(Daily Mail)   And then the murders began   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
While in the States, domestic violence calls are increasing for cops to respond to.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: While in the States, domestic violence calls are increasing for cops to respond to.


A few people were saying that this lockdown would mean either lots of babies being born in around nine months or a lot of divorces.

I wonder how many bigamists who were juggling two families are coping? Did they just pick the one they preferred? The one with better behaved kids? Or the one with the house with the wine cellar?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I wonder how many bigamists who were juggling two families are coping? Did they just pick the one they preferred? The one with better behaved kids? Or the one with the house with the wine cellar?


If he's lucky the career he told both he has is essential shift work. So it requires 24 hours at work every other day or something like that.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: While in the States, domestic violence calls are increasing for cops to respond to.


I saw one state is closing liquor stores for a week. I wonder how many women and children are going to suffer or even die because of that decision.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm surprised there aren't more.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: I saw one state is closing liquor stores for a week


Why would they do that? People could literally die from withdrawals.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Cafe Threads: I saw one state is closing liquor stores for a week

Why would they do that? People could literally die from withdrawals.


BREAKING: Massachusetts bans all alcohol sales for 7 days.
Youtube 0cqU0BsGoeg
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: AirForceVet: While in the States, domestic violence calls are increasing for cops to respond to.

I saw one state is closing liquor stores for a week. I wonder how many women and children are going to suffer or even die because of that decision.


But you don't wonder about the happy drunk who is going to have seizures and hallucinations and can't get an ambulance to take care of him?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Mugato: Cafe Threads: I saw one state is closing liquor stores for a week

Why would they do that? People could literally die from withdrawals.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0cqU0BsG​oeg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


You got me. And I purchased alcohol not even 4 hours ago in Massachusetts.
 
