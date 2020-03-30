 Skip to content
(Twitter)   With fewer cars on the road, police see an uptick in speeding ...which means more money for them and less for the speeding now more than ever public   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess if you're used to plugging along in heavy traffic at 40 m.p.h. it's hard to resist taking advantage of empty roads.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If a cop pulled me over right now, I would strongly consider coughing violently as soon as I rolled down my window.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't speed. The limit is the limit.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've noticed a LOT more skidmarks on the road indicating people doing burnouts. I hope you don't hurt anyone, but by all means, please spin into a drainage ditch.
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"...ensure that folks engage in proper social distancing..."

FTFM.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.


Nice either-or fallacy.

Less-populated roads are not carte blanche to drive like a farking asshole.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aimtastic: If a cop pulled me over right now, I would strongly consider coughing violently as soon as I rolled down my window.


How are you driving, 12-year-olds are not supposed to be driving?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?


Maybe you should go back and solve the caper of the stinky finger and the itchy asshole.

That's more your speed.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've noticed people driving really fast or really slow and very little in between.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have noticed more cars zipping by me these days, but since I always hug the right lane, go right ahead.

I'm still driving around the speed limit, except for one well known trap where I rigidly drive 5 under.  They got their pound of flesh from me years ago, and never again.

But with fewer cars, I'm still getting to work in great time.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.


Oh FFS, I'm a LEO, and your comment makes me want to quit the force.

You really want me to start patrolling grocery aisles and enforce social distancing?

That's a shiat storm of policing right there.  Next thing you'd be whining about would be, "martial law" or "they haven't got anything better to do?" Or "there I was, buying my extra small condominiums, and this cop tased me!"

Be careful what you wish for, pal. The law is the law.  Drive the speed limit, or at the most, 6 over.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw an unmarked cop come up behind a lady cruising in the left lane. He tailgated her for a bit, but she did not get over. Eventually, he turned on his lights, and she slowed down some. I was sooooooo happy that someone was finally going to get pulled over for cruising in the left lane. But no, he just turned his lights off, whipped around her, and kept on going. Dumb lady in the left lane did not learn anything that day, and I am sure she continues to cruise in the left lane, oblivious to everyone behind her.

I guess it is too easy to sit parked somewhere and wait for the speed gun to beep when someone goes over the limit while you play some game on your cell phone instead of driving around and enforcing all traffic laws, especially no cell phone use while driving.

Police agencies need to make giving speeding tickets less enticing than other, equally important (some would say more important) laws. Something along the lines of the guy who writes 3 tickets for cruising in the left lane and 5 for cell phone use while driving gets more notice (promotion, or whatever the hell they get) than the lazy cop who writes 21 tickets for speeding (unless they are all for 30 or more over).

Speeding, especially now when there is a lot less traffic on the roads, should not be a high priority for police officers. The person doing 5 under in the left lane drifting all over the road while they play on their phones, is a hell of a lot more of a danger to other drivers.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is true. Went out today, nobody on the road anywhere. On the way back, on an empty road, picked up a tailgater.  Going 65 in an 55 zone.  Why? Hell man, pass me and go 100, I don't care.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kellner21: I saw an unmarked cop come up behind a lady cruising in the left lane. He tailgated her for a bit, but she did not get over. Eventually, he turned on his lights, and she slowed down some. I was sooooooo happy that someone was finally going to get pulled over for cruising in the left lane. But no, he just turned his lights off, whipped around her, and kept on going. Dumb lady in the left lane did not learn anything that day, and I am sure she continues to cruise in the left lane, oblivious to everyone behind her.

I guess it is too easy to sit parked somewhere and wait for the speed gun to beep when someone goes over the limit while you play some game on your cell phone instead of driving around and enforcing all traffic laws, especially no cell phone use while driving.

Police agencies need to make giving speeding tickets less enticing than other, equally important (some would say more important) laws. Something along the lines of the guy who writes 3 tickets for cruising in the left lane and 5 for cell phone use while driving gets more notice (promotion, or whatever the hell they get) than the lazy cop who writes 21 tickets for speeding (unless they are all for 30 or more over).

Speeding, especially now when there is a lot less traffic on the roads, should not be a high priority for police officers. The person doing 5 under in the left lane drifting all over the road while they play on their phones, is a hell of a lot more of a danger to other drivers.


I swear there's a bunch of cheap "driving schools" that tell their students to set their cruise control at 10 km/h under the posted limit, and staying the left lane to avoid merging traffic.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Don't speed. The limit is the limit.


🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.

Nice either-or fallacy.

Less-populated roads are not carte blanche to drive like a farking asshole.


Why exactly?


