(Washington Post) Yeah don't hug each other yet, but it turns out that social distancing, saving lives and saving the economy are all mutually complementary things
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But when we assign humans a dollar value haven't we lost our humanity anyway?
 
bisi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: But when we assign humans a dollar value haven't we lost our humanity anyway?


Where have you been for the last 30 years, fellow consumer?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: But when we assign humans a dollar value haven't we lost our humanity anyway?


The mafia has always believe blood is expensive
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh good, the Department of Pulling Numbers Out of Our Asses is apparently fully staffed and working through the pandemic.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe those captains of industry finally remembered that dead people don't buy shiat.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cool. Tell that to the millions now out of work with no idea how to eat or pay their rent.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Maybe those captains of industry finally remembered that dead people don't buy shiat.


We should use this to get:
Medicare available for purchase for all.
15 an hour minimum wage.
Rent control.
Basic income for all.
This would make lockdowns much more effortless
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cool. Tell that to the millions now out of work with no idea how to eat or pay their rent.


So c19 is better than no food?
Are you saying you'd rather have a bed in a c19 ward instead of being on the street?


Maybe we need to implement a universal income for everyone maybe we need Medicare for purchase for all maybe we need $15 an hour minimum wage and maybe we need rent control
 
DrWhy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bingethinker: Maybe those captains of industry finally remembered that dead people don't buy shiat.


This would make lockdowns much more effortless


I don't want lockdowns to be made more effortless.  I want them to be painful.  I don't want to make it easier and easier for the government to decide the less and less dire emergencies call for a nationwide lockdown as a way to deal with them.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cool. Tell that to the millions now out of work with no idea how to eat or pay their rent.

So c19 is better than no food?


Yes c19 is better than no food.  With c19 my chance of dying is less than 1%.  No food?  That's pretty much 100% chance of death if it goes on long enough.  Fortunately in this country that's a false choice.  So far.
 
