 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Coronavirus 2: November Sickaloo   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2020 at 6:30 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't care what the risks are.  I'm voting that farker out of office.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: I don't care what the risks are.  I'm voting that farker out of office.


Trump says Republicans would 'never' be elected again if it was easier to vote.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I hope we're all alive to remember this in November.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
All by design. GOP needs something to trigger the cancellation of elections.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Millions of Americans will be dead by November. I'm still seeing people out and about like nothing is different. They'll be dead.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You mean when flu season sometimes begins?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 425x688]


So what you're saying it trump* is about to pull of the most elaborate, yugestest April Fool's prank of all time?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 680x512]


Not funny.

Horrifyingly accurate, but not funny at all.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.