///But, with the understanding EMS isn't going to do anything for you.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you drive fast enough the virus can't catch you.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


MEANWHILE, IN OAKLAND: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202​0​/03/30/sideshows-oakland-illegal-socia​l-distancing-large-crowds-shelter-in-p​lace-coronavirus/
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: If a cop pulled me over right now, I would strongly consider coughing violently as soon as I rolled down my window.


I guess you missed the thread earlier about this guy, who was arrested for that very same thing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Maybe you should go back and solve the caper of the stinky finger and the itchy asshole.

That's more your speed.


Wow ?  Did a bunch of police start being commenters on Fark? Odd.

Cue the boot lickers and badge bunnies
🙈🤣😎
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: NateAsbestos: SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.

Nice either-or fallacy.

Less-populated roads are not carte blanche to drive like a farking asshole.

Why exactly?


///But, with the understanding EMS isn't going to do anything for you.


I think you misread me.

People should drive safely.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I warned all my friends to watch their speed. I knew this was going to happen.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: If a cop pulled me over right now, I would strongly consider coughing violently as soon as I rolled down my window.


Yoy might get charged with something that you don't want on your records.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only driven once in the last two weeks. The main difference I noticed is people continuing through after their light turns red, much more frequently than usual. Like loooong after it turned red for them.

I didn't notice anyone speeding, though - people seemed to be driving pretty sedately.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: .

Oh FFS, I'm a LEO, and your comment makes me want to quit the force.

You really want me to start patrolling grocery aisles and enforce social distancing?

That's a shiat storm of policing right there.  Next thing you'd be whining about would be, "martial law" or "they haven't got anything better to do?" Or "there I was, buying my extra small condominiums, and this cop tased me!"

Be careful what you wish for, pal. The law is the law.  Drive the speed limit, or at the most, 6 over.


1. Thank you for your service.
2.  martial law? For God's sake please.
3. I'm far left.
4. I don't like Trump. Didn't vote for him. And I wish he would, please, go all martial law.
5.
I'm all about rights. And I don't like Kent State or the abuse of force on Rodney King.
6. Since I've resisted arrest more than once in my lifetime I know for a fact that the only thing that places is handcuffs on a suspect is placing in handcuffs on a suspect not assaulting them or shooting them so sell that bologna to the rest of the stupid public that supports that.
6. We really do need people to stay home and away from each other. Please bring on the martial law.
Lastly.

N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
12349876
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's all fun until you crash and go to a hospital where you catch corona virus and your family can't visit.
 
synithium
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My county said they wouldn't even show up for burglaries due to the virus.  If they are still ticketing speeders...I'm going to be pissed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.imgflip.com image 763x327]

MEANWHILE, IN OAKLAND: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020​/03/30/sideshows-oakland-illegal-socia​l-distancing-large-crowds-shelter-in-p​lace-coronavirus/


Where are the trigger-happy cops when you need
 
waxbeans
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: waxbeans: NateAsbestos: SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.

Nice either-or fallacy.

Less-populated roads are not carte blanche to drive like a farking asshole.

Why exactly?


///But, with the understanding EMS isn't going to do anything for you.

I think you misread me.

People should drive safely.


Sorry
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

12349876: It's all fun until you crash and go to a hospital where you catch corona virus and your family can't visit.


I think we should sell a sticker that you can place in a car that lets you speed with the understanding that no medical attention will be given to you if you crash you will be left there for the buzzards
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.


why did i read that in porky pigs voice (?)
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.

Nice either-or fallacy.

Less-populated roads are not carte blanche to drive like a farking asshole.


Limited resources, how do they work?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Look officer, I just called Wal-Mart and they only have 8 rolls of TP left and I don't want to miss them. If you don't let me go this ticket will be all I have."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 12349876: It's all fun until you crash and go to a hospital where you catch corona virus and your family can't visit.

I think we should sell a sticker that you can place in a car that lets you speed with the understanding that no medical attention will be given to you if you crash you will be left there for the buzzards


If people who speed only killed themselves, I'd be all for that.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had to go to the airport to pick up my wife last night, who got stranded when this mess came up in a coastal state (no, not spring break, she was there to help some friends drive back to our home state for a medical thing that got canceled). The highway was pretty much empty. I didn't speed, but I didn't see any police, either. It was rather eerie.

Everything closes by 9pm here, except the gas stations.  Half the billboards along the highway were dark. Hotel parking lots empty. I can't help but think that this will influence apocalypse movies well into the next 50 years, at least..
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
also, my jager ridden brain associates this with the ol jeselnik favorite;

last night i dreamed i was eating a giant marshmallow...

when i woke up,

i realized id driven into a daycare.
 
NEDM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

synithium: My county said they wouldn't even show up for burglaries due to the virus.  If they are still ticketing speeders...I'm going to be pissed.


