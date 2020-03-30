 Skip to content
(UPI)   Now, THAT'S funny
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes Subby, that was pretty hilarious!
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Since it was in England, no one was at risk of being shot by a trigger-happy cop (if there actually had been people there).
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Understandable misunderstanding. Not "live" as in a tv station "broadcasting live", "live" as in synchronized streaming so viewers see the same video at around the same time...what a tv station would just call "broadcasting". But "Facebook Broadcast" doesn't sound as cool as "Facebook Live".
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I looked at our CCTV and saw about 20 police officers outside," he said.

Someone should call the cops on the cops
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "I looked at our CCTV and saw about 20 police officers outside," he said.

Someone should call the cops on the cops


"A bunch of thugs outside my establishment. I'm especially worried because my doors are closed and nobody is there right now. Can you send somebody out there to scare them away?"
 
Civil_War2_Time
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hot Water Comedy Club

/20 seconds for the wint!
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those bobbies seem a little close together, don't they?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: Those bobbies seem a little close together, don't they?


Yes, I read that wrong.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For their next trick, maybe they could do news reports about invaders from Mars.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That place is nothing but a clip joint.
 
Lillya
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In comedy, timing is everything
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*badum-tsh*
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the club owners were commiting a series of burglaries across town at that moment?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In fairness, "Facebook Live" is kind of intentionally designed to be misleading, since it's just a streaming service.

Specifically, a streaming service on Facebook, which means it's targeting a demographic of exclusively the people that your grandmother who keeps asking you how to save the "internet" program to her computer rightfully calls old and out of touch.  So, y'know, not a group of people who are exactly primed with the contextual knowledge to know what a stream is and that there is any distinction between it and Live Television even if you tried to explain it.

... basically what I'm saying here is that the cops should send the bill for intentional misuse of city resources to Facebook, because the company essentially intentionally set things up to guarantee this would happen in exchange for a few short-term dollars.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Surprised no one called the cops on a repeat of Kimmel.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just "funny", subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durasells
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
English cops are adorable
 
8 inches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Funny how?  Like a clown?
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the cops went to some place in Liverpool and did nothig.
The Bangles - Going Down to Liverpool
Youtube Zj7OJeyhq2Q
 
