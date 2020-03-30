 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   75% percent of the country is under shelter in place orders. Including basically every single population center   (businessinsider.com) divider line
30
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
75% percent? Is that some kind of exponential percentage? We need hearing about exponential stuff.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's some surprises in that (Like farking Idaho being under lockdown!), but otherwise it's about what I would expect from politicians.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think we are about to learn what's the minimum labor this country can really get by with.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can now add Arizona to the list.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And one third of those seem to be ignoring it around here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah do some research on how that's working out. Florida beaches are packed, In NYC today crowds were all packed together to see that Comfort hospital ship come in, there were giant lines at Home Depot in the DC area here. It's not essential to buy paint.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still too much traffic out. These are not all essential workers or going to the grocery store. Also, fark the people who took all the Ben and Jerry's chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream so I had to settle for the house brand. And may you burn in hell for everlasting time while being read detailed George R R Martin descriptions of food as read by Ben Stein, you, you shiathead who took all the sliced cheese so I was left with cheese product. CHEESE PRODUCT! I mean, that's not a substitution; cheese product is not farking cheese. I can't eat a sandwich with cheese product. So, yeah, stop going to the grocery assholes.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

My wife has been in the house all day, every day, trapped with all the projects we've been "too busy" to deal with the last few years.

You bet your sweet ass that trip to buy paint and tile was essential to keep me from wasting a hospital bed.


My wife has been in the house all day, every day, trapped with all the projects we've been "too busy" to deal with the last few years.

You bet your sweet ass that trip to buy paint and tile was essential to keep me from wasting a hospital bed.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Colorado has been under a stay-at-home order for several days, but it's pretty obvious that the only people not going about their lives as usual are people who work in restaurants, bars, offices, or schools. Maybe we're slowing the spread of the virus a little bit, but it can't be much based on how much activity there still is.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just spend the time whittling my own toilet paper from pieces of driftwood I've collected over the years.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wonder what it is for worldwide percentage at this point
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

You know you can just throw some marrow bones in a giant pot of water and have soup


You know you can just throw some marrow bones in a giant pot of water and have soup
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

My wife has been in the house all day, every day, trapped with all the projects we've been "too busy" to deal with the last few years.

You bet your sweet ass that trip to buy paint and tile was essential to keep me from wasting a hospital bed.

I hope you two are staying 6 feet away from each other

My wife has been in the house all day, every day, trapped with all the projects we've been "too busy" to deal with the last few years.

You bet your sweet ass that trip to buy paint and tile was essential to keep me from wasting a hospital bed.


I hope you two are staying 6 feet away from each other
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, it upset my plans for pretty much the rest of my life.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

😭


😭
 
chadd911
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So farking stay home. Some of us assholes "have to" go out right now but we would rather not. Please stay the fark away from us.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it works, it'll seem like it wasn't needed.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i'm in the bay area and we were in first wave  of shelter in place in california.  Tomorrow will be two weeks and hopefully it's helping.   On the days it hasn't rained i've walked around least 8 miles a day and actually talking to people on the phone and not just via text.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It got a little windy today and fairly large branch came down in the backyard (hitting nothing and landing very close to the previous branch that came down that I still haven't cut up). I watched the trees taking a beating for about 15-20 minutes. Envy me my daily entertainment, peons.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hope you two are staying 6 feet away from each other

She doesn't have much reach, but she's quick and she's strong. I prefer my social distancing to involve a wall - one that doesn't need to be painted, that is.

My wife has been in the house all day, every day, trapped with all the projects we've been "too busy" to deal with the last few years.

You bet your sweet ass that trip to buy paint and tile was essential to keep me from wasting a hospital bed.

I hope you two are staying 6 feet away from each other


She doesn't have much reach, but she's quick and she's strong. I prefer my social distancing to involve a wall - one that doesn't need to be painted, that is.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I think we are about to learn what's the minimum labor this country can really get by with.


The entire country is  essentially operating on emergency battery power.

At what point are the batteries pulled completely flat, and what happens afterward?
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here is a thought experiment. You have 10 people in your state infected with a spreadable disease. Multiply that but 1,3. You end up with 13 after 1 day. Multiply that again by 1.3.  That is how many infected people your state has have after 2 days, Keep it going for a while. It is called exponential growth for the coronavirus,.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In contrast, here in NZ we've been under lockdown for nearly a week, and the borders closed for almost two weeks. The only places you can go are essential workplaces (which are pretty limited), the grocery store, the pharmacy, and a walk from your residence. These restrictions are enforceable by police. Most people seem to be abiding by the terms. Wage subsidies have gone out, so if they've lost work people are being paid up to ~$550/week.

Every day at 1:00 the director of the ministry of health gives a press conference and announces the latest numbers. Testing is up and new cases are trending down for the past few days, with the expectation that cases peak in 7-10 days. All but 10 cases (1-2%) have been traceable to international travel, and those are "old". Today they stated that the goal is elimination, not flattening the curve. They appear to believe that so long as the lockdown is abided for another month, they can then gradually relax restrictions while keeping the borders closed.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've been out of work for two weeks. Feeding on grubs, roots, and small woodland creatures. I was squatting to defecate in some bushes and my neighbor yelled at me to get the hell out of his azaleas and quit being a f*cking weirdo. It's a difficult time for everyone.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If trumpy was (object adverb) \\ suitable for discribing\\ (object adjective) he would have shut down the usa for 8 weeks starting two weeks ago.  Instead the populations are doing it on their own accord.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Wonder what it is for worldwide percentage at this point


We hear almost nothing from the third world. It's going to be horrendous when the virus tears through places where people already live without sanitation and clean after.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: TheManofPA: Wonder what it is for worldwide percentage at this point

We hear almost nothing from the third world. It's going to be horrendous when the virus tears through places where people already live without sanitation and clean after.


But isn't that there Monday?
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

43% as of yesterday according to an estimate from Al Jazeera.


43% as of yesterday according to an estimate from Al Jazeera.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Today a coworker of mine was almost in tears telling me how he's going insane being stuck at home for 2.5 working days of the week. I just don't relate. I know he's the guy who will park in someone's cubicle or office to talk at them for a while, but people just can't cope with not having someone to talk at.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Fara Clark: I think we are about to learn what's the minimum labor this country can really get by with.

The entire country is  essentially operating on emergency battery power.

At what point are the batteries pulled completely flat, and what happens afterward?


Tough question.   All Tesla's will be grounded in a week or so if the owners don't have solar panels as the coal powered and natural gas plants shut down.  I've never been able to understand how folks consider those green without thinking about what charges them.  I'll save that for later..  Us folks with gasoline powered cars will be SOL as Billy Bob can only siphon so much fuel out of a tank 25 food down.  This will be interesting.
 