From the tickets posted, they're not going after regular speeders.  They're not even going for "regular" Reckless Driving offenses, which are 20 over the limit.  The three tickets posted are two 101s and one 117 mph in a 65.  I would hope the cops would take the time to pull over those maniacs before they kill someone, either themselves or hitting an innocent and taking up more valuable hospital beds.

This isn't revenue gathering, these are genuine immediate dangers to the road and the public safety.

/inb4 someone going "I drive safer at 120 than you do at 35!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: waxbeans: 12349876: It's all fun until you crash and go to a hospital where you catch corona virus and your family can't visit.

I think we should sell a sticker that you can place in a car that lets you speed with the understanding that no medical attention will be given to you if you crash you will be left there for the buzzards

If people who speed only killed themselves, I'd be all for that.


Sure.
But, that logic isn't placed on one single thing in the allllll of humanity.
Like guns. I'd be okay with guns, but Sandy Hook.
No-knock warrants, but the police killed a little old lady and then try to frame her after the fact.
War, collateral damage.
Death penalty, innocent people executed.
I don't disagree with you but our entire society doesn't care in that manner that you described.
 
jm105
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But I'm an essential worker officer. I have papers to prove it
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I had to go to the airport to pick up my wife last night, who got stranded when this mess came up in a coastal state (no, not spring break, she was there to help some friends drive back to our home state for a medical thing that got canceled). The highway was pretty much empty. I didn't speed, but I didn't see any police, either. It was rather eerie.

Everything closes by 9pm here, except the gas stations.  Half the billboards along the highway were dark. Hotel parking lots empty. I can't help but think that this will influence apocalypse movies well into the next 50 years, at least..


I should also add, the airport was empty. I tipped the guys who helped my wife with her bags, but my wife was the only person on the arriving flight. It was the only thing that made me feel better about her flying home - social distancing was no problem.
 
synithium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NEDM: synithium: My county said they wouldn't even show up for burglaries due to the virus.  If they are still ticketing speeders...I'm going to be pissed.

From the tickets posted, they're not going after regular speeders.  They're not even going for "regular" Reckless Driving offenses, which are 20 over the limit.  The three tickets posted are two 101s and one 117 mph in a 65.  I would hope the cops would take the time to pull over those maniacs before they kill someone, either themselves or hitting an innocent and taking up more valuable hospital beds.

This isn't revenue gathering, these are genuine immediate dangers to the road and the public safety.

/inb4 someone going "I drive safer at 120 than you do at 35!"


Right.  Responding to a burglary is in no way a public safety issue.  Just saying.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now is not the time to get in an accident. Oh, the x-ray shows some very very minor whiplash. Also, you've been hanging out here long enough to catch a potentially deadly lung infection. 👍
 
kab
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gotta keep that OT money flowing somehow.   GFY.
 
kab
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NEDM: maniacs


lol.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Instead of ticketing folks for driving spiritedly on empty roads, perhaps these 'heroes' could be better utilized by paroling public places and grocery stores to ensure that engage in proper social distancing?

What's that?

There's no money in doing that?

Ah. Well, carry on, I guess, you blue-clad heroes you.


Or you know, they can stop people from driving fast and potentially causing unnecessary collisions that put people in the ER and take beds away from the hospital.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mark Ratner: .

Oh FFS, I'm a LEO, and your comment makes me want to quit the force.

You really want me to start patrolling grocery aisles and enforce social distancing?

That's a shiat storm of policing right there.  Next thing you'd be whining about would be, "martial law" or "they haven't got anything better to do?" Or "there I was, buying my extra small condominiums, and this cop tased me!"

Be careful what you wish for, pal. The law is the law.  Drive the speed limit, or at the most, 6 over.

1. Thank you for your service.
2.  martial law? For God's sake please.
3. I'm far left.
4. I don't like Trump. Didn't vote for him. And I wish he would, please, go all martial law.
5.
I'm all about rights. And I don't like Kent State or the abuse of force on Rodney King.
6. Since I've resisted arrest more than once in my lifetime I know for a fact that the only thing that places is handcuffs on a suspect is placing in handcuffs on a suspect not assaulting them or shooting them so sell that bologna to the rest of the stupid public that supports that.
6. We really do need people to stay home and away from each other. Please bring on the martial law.
Lastly.

[YouTube video: N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]]


Wow, look at this internet badass.

So cool, so edgy, so dumb.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Wow, look at this internet badass.

So cool, so edgy, so dumb.


I'm not a badass in any way shape or fashion.
Edgy ?  not tolerating excessive force isn't edging it's informed.
Dumb? I'm using voice to text so I am specifically not dumb.
And, yes, the Internet is in fact the way we are conversing welcome to 2020.

(Now go get a shine box 😂🙈☠)
 
