned it from hard experience.

While not incorrect, (there are actually a lot of fascinating red flags depending on the size of the company), when most restaurants close down they just lock the doors, put up a general "We're closed" sign, most of the employees usually only find out when they get to the door for their shift and see the sign. The bounced paycheck is usually the last fark you of the deal.

There's this garbage all-you-can-eat under the Ryan's brand in my home town, and they keep doing it, and the same people keep going back there after the new person buys it and tries to run it. But they're always run by people who couldn't steer piss into the bowl, let alone run a restaurant.


Restaurant owners are a variable lot but there's far more than a fair share of "I'm a business owner" type who seem to think that quote makes them god's anointed. An aspect to them being a business owner is that they don't want to be answerable to a boss. Ultimately they are the sort that make for a bad employee and a bad employer because they don't listen, not to experts in running restaurants, not to employees, not to customers. Yes, they fail. But they are "business owners" and expect to be saluted for it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: wxboy: AngryDragon: I can assure you that small restaurants are going to be folding by the thousands.

As opposed to the normal hundreds I guess.

They will be replaced by new restaurants on the other side of this.

With what?  If we have extended shutdowns, as is likely, who is going to have the investment capital to start from scratch?  It costs anywhere from $100-$500k to open/build-out a restaurant.

It will be nothing but chains and megacorps after this for at least 5 years.


$500k?

Dude there's going to be plenty of second-hand hardware lying around from all the closed restaurants.

If someone had cash, they buy the equipment now and hold it for 6 months while this blows over. The QE is that is coming down the pike is going to make these first few bills look like a joke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People still get paid with actual checks?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: waxbeans: dittybopper: Sgygus: Not my business, but it would seem the place must have been mismanaged.  Constant customers, el cheapo food, how could Casa Bonita already be broke?

/management took the money and squirreled it away?

Places like restaurants and other food service industry places like supermarkets survive on razor thin margins.  If you don't have the cash coming in the door, there is very little capacity to keep them open.  There are exceptions like huge chains and the very expensive restaurants, but for the most part, there just isn't all that much excess cash they can dip into.

Expect to see more of this kind of thing in the coming weeks.

Seems like a bad business model, and the market corrected it. No?

It's not a bad business model, it's the reality of providing food to masses of people for whom cost is a concern.

You can consciously avoid that by having a high-end restaurant or by running a supermarket business like Whole Foods where you reject that particular segment of the market, but there are only so many Chez Pierre's that a particular market will support.


LOL  I think you're wrong
if three weeks without business forces you under obviously that is a bad business model

I mean, I'm supposed to have 3 months pay in savings, right?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
this place, as a kid, was magical!!

Now, not so much.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: ShankatsuForte: Raoul Eaton: When your paycheck bounces, go demand cash and whether or not that works, quit immediately.  Bouncing paychecks mean the business is going under.  I learned that from a whatever-is-selling salesman; he had learned it from hard experience.

While not incorrect, (there are actually a lot of fascinating red flags depending on the size of the company), when most restaurants close down they just lock the doors, put up a general "We're closed" sign, most of the employees usually only find out when they get to the door for their shift and see the sign. The bounced paycheck is usually the last fark you of the deal.

There's this garbage all-you-can-eat under the Ryan's brand in my home town, and they keep doing it, and the same people keep going back there after the new person buys it and tries to run it. But they're always run by people who couldn't steer piss into the bowl, let alone run a restaurant.

Restaurant owners are a variable lot but there's far more than a fair share of "I'm a business owner" type who seem to think that quote makes them god's anointed. An aspect to them being a business owner is that they don't want to be answerable to a boss. Ultimately they are the sort that make for a bad employee and a bad employer because they don't listen, not to experts in running restaurants, not to employees, not to customers. Yes, they fail. But they are "business owners" and expect to be saluted for it.


Indeed, there was a Japanese restaurant in the same town, I ordered a Yakisoba and the nice, older lady went to the back to fix it up, I never heard much in the way of what I'd call "general kitchen noises" just a ding about 3 minutes later, and it was brought out.

My buddy and I went around back and looked in the dumpster, it was full of Manchurian instant yakisoba boxes, and other assorted instant pot noodle type food packages.. and they had the gall to charge 7$ for that shiat.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: When your paycheck bounces, go demand cash and whether or not that works, quit immediately.  Bouncing paychecks mean the business is going under.  I learned that from a whatever-is-selling salesman; he had learned it from hard experience.


I have, in my headboard, the last paycheck I received from a place I worked for in 2010. Still waiting for him to give me the OK to deposit it.

/Start up company that was founded by two service disabled veteran brothers looking to cash in on the rise of online federal bidding and veteran owned business preference points.
//The check was given to me on a Friday. On Monday I biked the 10 miles from campus to the office to find that the doors were chained shut as the remaining owner was a massive tax delinquent and they didn't want him sneaking out equipment/inventory/fixtures that could be liquidated
///10 years later the whole building, not just our space, is for sale, and damn if I don't see all of our equipment to split, clean, and recore toner cartridges still sitting there in the photos.
 
pintoboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There were locations in Tulsa and little rock as well.  Tulsa store is still standing but abandoned and vandalized...
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We went there as part of a cross-country trip to Vegas a few years ago. Definitely well-worn and kid-oriented and the food was mediocre at best, but the atmosphere was pretty good and the diving was interesting at least
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was one of the few places Stone and Parker ever asked for their blessing to put into their show.

"Are you gonna rip on us?"
"What? No. Coming no here as a kid was awesome."
"Oh. Alright."
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I assumed City Wok was a figment of Trey Parker's fertile imagination, until I saw one at Denver International Airport. It was like a small Panda Express.
 
Dryad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eurotrader: cretinbob: Holy shiat, that place is real?

I have been there once, it is something to see once if alcohol is included in the visit the food not so much.


The cuisine is straight middle school cafeteria. You literally take a tray and go through a lunch line.
How you can fark up a quesadilla is beyond me.
-
/Worth going. Definitely worth going. Just not for the food.
 
Insertwitty Namehere
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now where will we all be able to get school cafeteria grade tacos while being assaulted with the overwhelming odor of chlorine?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.