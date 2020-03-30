 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   NYC man arrested for running a speakeasy. This is not a repeat from 1920   (newsweek.com) divider line
    New York City, Vasil Pando, Mayor Bill de Blasio's order, Pando's arrest, dozen people, death toll, New York Police Department spokesperson, number of charges  
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Part of their fine should be linen duty at the hospitals.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

basemetal: Part of their fine should be linen duty at the hospitals.


clearing up bodies
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should have just bought a case of beer and drank it at home.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean 1918, subby.
 
chawco
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I've been thinking of starting a speakeasy. But doing it over resume, so you all have to make your own drinks, with your own alcohol. But, if you spend any time at all with me, you will find that I don't find it hard at all to just continue speaking. Onward and downward. So why you sit there and drink by yourself, you can be online with twos or threes of other people, listening to me ramble on about whatever random thing enters into my mind.

It's like being on fark, except it's just me, there's no news, and you don't get to choose what you're exposed to.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's weird times. You can hit the liquor store, but things are scarce.  I'm somewhere I can still stock up.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speak easy? You have unconsciously committed a solipsism. You should purify the verb and say: Speak easily.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't help but be mystified by just how much history jus repeated itself.

Serious though, this is 2020. Don your VR headset, bring your own drinks, and join others in virtual hangout locations in VR chat and big screen.
 
crinz83
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
well, to be fair, they are providing a service. i don't know how to make a tom collins.
 
