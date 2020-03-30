 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), the first week of songs whose titles begin with the letter "W". Didn't think there were that many   (tunein.com) divider line
42
    More: Live  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2020 at 7:30 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't start with "What what in the butt"

>.>
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annie Lennox WHY (acoustic TV performance)
Youtube ODHKfuOZc4k
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whooooo are you?  Who-who, who-who?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Annie Lennox - Walking on Broken Glass (Official Video)
Youtube y25stK5ymlA
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Please don't start with "What what in the butt"

>.>


Please start with What What in the Butt
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again
Youtube SHhrZgojY1Q

/yeah
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everly Brothers - Wake Up Little Susie
Youtube LojqhHnmyvc
 
todangst
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The National Association of W Lovers
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
won't get fooled again...i thought it was won't get food again...


/at least it's not toilet paper.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Please don't start with "What what in the butt"

>.>


you're lucky, 2007 is WAY out of my timeline
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Werewolves of London
 
usahole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bronski Beat - Why ? (Official Music Video)
Youtube H3LbzjFJdSA
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Heart - What About Love? (Official Music Video)
Youtube KE5GGMhmo-M
 
saywhat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
[What A] Wonderful World
Youtube c4SHb6Ek_TM
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Walk, don't run
We will rock you
Waterloo
What's love got to do with it
We built this city (on rock n' roll)
West end girls
We want the airwaves
Whip it

...just offa the top of my head
 
usahole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Devo - Whip It (Live On Fridays)
Youtube bQidM91CkXE
 
disco ball
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Marvin Gaye - What's Going On
Youtube H-kA3UtBj4M
 
usahole
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WALK THE DINOSAUR - WAS NOT WAS (Rare Live 80s w/ lyrics)
Youtube eySN1u5_FJA
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sophie is running in and out of the room continually whining.  Beats me what her problem is.  She's been fed.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, I could almost do a part 3 with all this stuff
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mongo Santamaria Watermelon Man
Youtube zJuX-JJ8WF0
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just got here. Did I miss anything?
 
usahole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eberhard Schöner (& Sting) - Why Don't You Answer (Original) - 1978
Youtube 1EBIbKXpEE8
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
4 Non Blondes - What's Up (Official Video)
Youtube 6NXnxTNIWkc
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A really good one for this time of year is "Weather Report Suite".  Just sayin'.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Saint Germain - What you think about...
Youtube zcWbg3bNrDE
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When the Music's Over should be the closing number.

/I'll turn out the lights. . .
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was 1 month old when this hit #2
 
disco ball
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
X - "When Our Love Passed Out On The Couch"
Youtube cQALMBmX3mY
 
usahole
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Liz Torres - What You Make Me Feel (Fierce Mix)
Youtube 0LnAgdx0QPE
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whispers Way - Buckethead
Youtube g8KgMwwsnJk
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, Paul, you were correct that there are more "W" songs that anticipated. Lot's of many suggested are quite good. Such a nice break from all the "w"ild, "w"eird, "w"hackadoodleness (is too a "w"ord!) going on. Many thanks!
 
Odd Bird [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Def Leppard - Women
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here, Welcome to the Machine
Jerry Lee Lewis - Wild One
Also..
Iggy Pop - Real Wild Child (Wild One)
Youtube def3ob2h-1s
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
John Lee Hooker & Canned Heat - Whiskey & Wimmen' [HQ]
Youtube gGrADAAvrkE
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Walk, don't run
We will rock you
Waterloo
What's love got to do with it
We built this city (on rock n' roll)
West end girls
We want the airwaves
Whip it

...just offa the top of my head


White Rabbit
Welcome to the Jungle
Walking on Sunshine
What I Am
Werewolves of London
What You Need
Wharf Rat
Wish You Were Here
We Can Work It Out
Wang Dang Doodle
Walrus, I Am The
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eyeq360: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y25stK5y​mlA]


Sophie Ellis-Bextor - "Walking On Broken Glass" [Live]
Youtube jChQ5KYQcnk
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Vibrators - Whips and Furs
Youtube cL9gvEDi7JU
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And no of us has a bingo yet. Not one square. He is good! Keep us listening!
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.