(BBC)   As India goes into lockdown huge crowds of unemployed daily-wage workers queue to get back to their villages   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Donnie should be really thankful for India, the number of deaths in India from Coronavirus will go far above any number the US sets. India has over a billion people and over 300 million in extreme poverty.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't think of a more efficient way to spread a disease throughout the country.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Donnie should be really thankful for India, the number of deaths in India from Coronavirus will go far above any number the US sets. India has over a billion people and over 300 million in extreme poverty.


Then again, obesity may be one of the important risk factors, which gives the US a very special edge.
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I can't think of a more efficient way to spread a disease throughout the country.


Laying of hands revival-style rituals onboard airplanes?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
An interesting thought in all of this is that places like India have an average age far below that of Western countries. So, the hospitalisation and death rates will be much, much lower in those nations despite their shakier infrastructure. While deaths may be higher in absolute terms, the rates per 10,000 will be much, much less.

This disease wipes out the old and the feeble, and there's not so many of those types in the 'third world'. This will just further speed up the rise of the Indian Ocean as the main driver of the global economy rather than the Atlantic.
 
Program User
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: An interesting thought in all of this is that places like India have an average age far below that of Western countries. So, the hospitalisation and death rates will be much, much lower in those nations despite their shakier infrastructure. While deaths may be higher in absolute terms, the rates per 10,000 will be much, much less.

This disease wipes out the old and the feeble, and there's not so many of those types in the 'third world'. This will just further speed up the rise of the Indian Ocean as the main driver of the global economy rather than the Atlantic.


I get the hard life makes you tough theory, but this is a new virus, so what you've been exposed to doesn't seem to matter much, if at all.

Poverty, smoking, and lack of access to healthcare, sanitation, clean air, good food and clean water are all factors that contribute to feebleness in the face of disease.

We hope the strength gained by enduring such things daily is much greater than the strain produced by this virus.

I'm not nearly as optimistic as you are.
 
dready zim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One thing that we can be sure of is that there will be a wave of deaths resulting from some quack 'cure' that will be sold in India which contains mercury or something equally deadly.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Holy Cow!
 
Nidiot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: An interesting thought in all of this is that places like India have an average age far below that of Western countries. So, the hospitalisation and death rates will be much, much lower in those nations despite their shakier infrastructure. While deaths may be higher in absolute terms, the rates per 10,000 will be much, much less.

This disease wipes out the old and the feeble, and there's not so many of those types in the 'third world'. This will just further speed up the rise of the Indian Ocean as the main driver of the global economy rather than the Atlantic.


I'd take my chances with obesity rather than chronic lack of nourishment.

And while the feeblest in India probably don't even make it to adulthood, that doesn't mean some of the people who are alive now aren't just barely hanging in there themselves as it is.
 
