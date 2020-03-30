 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Corona Virus Research Monkeys is not the name of yet another right wing truther group. But it should be, it really should be   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    More: Creepy, Primate, Human, Simian, Procurement, Strepsirrhini, Ape, news of this loss, metro areas  
•       •       •

403 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 10:30 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Monkeys are smarter than those CHUDs.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are there 12 of them?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm sure some dummy company belonging to one of his dummy children it's somehow getting some bit of this
 
Bowen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...a leading supplier of premium quality non-human primate models...

I prefer human primate models.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait aren't monkeys how we ended up with outbreak?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Are there 12 of them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An aptitude test my high school guidance counselor gave me suggested corona virus research monkey as a future recommended profession for myself.
/destiny
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bowen: ...a leading supplier of premium quality non-human primate models...

I prefer human primate models.


Prude.
dianepernet.typepad.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
PeTA to start screaming in 4...3...2...
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait, did I read this correctly? We want to try SCIENCE now? I was told this was a hoax, we could pray it away, a miracle would happen, etc. Why are we given $$$ to science? SMFH. Ugh.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's not a lot of monkeys. Monkeys are farking expensive.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's hoping they experiment on the orange-faced shiat-gibbon that was delivered to the White House in January 2017.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: That's not a lot of monkeys. Monkeys are farking expensive.


Seriously. People seem to think monkeys grow on trees
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait aren't monkeys how we ended up with outbreak?


No.
 
bbmaru
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Virus monkeys are all the rage..
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: waxbeans: Wait aren't monkeys how we ended up with outbreak?

No.


Clearly you've never seen that outbreak
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: thurstonxhowell: That's not a lot of monkeys. Monkeys are farking expensive.

Seriously. People seem to think monkeys grow on trees


I laughed way harder at that than I thought I would. Thank you. I needed that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i was told "purple monkey refrigerator"...
 
rwellor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Corona Virus Research Monkeys sooooo.... Florida Men?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i was told "purple monkey refrigerator"...


Dishwasher, godamnit, fight me!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why don't we offer inmates time off for agreeing to do trials
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Miller hasn't yet asked for "volunteers" from Death Row.

That dude is scarily evil enough to be contemplating it.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.