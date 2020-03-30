 Skip to content
(LiveLeak)   One small step for man, one giant pothole for mankind   (liveleak.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's funny.
And sad.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Proof we landed on Maple Street

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow that street is a wreck. I'm so sick of corruption being the norm.

Cute kid, deserves better.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: That's funny.
And sad.


Yeah, the mods greening another link that's several years old. Don't be too hard on them though. They're stuck inside and they've got nothing to do but drink.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spray paint a giant penis on it. It's worked in other places.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes you appreciate Coppola all the more because of the equipment he had to work with back then.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, isn't there also giant pothole in American Streets of Greater Los Angeles area also?

Shouldn't they be fixed? Why can't American municipal system keep up with demand of workers?

/maybe too subtle.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unsure what they will be shamed into doing, fixing the street or going to the moon.
 
