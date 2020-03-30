 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Tell Me Something Good: Sorry got nothing, just an FBI report on a Chinese Scientist bringing vials of SARS & MERS into the USA   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh great.  I think I've seen this movie already.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We've already got one.  This one's just a cheap Chinese knock-off.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least they didn't bring any YARP.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Oh great. I think I've seen this movie already.


Including the animals on abandoned city streets.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
VERT DE FERK??
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We've already got one.  This one's just a cheap Chinese knock-off.


No, SARS and Covid are authentically Chinese.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The Plague Wars"

Sounds very catchy, something the marketing people can get behind... As long as they keep the actual civilian deaths to a minimum I see 3, maybe 4 seasons easily.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dat's raciss
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Little late, isn't it?

\Covid is an improved SARS
\\Traded some mortality for a much longer asymptomatic incubation period and higher transmissivity
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If only there had been someone, perhaps some kind of squad or unit, specifically tasked with assessing such risks and reporting on them to a larger agency, a disease control agency, if you will.
 
HeWhoHasNoName
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Winnie the Xi is directing a full-court-press propaganda campaign astroturfing up blame on the US for deliberately spreading the virus in China with military operatives.  And the Chinese public is buying it hook, line and sinker.


The Beijing State Must Fall.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Its almost as if this old news is being revived right now to deflect blame and stoke conspiracy theories. As if.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Crackpots and These Women: Josh and C.J.
Youtube 5sQsVBolPNs
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: BunkyBrewman: Oh great. I think I've seen this movie already.

Including the animals on abandoned city streets.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


That horse knew.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: If only there had been someone, perhaps some kind of squad or unit, specifically tasked with assessing such risks and reporting on them to a larger agency, a disease control agency, if you will.


Stopping someone from smuggling a biological weapon into the US is in fact one of the FBI's jobs.
 
