You say the truck humming all night long is keeping you awake? You're lucky. It isn't bothering some people at all
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are places where a refrigerator truck isn't an option. Would you prefer some of their methods?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark the denier sacks of shiat
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe teach it the words?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As awful as that is, people need to see it.

It might save lives if some of these dummies got their heads out of their asses.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: As awful as that is, people need to see it.

It might save lives if some of these dummies got their heads out of their asses.


Then again, the trucks may obscure the horror.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Cubansaltyballs: As awful as that is, people need to see it.

It might save lives if some of these dummies got their heads out of their asses.

Then again, the trucks may obscure the horror.

[Fark user image image 380x529]


Think of it as the Trump Circus of Death and Calamity. It will come to your town eventually. How long it stays is up to you...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are dying to get inside that truck!

/I'll stop now
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our mayor was telling us he was worried because in Spain they had used an ice rink as cold storage for the bodies. He didn't want to have to do that here. But at least we won't ever need trucks because if there's one thing Canada has a lot of, it's ice rinks.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude wasn't biatching, he was letting us know this is coming to a town near you.

Wish more people listened.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: As awful as that is, people need to see it.

It might save lives if some of these dummies got their heads out of their asses.


they should park one in front of the white house.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Cubansaltyballs: As awful as that is, people need to see it.

It might save lives if some of these dummies got their heads out of their asses.

they should park one in front of the white house.


Trump will just want to play in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm completely comfortable continuing to blame China for all of this. All of it.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Dude wasn't biatching, he was letting us know this is coming to a town near you.

Wish more people listened.


This is like people losing their shait when Mike Pence described the Coronavirus test. Just because someone describes something in negative tones, it doesn't always mean that they're whining and biatching and begging for sympathy. Sometimes you relate something honestly, and that's it.

Really, Fark isn't happy anymore unless every story on the Pol Tab is used as an attack on someone.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: khitsicker: Cubansaltyballs: As awful as that is, people need to see it.

It might save lives if some of these dummies got their heads out of their asses.

they should park one in front of the white house.

Trump will just want to play in it.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


People think that carney in a bad suit is a f*cking genius.

Proof that cults can literally make someone believe anything
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
epsilontheory.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: People think that carney in a bad suit is a f*cking genius.

Proof that cults can literally make someone believe anything


The Great Milenko is more than an album, it's the new Constitution of the USA.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not the hum that should bother them, but when the hum stops.

That's when the zombies come out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You'll have even bigger problems if those generators break down or run out of fuel.

/be glad it isn't summer yet
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You'll have even bigger problems if those generators break down or run out of fuel.

/be glad it isn't summer yet


Hurricane season is right around the corner and Florida has just started its meltdown.
 
NEDM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You'll have even bigger problems if those generators break down or run out of fuel.

/be glad it isn't summer yet


Reefer boxes don't have onboard engines.  They're plugged in.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: There are places where a refrigerator truck isn't an option. Would you prefer some of their methods?


A backhoe and a truckload of quicklime, you mean?  Or a big hole and enough diesel to burn thousands of corpses?

We might actually get there eventually.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NEDM: fragMasterFlash: You'll have even bigger problems if those generators break down or run out of fuel.

/be glad it isn't summer yet

Reefer boxes don't have onboard engines.  They're plugged in.


Of course they do, at least many of them do. You can tell that one does by the fuel tank just behind the landing legs. They probably aren't running it right now, but if the trailer loses electricity it'll fire right up.
 
arcgear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"He lives on the block with his fiancee and dog, a rescue named Hank"


lol.  must've gotten upset at the questionings, or editor didn't care
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A body is placed in a coffin outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. (Courtesy of Marc Kozlow)

Nice going, Marc.  I hope you're happy with yourself.
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Our mayor was telling us he was worried because in Spain they had used an ice rink as cold storage for the bodies. He didn't want to have to do that here. But at least we won't ever need trucks because if there's one thing Canada has a lot of, it's ice rinks.


Not tonight in Edmonton anyway.
 
drayno76
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grokca: Maybe teach it the words?


Damnit I didn't want to laugh after reading that.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: As awful as that is, people need to see it.


White noise like that actually helps a lot of people sleep. I have an app on my phone that has all kinds of sounds. I prefer one that's like a summer rain storm (rain, soft random rolling thunder, with crickets, etc.). I actually play it at about 3/4 volume.
 
